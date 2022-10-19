United Nations Communications Vital More than Ever in Face of Multiple Crises, Fourth Committee Hears, as Speakers Debate Information

Delegates also Renew Call for Increased Multilingualism in Organization’s Work

The work of the Department of Global Communications is as critical as ever as the international community grapples with the manifold challenges of a global pandemic, the negative impacts of climate change and a resurgence of conflict, the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) heard today as it took up questions relating to information.

Those “three Cs” — namely, COVID‑19, climate and conflict – have been at the heart of the United Nations’ communications efforts this year, Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, told the Committee. In response to misinformation and disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, the Department’s landmark Verified initiative, which generates fact-based scientific information about the disease, and the COVID‑19 portal on the Organization’s main website both continue to provide authoritative information, she said.

She highlighted a multipronged approach to climate communications, which includes a “climate lab” that allows various divisions to coordinate their efforts as well as the Act Now campaign, which logged close to 10 million individual climate actions. Further, the Department has activated its formal response procedures for crisis communications, led by a dedicated strategic planning capacity together with system-wide crisis cells when appropriate, including Ukraine and Haiti.

Against a context of multiple wars and conflicts, the Department is tasked with documenting hardships while also highlighting efforts for humanitarian assistance and political solutions, she continued. Work will also begin soon on a global code of conduct on integrity in public information, she added.

In the debate that followed, delegates commended the Department’s work in tackling misinformation and disinformation, but also emphasized the need to enhance multilingualism across the Organization’s publications and platforms.

Djibouti’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Group of Francophone Ambassadors, said the Secretariat must correct the imbalance between English and the United Nations’ five other official languages. Shortfalls in the implementation of multilingualism negatively impact equality between Member States, he said.

Costa Rica’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of Spanish, said that the message of the work of the United Nations must be shared with a Spanish-speaking audience with as much fluency as it is in English and French. “The language gap is a reality,” she stressed.

Indonesia’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), warned that misinformation has threatened the safety and security of blue helmets in several United Nations peacekeeping missions. A comprehensive communications strategy to increase public understanding and support for peacekeeping operations is therefore vital, he said.

The European Union’s representative, speaking in the bloc’s capacity as observer, said that the Department’s expanded communication activities have enabled the dissemination of information, in multiple languages, about the United Nations and the international community’s response to the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine and its consequences. He urged the entire United Nations system to be consistent in the way it refers to that aggression in all its communications, using General Assembly resolutions and the Secretary-General’s statements as guides to terminology.

The representative of the Philippines, in his capacity as Rapporteur of the Committee on Information, introduced that body’s report.

Also speaking today were representatives of Pakistan (on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China), Belize (on behalf of the Caribbean Community), Philippines, Morocco, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Egypt and Iraq.

Representatives of Spain, El Salvador, Argentina and the Russian Federation spoke during an interactive dialogue with the Under-Secretary-General, as did a representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene at 3 p.m. on Thursday, 20 October, to continue its consideration of questions relating to information.

Questions Relating to Information

ANGELITO NAYAN ( Philippines ), Rapporteur of the Committee on Information, introduced the report of that body’s forty-fourth session (document A/77/21) and provided an overview of the Committee’s general debate at which the Under-Secretary-General outlined the Department of Global Communications’ activities and initiatives. During the session, many delegations voiced concern about the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation surrounding the COVID‑19 pandemic, climate change and other global crises, he said. Speakers emphasized the United Nations’ crucial role as a source of reliable information in all six official languages. Several delegations encouraged the Department to expand the Verified initiative to other issues and emphasized that information provided by the Organization must be impartial and free of bias. Many delegations voiced support for the Department’s development of a global code of conduct that would promote integrity in public information in line with the Secretary-General's vision outlined in his report “Our Common Agenda”.

Several delegations noted with concern the rise in hate speech, especially related to racial discrimination based on religion and xenophobia, he continued. The Department was encouraged to promote messages of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and interfaith and cultural harmony among all religions, ethnicities and nations. Delegations also expressed concerns about restrictions on freedom of expression, stating that free speech could not be sacrificed to counter misinformation. Many noted with concern the deteriorating situation of free speech and working conditions for journalists, especially those covering the war on Ukraine, he said. Several speakers commended the Department for its multimedia component, while also raising concerns about the digital divide. They emphasized that while the internet, social media and other digital communications were growing in importance, traditional means such as print, radio and television must not be neglected. Delegations encouraged the Organization to take steps to secure greater internet connectivity, especially in developing countries, and use other tools for greater inclusivity. Many delegations highlighted the gap between use of English and the Organization’s other official languages, stressing the importance of multilingualism and the need for balance in the use of all six official languages, he said.

MELISSA FLEMING, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, introduced the Report of the Secretary-General on Questions relating to information (document A/77/280), explaining that the Department’s core mandate - building support for the work of the United Nations - is even more critical against a background of widening inequalities, a raging cost-of-living crisis and a burning planet. This year, the Department focused on “the three Cs”, namely, COVID‑19, climate and conflict, she said, adding that misinformation and disinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic remain rife. The COVID‑19 portal on the Organization’s main website remains a principal source of authoritative information, receiving more than 2.5 million pageviews so far this year. She also highlighted the Department’s landmark Verified initiative, which generates fact-based scientific information about the disease. Pointing to a multipronged approach to climate communications, she drew attention to the work of a dedicated “climate lab” that allows various divisions to coordinate their efforts. Climate-related content attracts especially strong interest on the Department’s digital platforms, she said, with the Act Now campaign logging close to 10 million individual climate actions.

Noting the emergence or re-emergence of multiple wars and armed conflicts, from Ukraine to Ethiopia and Afghanistan, she said that as the Organization’s communicators, “we are tasked with documenting the hardships, highlighting the Organization’s humanitarian assistance and promoting political efforts towards lasting resolutions”. The Department has activated its formal response procedures for crisis communications, led by a dedicated strategic planning capacity together with system-wide crisis cells when appropriate. On the Department’s efforts to promote the Sustainable Development Goals, she highlighted the United Nations Academic Impact’s toolkit with best practices for implementing the 2030 Agenda in higher education. The Goals were also front and centre during the SDG Moment that coincided with the General Assembly’s high-level week, with the Department securing the participation of poet and activist Amanda Gorman, whose performance of her “An Ode We Owe” received widespread media coverage.

Highlighting the multilingual #NoToHate campaign, which tackles hate speech, she said that the Department continues to partner with stakeholders in the private sector, academia, the entertainment industry and students. Recalling the Transforming Education Summit, held in September, she said that the Department engaged the media through press conferences and the provision of media materials, as well as through a joint op-ed between senior officials of the United Nations and the European Union. The Department also facilitated filming at Headquarters for a television series that is expected to launch next year in which the United Nations is at the centre of a storyline that focuses on how the world comes together to tackle threats to global peace and security, she said.

With support from Oman, the United Nations has now digitized around 54,000 fragile audio, video and archival film items belonging to the Organization, she said, adding that the Department is seeking an additional $1.8 million from Member States to finish the job and preserve the Organization’s heritage and legacy. Further, during the annual Global Media and Information Literacy Week that will start on 24 October, the Department will participate in various events under the theme “Nurturing Trust: A Media and Information Literacy Imperative”. Work will also begin soon on a global code of conduct on integrity in public information. She concluded by saying that the Department is working diligently and promptly to support the Organization’s key priorities and that its staff will continue to carry out their work with tenacity, empathy and solidarity.

The Committee then opened an interactive discussion on the item questions related to information.

The representative of Spain , underscoring the need for greater content in the Organization’s six official languages, said his delegation would like an inclusive celebration of Spanish Language Day and English Language Day on 23 April. He asked about any progress achieved in making the United Nations Web TV website available in other languages, efforts to correct what appears to be a monolingual system and efforts to provide press statements in the six official languages.

The representative of El Salvador , expressing concern about the spread of disinformation and fake news, asked how the Department could promote a public debate based on empirical facts and which can underscore the positive contributions of migrants to sustainable development. Noting attacks on United Nations staff on the ground emanating from rhetoric and propaganda against the Organization, she asked about progress to counter such information and the challenges faced by the Department with respect to inclusion of strategic communications in peacekeeping strategies.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, noting that the General Assembly has established a youth office within the United Nations system with an advocacy role, asked how the Department will cooperate with that office in the future.

The representative of Argentina underscored the importance of moving from a translation culture to genuine multilingualism. He asked about the status of efforts to generate original content in each official language and the main challenges faced by the Department in that regard.

The representative of the Russian Federation drew attention to unsolved issues related to navigating United Nations digital archives in official languages other than English. Data and navigation must be provided in all official languages, he said, asking about the status of translation of the United Nations Web TV interface in all official languages. He noted that the deadline was in the first half of 2022 and pointed out that the sites are still accessible only in English.

The representative of Portugal highlighted the Department’s role in promoting information on and by the United Nations in over 125 languages through United Nations Information Centres, noting it as a real contribution to leaving no one behind. He asked how the Department sees the work of those Centres in increasing the visibility of information produced. He also asked how the Department sees its work in the different avenues contemplated in the report titled “Our Common Agenda”. He also asked how the global code of conduct will merge with Summit for the Sustainable Development Goals, Summit of the Future, the youth office and other projects in the pipeline.

Ms. FLEMING, responding to those questions, reaffirmed her commitment to multilingualism and gender parity, noting that the Department has made modest and ambitious proposals to achieve these goals. “It is unfortunate that it costs money to have true parity and multilingualism,” she said, calling for more investment to get there. United Nations News and other teams in different language services are producing original content, not translating, she said, adding that staff in United Nations Information Centres are like foreign correspondents, producing stories in those regions where they operate. Such news is not only about catastrophes, but also about solutions and success in implementing the Goals. “We could do so much more if we had more means,” she added.

Noting the disinformation against migrants and refugees, she said the Department is strengthening its capacity to identify hate speech as well as misinformation and disinformation narratives so that it can take action on the ground. Pointing to the way rumours can circulate widely in the digital age, she said that COVID‑19 should be a wake-up call to the international community. Noting that the United Nations falls under the category of civic institutions on Facebook, she said it gets downranked compared to individuals. As a result, content from a conspiracy theorist on Facebook has a higher ranking, she said, adding that a code of conduct on social media will be an important contribution to a more humane digital space. Further, the Organization works with multipliers in the digital space to amplify its message. Regarding the question on non-official languages, she said that the Department is producing work in Hindi, Urdu and Swahili.

MOHAMED AL HASSAN ( Oman ), Committee Chair, asked the Under-Secretary-General about United Nations communications efforts to provide information about COVID‑19, such as its origin, how it will end, how countries were affected and the gap between developed and developing countries. Recalling a question once shared with him by another delegation, he asked to know more about the Organization’s out-of-the-box efforts to counter hate speech, discrimination against foreigners and prejudice against religions, including Islamophobia. Although important, it is not only about money, he said, stressing the need to build bridges with other countries, including those places where the prevalence of such problems is growing.

Ms. FLEMING said that there is evidence that public attention is flagging. People are turning away from the news in droves, but it is important to tell the story of the pandemic. The United Nations stands for equality of all people, she continued, adding that while the Department is making efforts to communicate information against racism and Islamophobia, it also highlights stories of success and hope.

MUNIR AKRAM ( Pakistan ), speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, commended the Department for its efforts to raise public awareness of the United Nations and its response to the COVID‑19 pandemic, climate change and proliferating conflicts. The Department, in cooperation with the countries concerned, and with the relevant organizations and bodies of the United Nations system, must continue to enhance global public awareness about reinforcing multilateralism, unprecedented humanitarian crises and global needs, in particular strategic coordination in humanitarian relief. Underscoring the importance of delivering accurate, reliable and impartial information, he called on the Department to avoid the editorialization of breaking news stories and news alerts. It must establish and further strengthen partnerships with new and traditional media to address hate speech narratives and to promote tolerance, non-discrimination, pluralism and freedom of opinion and expression, he added.

Noting the growth of fake news and disinformation on online platforms, he urged the Department to intensify its support for United Nations efforts to counter disinformation and to promote messages of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and interfaith and cultural harmony. He expressed concern about violence against journalists and media workers and stressed the need to ensure accountability for crimes committed against them. Turning to the issue of digital disparities, he said that relevant organizations must take steps to secure greater internet connectivity, especially in developing countries, and to rectify the current imbalance in the development of information and communication technology. He underscored the importance of mainstreaming multilingualism and called on the Department to mobilize adequate resources, including by exploring innovative financing options as well as voluntary contributions, to promote multilingualism and thus maximize outreach at the grassroots level. Regarding disparity in the Organization’s use of all six of its official languages, he said: “The United Nations must overcome the culture of translations and progress in favor of the production of content in different languages, according to the recently adopted [General Assembly] resolution on multilingualism.”

MARITZA CHAN VALVERDE ( Costa Rica ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of Spanish, recalled that the Group, made up of 20 Member States, was established in 2013 to promote the use of Spanish in the Organization’s work. Reaffirming the important role played by multilingualism in promoting multilateralism, she said, “The language gap is a reality.” She acknowledged the Department’s efforts to incorporate the six official languages into its work, adding, however, that these do not yet meet the goal of providing consistent and timely information to all. Virtual platforms which feature vital information are available only in English or French, she pointed out, emphasizing that the message of the work of the United Nations must meet a Spanish-speaking audience with as much fluency as it does in English and French.

Spanish is the fourth most spoken language in the world, with 460 million native speakers, she noted. It is also one of the fastest-growing languages, with a major publishing industry and internet presence. The Secretariat must produce original content in Spanish rather than translating from other languages, she stressed. Calling on the Department to hire and train language professionals and ensure equitable geographic representation, she said it must use existing resources to meet this demand. People around the world have a right to know about the Organization’s work, she said, adding that its current policy leaves hundreds of millions of people ignorant.

SILVIO GONZATO, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, said that the Department’s expanded communication activities enable the dissemination of information to all people, in multiple languages, about the United Nations and the international community’s response to the Russian Federation’s brutal aggression against Ukraine and its consequences. He urged the entire United Nations system to be consistent in the way it refers to that aggression in all its communications, including in its reports and policy documents, adding that Assembly resolutions, as well as the Secretary-General’s statements, should guide the terminology used throughout the Organization. The European Union and its member States remain strong supporters of the Verified initiative and support its expansion to other critical issues such as climate and hate speech, he added.

Voicing concern about misinformation campaigns targeting the United Nations, he called on Member States to redouble efforts to meet that challenge with the necessary tools and in a manner adapted to the local context. In that regard, the Secretary-General's proposal for a global code of conduct on the integrity of public information should be developed through a whole-of-society approach involving all stakeholders, including independent regulators, civil society and the private sector. The European Union stands ready to share its experience, including with its strengthened Code of Practice on Disinformation, which requires the industry to adhere to self-regulatory standards to combat disinformation and manipulative behavior, as well as the Digital Services Act and the European Media Freedom Act currently under discussion, he said, citing the bloc’s other initiatives.

YOUSSOUF ADEN MOUSSA ( Djibouti ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Francophone Ambassadors, said that multilingualism makes an invaluable contribution to multilateralism. Consolidating multilingualism should be a clear priority for the United Nations, he said, adding that shortfalls in its implementation have a negative impact on the equal participation of Member States in the Organization’s activities. Recalling the General Assembly’s resolution on multilingualism, adopted on 10 June, he said that that principle is essential for true dialogue between peoples. Commending the Secretariat’s actions in supporting multilingual content on its website and in its publications, he said it must correct the imbalance between English and the other five official languages.

He invited all Secretariat entities to achieve parity between the six languages in social media, as it is not enough to simply translate content from English to other languages. French is spoken on five continents and is a working language of the United Nations, he emphasized. Turning to visual communication during major United Nations events, he said that the banners and videos must be made available in all official languages. The Group of Francophone Ambassadors is aware of the challenges in terms of means and resources, but financial constraints should not undermine the principle of equity, he said.

CARLOS FULLER (B elize ), speaking on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and associating himself with the Group of 77, urged the Department to continue its work in not only providing education and information, but also in inspiring and mobilizing action on global issues. In that regard, its approach should be adapted to the communication mechanisms in the Caribbean region. He underscored CARICOM’s commitment to combating the spread of disinformation and misinformation and to ensuring that information and communications technology are securely managed through the CARICOM Cyber Security and Cybercrime Action Plan. Stressing the importance of addressing climate change, he voiced appreciation for the Department's feature piece showcasing a turtle conservation project in Barbados and on the development of a set of climate communications principles to guide and encourage content creators to create valuable, reliable climate content.

He commended the United Nations Information Centres for their multilingual advocacy through its operations in 125 additional languages, and especially in Braille. A virtual event on 25 March to mark the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, which was made available to United Nations Information Centres in all six official languages as well as in Hindi, Kiswahili and Portuguese, garnered more than 10,000 views. He stressed the importance of inclusivity and called for robust efforts to ensure the effective use of existing communication platforms, as well as the development of innovative ways to use new and evolving media platforms and technologies. Going forward, the Department should continue to pursue creative and effective mechanisms to share information, he continued. He went on to reiterate the need to use all official languages at United Nations events and emphasized the necessity for multilingualism to be operationalized throughout the Organization, including at all United Nations Information Centres.

ARRMANATHA CHRISTIAWAN NASIR ( Indonesia ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), praised the Department’s work in ensuring that the United Nations message reaches the widest possible audience. Expressing support for the Department’s efforts to reach the public, especially in developing countries, he stressed the importance of tackling fake news, as it might lead to a climate of distrust, especially towards the United Nations. Misinformation has threatened the safety and security of peacekeepers in several Missions, he noted, adding that a comprehensive communications strategy to increase public understanding and support for peacekeeping operations is vital. As a contributor of more than 5,000 peacekeepers, ASEAN and its member States support the ongoing efforts in this regard, including under the Action for Peacekeeping and A4P+ initiatives, he said.

Increasing people’s ownership is key, he said, adding that the diverse culture and language of the global community should be reflected in the United Nations’ work. Calling on the Department to work closely with United Nations Information Centres in utilizing local languages when appropriate, he said it is essential to address digital divides among Member States to help ensure that the international community leaves no one behind in access to information.

ANGELITO AYONG NAYAN ( Philippines ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and ASEAN, said that the international community must work to ensure that the connected world promotes harmony instead of discord, especially in the context of the COVID‑19 pandemic and the corresponding “infodemic”. He voiced appreciation for the Department’s efforts in leveraging the power and influence of the media to create awareness and inspire action, noting his country’s ongoing support of its work. Member States, in partnership with key stakeholders, should continue to responsibly harness the power of information to promote peace, inclusivity and development. In that regard, any information from the United Nations or its agencies should be properly triangulated so that Member States can provide their side, he said, noting incidents of inaccuracy when information was provided by third parties and not sufficiently vetted nor substantiated.

DRISS EL AOUFIR ( Morocco ), expressing his country’s support for the Department’s efforts, noted the unique global context caused by the pandemic, climate change and geopolitical conflict. These challenges fuel waves of misinformation and disinformation, he said, noting the Department’s efforts to tackle this challenge and to promote the Organization’s agenda on human rights. Calling for a multidimensional approach, he added that audio-visual technology is key to fighting disinformation. Seeking out solutions to disinformation without attacking its root causes will hardly be successful, he cautioned, welcoming the Department’s efforts to share multilingual targeted content that is accessible through all platforms and promotes coexistence. Multilingualism must be integrated in all of the Organization’s activities, he added.

ALEXANDRA ARIAS ORLOWSKA ( Dominican Republic ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and the Group of Friends of Spanish, stressed the importance of combating fake news, disinformation and hate speech. Discussing the Department’s various initiatives, she noted that the Verified campaign, following its initial focus on COVID‑19, turned this year toward strategic development and dissemination of information at the grass-roots level to ensure a sustainable response to other phenomena where it is important to have correct and reliable information. She urged the Department to continue to give priority to multilingualism, including in its campaigns and public outreach. Aligning content with the specific needs of audiences will make it possible to reach more people, especially in developing countries, she said.

JOAQUÍN ALBERTO PÉREZ AYESTARÁN ( Venezuela ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and the Group of Friends of Spanish, emphasized that the Department’s work must be disseminated in all six official languages, as multilingualism is crucial to fulfilling the values of the United Nations. There is a long way to go towards establishing a new information and communications order, he added. Access remains a major challenge, as seen in the digital divide between North and South. He called for tangible progress in democratizing the Internet, as this can contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. He went on to underscore the negative impact of the punitive unilateral actions imposed on more than 30 countries around the world, as such sanctions restrict access to technologies required for development.

MOHAMED KAMAL ALI ELHOMOSANY ( Egypt ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and the Group of Francophone Ambassadors, said that multilingualism is vital to the Department’s success. He underscored the important role of United Nations Information Centres in capacity-building and called on the Department to continue its activities in that regard, including training for Palestinian information officers. He welcomed the renaming of the training course for Palestinian broadcasters and journalists after the martyred Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Noting the manner in which social media is used to spread violence, hatred, extremism and terrorism, he said that Member States must balance efforts to guarantee freedom of expression with the maintenance of safety and security. Egypt looks forward to cooperating with the Department during thetwenty-seventh Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on 6 to 18 November in Sharm-El Sheikh, he added.