Briefing Security Council on Central African Republic, Mission Head Voices Concern Over Resurgence of Armed Groups, Despite Progress in Restoring State Authority

The situation in the Central African Republic remains a cause for international concern, with violence from resurgent armed groups and ongoing instability at all levels, speakers told the Security Council today as it addressed the mandate of the mission there.

Valentine Rugwabiza, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), expressed her condolences to the families of the blue helmets who were struck and killed by explosive devices, paying further tribute to the memory of all the peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives. She called on the Central African Republic Government to lift the ban on night flights, stressing they are essential for the safety and security of blue helmets, humanitarian actors, civilians and people in humanitarian need.

She stressed a critical analysis of the progress made in implementing the strategic priorities of MINUSCA’s mandate is necessary with respect to safeguarding progress in implementation of the mandate; prospects for decentralizing the political and peace process; and the extension of the State’s authority. On the security front, she said the Mission’s preventative and proactive approach has enabled the functioning of the territorial administration and the cutting off of the supply routes of armed groups. MINUSCA will continue to support the redeployment of the domestic defense and security forces in accordance with a due diligence policy and with respect for human rights, she affirmed.

Voicing concern about the resurgence of armed groups’ activity, she said the Mission is holding joint operations with national defence and security forces to stamp out those threats, protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian assistance, and support the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programme. She recounted that on 14 September, dialogue began between the President and the leaders of 11 armed groups with a view to their dissolution. She called on the Government to implement its strategy for re-engaging armed groups under the Luanda Road Map to ensure the effectiveness of the ceasefire and renunciation of violence, with the support of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region. Any delay implementing the political component of the road map is likely to compromise gains and expose the population to new risks of violence.

Noting progress in restoring the authority of the State, including the redeployment of the defence and security forces and civil servants, strengthening of the judicial system and promotion of transitional justice mechanisms, she called on the Council and other Member States to increase their financial support and provision of expertise to the Court. Humanitarian needs remain alarming, she said, calling for the continued mobilization of humanitarian partners. “There is still real hope for peace in the Central African Republic,” she underscored.

In the ensuing debate, delegates expressed concern over the growing violence, conflict and other issues, including the prohibition of night flights.

The representative of the United States stressed that if MINUSCA had been able to repatriate the Bangladeshi peacekeepers by air rather than by land — which took nine days — they would surely be alive today. Noting illicit arms flows have adverse consequences for the security of civilians, he stressed that sanctions therefore remain essential until the authorities have resolved the issue of cross-border arms trafficking. He warned that the military component itself will not be enough to bring peace. Citing the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, whose forces have committed human rights abuses, often in the presence of Central African Republic armed forces, he stressed: “The people of the Central African Republic deserve better.”

However, the Russian Federation’s delegate pushed back on that narrative, stressing the current sanctions regime must be modified, adding that the arms embargo should be fully lifted. Referring to comments made by other colleagues regarding her country’s interaction with Central Africa, she said military instructors were sent to the Central African Republic at the country’s request, in line with international law and with the knowledge of the Council’s 2127 Committee. This cooperation provides training for the country’s armed forces and the country’s stabilization, she said, stressing that it is the State’s sovereign prerogative to choose its partners in a given area.

Gabon’s delegate, Security Council President for the month, speaking in his national capacity as well as for Ghana and Kenya, condemned attacks against MINUSCA personnel, pointing out that such acts are liable to constitute war crimes. Central African Republic authorities must conduct enquiries and ensure the perpetrators are held accountable. On human rights, he welcomed positive developments, including through the holding of hearings in Bangui and Bouar and of the Special Criminal Court, and welcomed MINUSCA’s support for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Turning to the security front, he welcomed the authorities’ efforts to tackle armed groups and gains made on the ground, stating that those groups impede security by sowing chaos and attacking civilians through the use of explosive ordnances. MINUSCA’s efforts have had tangible results on the ground — however, their operational capacity must be increased. As long as demand persists for the country’s natural resources, “the blood of innocent Central Africans will continue to run”, he said.

Rwanda’s delegate reaffirmed his country’s commitment to its partnership with the Central African Republic, including implementing the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joint road map. Noting Rwanda is the top troop- and police-contributor to MINUSCA, he stressed that bilateral military intervention can complement the work of the United Nations and create a suitable environment for the peace process. He also expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Government in fighting misinformation and disinformation on peacekeepers and bilateral forces.

He emphasized that sustainable peace can only be attained through the constructive participation of the people. Disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation are crucial aspects, while the uncontrolled proliferation of arms threatens peace and security in the country. Welcoming cooperation between the national authority and the Mission, which resulted in the collection of 255 guns, 11,738 rounds of ammunition, 12 grenades, 22 rockets and 13 rocket launchers, he stressed the role of security sector reform in creating a secure and stable environment.

Sylvie Valérie Baipo Temon, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans abroad of the Central African Republic, called for increased support to create the environment to defeat forces of evil. The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and the road map have revitalized the peace process, she noted, citing a joint timetable dealing with armed groups, repatriation, demobilization, border control and restoring the authority of the State. She further noted the number of displaced persons has been reduced to 500,000, with fewer disinformation campaigns and less hateful rhetoric.

The Government is tackling inflation, lack of basic goods, fuel prices and illicit exploitation of natural resources by armed groups. However, she noted the report contained inconsistencies about violations of freedom of movement by MINUSCA and restrictions on night flights. The Government cannot have unauthorized equipment arriving through MINUSCA and must react when it finds weapons in trucks that are not properly labelled. Stressing that the Bangladeshi peacekeepers died due to mines laid by an armed group, she called for all parties to work together despite political differences. However, she recommended that renewal of the MINUSCA mandate consider the fixing of specific objectives and strategic planning.

Briefing

VALENTINE RUGWABIZA, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), expressed her condolences to the families of the blue helmets who were struck and killed by explosive devices, as well as to the Government and people of Bangladesh. She also paid tribute to the memory of all the peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives in the implementation of MINUSCA’s mandate. She called on the Central African Republic Government to lift the ban on night flights, stressing that night flights are essential for the safety and security of blue helmets, humanitarian actors, all partners on the ground, civilian persons and personnel, and people in humanitarian need. The ban on night flights deprives the Mission’s pilots of the minimum number of flight hours required to retain their certificates, which they have all lost, as a result of a de facto disqualification, she added.

Turning to major developments in the country, she said a critical analysis of the progress made in implementing the strategic priorities of MINUSCA’s mandate is necessary with respect to the political and security dynamics; safeguarding progress in the implementation of the mandate; the prospects for decentralizing the political and peace process; and the extension of the State’s authority for lasting political solutions to the root causes of the political and security conflict in the country. On the security front, she said the Mission’s preventative and proactive approach in responding to warnings received from communities have enabled its forces to ensure security in north-east Central African Republic and restore an environment conducive to the protection of civilians, the provision of humanitarian assistance, and the advancement of the national disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programme. It has also enabled the functioning of the territorial administration and the cutting off of the supply routes of armed groups. MINUSCA will continue to support the redeployment of the domestic defence and security forces in accordance with a due diligence policy and with respect for human rights, she affirmed.

Voicing concern about the resurgence of armed groups’ activity, she said the border areas of the western part of the country are the most affected by the laying of mines and explosive devices, which struck MINUSCA forces earlier in October. At this time, the Mission’s force is fully operational and holding joint operations with national defence and security forces to stamp out threats caused by armed groups, protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian assistance, and support the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programme in the centre of the country. Noting the consequent difficulties in reaching people with critical humanitarian assistance needs, she stressed that, beyond MINUSCA and the Government’s security capabilities, it will also be necessary to create the conditions for a political settlement of the Central African crisis and for armed groups’ renunciation of violence and arms used to assert their claims.

Noting the development and the beginning of the implementation of the joint timeline established under the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic and the joint road map for peace, she stressed that formal commitments must turn to tangible progress. Noting the start of the Government’s implementation of the timeline has had a multiplier effect, she recounted that on 14 September, dialogue began between the President and the leaders of 11 armed groups with a view to their dissolution based on the commitments in the political agreement, and the adjustment of capacities to respond to disarmament, demobilization and reintegration needs. Structural reforms are also under way relating to the establishment by a 28 September decree of the committee for the integration of former combatants, the resumption of inspections as part of the increasing oversight of the national defence and security forces, and the adoption of arms and ammunition tracing code, among other developments.

She called on the Government to implement its strategy for re-engaging armed groups under the Luanda Road Map to ensure the effectiveness of the ceasefire, the renouncement of violence and the completion of talks already under way, with the support of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, Angola and Rwanda, the African Union, the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), and MINUSCA in coordination with international partners. Recalling her meetings in the country with people from all generations with different backgrounds and beliefs, she said they were unanimous in their hopes for a peaceful country. Calling also on the Council’s unanimous support, she stressed that parties must implement their obligations under the common road map and the political agreement. Any delay in the implementation of the political component of the road map is likely to compromise gains made and expose the population to new risks of violence as the balance of power shifts across the country. She called on the country’s regional and international partners and the guarantors and facilitators of the peace agreement to provide their coordinated support in line with their comparative advantages for the implementation of the timetable.

Noting progress in restoring the authority of the State, including the redeployment of the defence and security forces and civil servants, strengthening of the judicial system and promotion of transitional justice mechanisms, she called on the Council and other Member States to increase their financial support and provision of expertise to the Court. Regarding human rights violations, she said there is a framework for constructive dialogue and accountability, which allows for following-up on documented violations and implementation of the recommendations made in the reports of MINUSCA and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). On strengthening institutional capacity of the security sector, she said MINUSCA will continue to support this national process, which requires the coordinated and transparent support of all partners in the country. The redeployment of national defence and security forces and MINUSCA’s preventative approach has allowed for the free movement of people and the increased return of displaced persons and refugees to areas recently freed from armed groups. However, humanitarian needs remain alarming, she said, calling for the continued mobilization of humanitarian partners.

“There is still real hope for peace in the Central African Republic,” she underscored, stressing the need for political efforts to ensure an end to violence, the optimization of MINUSCA’s mandate, and continuation of a republican dialogue. “The Government, the subregion and the people depend on MINUSCA as we all seek a lasting solution to the crisis in the Central African Republic,” she said.

Statements

NICOLAS DE RIVIÈRE ( France ) extended a tribute to the personnel of MINUSCA, including the three blue helmets who lost their lives on 3 October, and expressed concern about the persisting restrictions with respect to night flights, which have tragic consequences. He took note of encouraging steps, including the follow-up committee to the implementation of the joint road map, and emphasized the need for women to participate in the process. The hearings in the first special criminal court are a significant step. However, he stressed that peace cannot advance without respect for human rights, noting that the growing violence by Central African forces is worrying, as it demonstrates that the installation of Wagner Group mercenaries has injected a generalized practice of violence. Such acts cannot be tolerated, he said, pointing out that some of these crimes, which are well-documented, constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity. He went on to stress the need to strengthen the judiciary and uphold press freedom, while expressing concern about the growing polarization in the country, consequent to the revised draft of the Constitution. France will soon put forth a draft resolution to renew MINUSCA’s mandate, which will maintain the reinforced force ceiling, he said, expressing hope that unanimous support will be extended in this regard, given that the situation in the country remains fragile.

ARIAN SPASSE ( Albania ) said he was encouraged by the Government’s efforts to accelerate the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation, through the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joint road map and with defined timeframes, and welcomed meetings with representatives of armed groups to chart a course for their dissolution. However, the peace process should be more inclusive and open to other social groups, mainly women, whose current participation is still very limited. He condemned continued human rights violations and abuses, including conflict-related sexual violence perpetrated by armed groups, national forces and Wagner mercenaries, as well as the recruitment and use as proxies of demobilized fighters, which have led to reprisals against the population and targeting of communities. Such practices risk reversing the progress made in the framework of the national disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation programme. He condemned the use of explosives by armed groups, expressing condolences for the families of the three fallen peacekeepers as well as to Bangladesh, who paid the ultimate price on 3 October. Calling on the Government to thoroughly investigate the tragic event, he noted the unacceptable attack comes in a moment where progress is being made in tackling the targeted disinformation campaigns against MINUSCA and in reducing violations of the status-of-forces agreement. He further applauded the completion of the electoral mapping exercise, while condemning the limitations of democratic space and freedom of expression within the constitutional reform debate.

CÁIT MORAN ( Ireland ), extending her condolences to the families of the peacekeepers who lost their lives on 3 October, highlighted the vital role of MINUSCA and the national defence and security forces. Welcoming progress on the political situation, including the timeline to accelerate implementation of the political agreement, she said that regional partners such an Angola, Rwanda, the African Union and ECCAS have been and will continue to be invaluable in supporting the peace process. Also welcoming the progress on disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, she expressed concern about the recruitment by national defence forces and other security personnel of demobilized former members of armed groups as proxies. Noting the deteriorating human rights situation in the country, she expressed concern that while armed groups have responsibility for 44.3 per cent of documented abuses, State agents were responsible for 45 per cent of documented violations and abuses during the reporting period.

GENG SHUANG ( China ) noted the political and security situation in the country is improving, but many challenges remain. The international community must accelerate implementation of the Peace Agreement, he stressed, while expressing appreciation for the role played by Rwanda and Angola, and the importance of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region. The international community must also help the country with capacity-building, particularly in the area of security, while respecting its sovereignty and ownership. As the scope of armed groups continues to shrink, international partners and MINUSCA must help the country to independently ensure its security — requiring that Council sanctions be completely lifted. Noting that 60 per cent of the Central African Republic population needs humanitarian assistance, he stressed that “peace is hard won”, and relevant countries and international organizations must resume aid immediately and invest in development to break the vicious circle of poverty and chaos.

JUAN RAMÓN DE LA FUENTE ( Mexico ) welcomed steps taken towards the revitalization of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation, recognizing work by authorities to establish priorities and a timeline for the implementation of the joint road map for peace in the Central African Republic, and stressed for space to be opened up to women in this process. On the justice front, he welcomed the work being done by the Special Criminal Court and the International Criminal Court, and for the full operationalization of the Truth, Justice, Reparation and Reconciliation Commission. On armed groups, which represent the primary threat to the country’s stability and are also responsible for the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, he condemned their attacks against civilians, who remain the primary victims of such groups. Taking note of the important agreement reached for the dissolution of 11 armed groups, he urged regional actors to exert their influence on the remaining armed groups to facilitate their permanent demobilization. It is simply unacceptable, he said, that, in a country with such rich mineral wealth, more than 60 per cent of the population needs humanitarian assistance. Neighbouring countries and regional organizations must help fight the illicit flows of weapons that fuel the conflict and are used against civilians, peacekeepers and national forces, he said, welcoming in this regard the weapons marking and collection campaign of the National Commission to Combat the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons. He went on to urge national authorities to address remaining challenges to peace, through preventing political polarization, as well as respecting and guaranteeing the human rights of women. All cases of abuses and violations of such rights must be investigated and sanctioned with MINUSCA’s support, he stressed.

JOÃO GENÉSIO DE ALMEIDA FILHO ( Brazil ) paid tribute to all victims of the attacks that occurred near Koui on 3 October. Stressing the need to expedite the follow-up process of the republican dialogue, he commended the Central African Republic’s authorities for setting up a committee to implement the dialogue’s recommendations and echoed the reiterated calls of the Peacebuilding Commission to ensure that every step in the peace process be inclusive. It is essential to bring all stakeholders to the table, including opposition parties and women, he pointed out, underscoring the key role played by the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes in the implementation of the 2019 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement. It is equally important to strengthen the rule of law, he said, voicing support for the work of the Special Criminal Court and the action undertaken by MINUSCA to assist in the operationalization of the Truth, Justice, Reparations and Reconciliation Committee.

ROBERT A. WOOD ( United States ) welcomed the work of MINUSCA and troop- and police-contributing countries, noting the ultimate sacrifice of three Bangladeshi peacekeepers. Their deaths are all the more tragic as evacuation options were limited due to restrictions imposed by Central African Republic authorities on evacuation procedures. If MINUSCA had been able to repatriate them by air rather than by land, which took nine days, they would surely be with us today. He called on the Government to respect the status-of-forces agreement and to lift movement restrictions that target MINUSCA. Turning to illicit arms flows, he underscored their adverse consequences on the security of civilians. Sanctions therefore remain essential until the authorities have resolved the issue of cross-border arms trafficking. Despite these difficulties, the solid position of MINUSCA makes it possible to protect civilians, but he warned that the military component itself will not be enough to bring peace. A stable State can only be born from an inclusive dialogue, implementation of the peace agreement, the extension of the authority of the State and justice for victims. The country’s initiatives look encouraging, be said, but some entities continue to destabilize the country, including the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, whose forces have committed human rights abuses, often in the presence of Central African Republic armed forces, rearming former armed groups and robbing the country of its mineral wealth. “The people of the Central African Republic deserve better,” he stressed.

AMEIRAH OBAID MOHAMED OBAID ALHEFEITI ( United Arab Emirates ), noting upcoming discussions on the renewal of MINUSCA’s mandate, said the Council must send a clear message of solidarity and support to the people of the Central African Republic. Voicing concern about armed groups’ continued activities that target civilians, she said it is important to work towards de-escalation and address those challenges in a sustainable manner, through a ceasefire and continued dialogue between the Government and armed groups. Building on gains made in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration remain key to helping prevent the re-recruitment of former combatants. She called for strengthened regional and international support for the country, especially in building its institutions and extending State authority throughout. On the political front, she said the stakeholders’ aim to reach a working consensus over the necessary political and security arrangements must be nationally led and owned, especially as the country prepares for local elections. Revitalizing the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation through the Luanda Road Map remains a basis for the political process to progress, she said, adding that continued regional and international support in that regard is also needed.

MONA JUUL ( Norway ) began her address by extending condolences in the wake of the loss of lives of three young MINUSCA peacekeepers: Jasim, Sharif and Jahangir. Addressing troop-contributing countries, including Bangladesh, she stressed the need for greater accountability, emphasizing that Central African Republic authorities and MINUSCA must coordinate their investigations as closely as possible. Further, existing operating procedures for evacuation should be re-evaluated so as to become more effective and prompt. On the political front, she took note of positive progress, including through the strategic review meeting of the political process on 4 June, and emphasized the need for inclusivity as the Central African Republic prepares for its first local elections in 34 years. She went on to voice concern about the proliferation of hate speech, incitement to violence, and the use of disinformation in traditional media and on social networks, and the intimidation of women by armed groups dissuading them from exercising their right to participate in the electoral process. On the security front, which remains concerning, she noted the addition of elements of the Wagner Group to the security space and pointed out that the use of unreliable mercenaries cannot bring lasting peace and security. On the humanitarian front, she expressed alarm about continuing grave violations and abuses of international law against children and urged all parties to the conflict to release all children within their ranks. The new national action plan to combat trafficking in children is a positive step and must be swiftly implemented with the support of the United Nations.

ALICE JACOBS ( United Kingdom ) welcomed progress on the political track including steps to implement the peace agreement and preparations to hold local elections in January 2023. She urged the country’s authorities to build on political progress and ensure meaningful engagement with civil society, including women. Freedom of movement is fundamental to MINUSCA’s work, she stressed, welcoming the recent reductions in status-of-forces agreement violations. She also highlighted the positive relationship that the Special Representative established with the country’s authorities. Urging the Government to work with the United Nations Mine Action Service to tackle landmines and improvised explosive devices with more urgency, she underscored that those weapons pose a grave threat to civilian populations, access to humanitarian assistance and the safety and security of peacekeepers. Expressing alarm regarding the dramatic increase in human rights violations, she said that such acts, including conflict-related sexual violence, compound an already acute humanitarian situation and risk undermining progress on reconciliation. The targeting of civilians, not only by armed groups, but also by national forces and the Russian mercenary group Wagner, continue to play a destabilizing role in the country and will not help long-term peace. The Government should conduct full and timely investigations into allegations of human rights violations and abuses to ensure that all perpetrators are held accountable.

RAVINDRA RAGUTTAHALLI ( India ), noting that political developments reflect a move towards stability, commended the steady progress with local elections and the conclusion of the electoral mapping by the National Elections Authority. However, he expressed concern about the volatile security situation and the deteriorating humanitarian situation and called for humanitarian response efforts to be scaled up. The implementation of the status-of-forces agreement reflected enhanced cooperation between MINUSCA and the country’s authorities. Still, peacekeepers remain victims of targeted attacks, he said, calling on Mission leadership and the Government to take measures to ensure peacekeepers’ safety and security, implement resolution 2589 (2021) and bring the culprits to justice and establish accountability of crimes against peacekeepers. In this regard, he noted the 28 ongoing investigations by national judicial authorities into attacks against peacekeepers. The Central African Republic will continue to need collective attention as it navigates a tenuous journey in its pursuit of peace, he said, adding that the worsening economic and fiscal situation, compounded by the global rise in prices and shortage of essential goods is bound to make this task more challenging in the days to come. “On our part, India will continue to support [the Central African Republic] and its people in their quest for peace, stability and economic development,” he said.

ANNA M. EVSTIGNEEVA ( Russian Federation ) said the comprehensive implementation of MINUSCA’s mandate is possible only through maintaining a trusting dialogue and mutual understanding with the authorities of the country. Moreover, long-term stabilization and advancement of the political process are impossible without effective support for enhancing the capacities of national armed forces and law enforcement. The current sanctions regime imposed on the Central African Republic must be modified, she said, adding that the arms embargo should be fully lifted. Referring to comments made by other colleagues regarding her country’s interaction with Central Africa, she said military instructors were sent to the Central African Republic at the country’s request, in line with international law and with the knowledge of the Council’s 2127 Committee. This cooperation provides training for the country’s armed forces and the country’s stabilization, she said, stressing that it is the State’s sovereign prerogative to choose its partners in a given area.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG ( Gabon ), President of the Security Council for the month, speaking in his national capacity as well as for Ghana and Kenya, condemned attacks against MINUSCA personnel, pointing out that such attacks are liable to constitute war crimes. Central African Republic authorities must conduct enquiries and ensure the perpetrators are held accountable. On the political front, he welcomed the strategic review meeting in Bangui on 4 June, as well as the coordination meetings for the follow-up of the implementation of the joint road map for peace in the Central African Republic and the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation, and took note of the active role played by the African Union, ECCAS and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region in this regard. On human rights, he welcomed positive developments, including through the holding of hearings in Bangui and Bouar and of the Special Criminal Court, and welcomed MINUSCA’s support for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Further, he took note of the decision by the Constitutional Court on 23 September to invalidate the decrees establishing the committee responsible for drafting a new constitution of the Central African Republic, followed by those confirming the appointment of the members of the committee, and welcomed the Government’s decision to respect these decisions.

Turning to the security front, he welcomed the authorities’ efforts to tackle armed groups and gains made on the ground, stating that those groups impede security by sowing chaos and attacking civilians through the use of explosive ordnances. MINUSCA’s efforts, through its quick reaction force, have had tangible results on the ground, aiding in the protection of civilians and stabilization of the country, he said, adding that, however, their operational capacity must be increased, and they must be given equipment and training commensurate with threats on the ground, including enhanced training in demining. As long as demand persists for the country’s natural resources, “the blood of innocent Central Africans will continue to run”, he said, calling for measures to be taken to secure borders and ensure the certification and traceability of minerals. He went on to commend the Council’s efforts that have led to the considerable lifting of the arms embargo, and measures undertaken by authorities to strengthen their arms and ammunition management system. On the upcoming renewal of MINUSCA’s mandate, he said the Central African forces must be supported in their sovereign mission to secure the territory and support the population, as MINUSCA has an ad hoc mandate and will eventually withdraw from the country. Therefore, the mandate’s renewal must be viewed through the lens of the changing security context and the legitimate expectations of authorities.

SYLVIE VALÉRIE BAIPO TEMON, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans abroad of the Central African Republic , said the political process for peace remains a priority for the Government. Welcoming the tireless efforts of the Secretary-General and Special Representative, she called for increased support to create the environment to definitively break the harmful capacities of the forces of evil. The International Conference on the Great Lakes Region and the road map have revitalized the peace process, she noted, citing a joint timetable dealing with each component: armed groups, repatriation, demobilization, border control and restoring the authority of the State. Meetings have led to armed groups laying down weapons and pursuing peace. She further noted the number of displaced persons has been reduced to 500,000, with fewer disinformation campaigns and less hateful rhetoric, inviting partners to be consistent and not spread fake reports which tarnish the country’s image.

The Government is working tirelessly in efforts to tackle inflation and the lack of basic goods as well as addressing fuel prices, illicit exploitation of natural resources by armed groups and restrictions on financial assistance. However, she noted the report contained inconsistencies about violations of freedom of movement by MINUSCA and restrictions on night flights. The Government cannot have unauthorized equipment arriving through MINUSCA and must react when it finds weapons in trucks that are not properly labelled. The Central African Republic’s sovereignty must be respected. Stressing that the Bangladeshi peacekeepers died due to mines laid by an armed group, she called for all parties to work together despite political differences. However, she also cited the deaths of Central African Republic people, who are the victims of their geo-strategic position and rich resources. All parties must fight collectively against the forces of evil armed groups, as looking for scapegoats is not productive. She recommended that renewal of the MINUSCA mandate consider the fixing of specific objectives and strategic planning.

CLAVER GATETE ( Rwanda ) said the peacekeepers from Bangladesh who lost their lives are a reminder that the question of peacekeepers’ safety and security should be viewed from a mission perspective. Reaffirming his country’s commitment to its partnership with the Central African Republic, he pointed to good progress on several fronts, including implementing the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region joint road map. Noting that his country is the top troop- and police-contributor to MINUSCA and a bilateral partner to the Central African Republic, he stressed that bilateral military intervention can complement the work of the United Nations and create a suitable environment for the peace process. He also expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Government in fighting misinformation and disinformation on peacekeepers and bilateral forces.

Stressing that sustainable peace can only be attained through the constructive participation of the people of the Central African Republic, he said: “we must allow them to develop their home-grown solutions organically.” Disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and repatriation are crucial aspects, he said, adding that the uncontrolled proliferation of arms threatens peace and security in the country. Welcoming the cooperation between the national authority and the Mission, which resulted in the collection of 255 guns, 11,738 rounds of ammunition, 12 grenades, 22 rockets and 13 rocket launchers, he stressed the role of security sector reform in creating a secure and stable environment and enabling economic development.