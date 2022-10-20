Commending Programme of Assistance’s Post-Pandemic Activities, Sixth Committee Speakers Debate Advantages of Online, In-Person Trainings

Delegates Conclude Consideration of Law of Aquifers

Reviewing the activities of the Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law, Sixth Committee speakers debated the effective use of remote education and the advantages of in-person trainings, while also calling attention to gender balance, equitable geographical representation and multilingualism in the Programme’s endeavours.

The Sixth Committee had before it the Secretary-General’s report, “United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law” (document A/77/515.)

Harold Adlai Agyeman (Ghana), Chair of the Advisory Committee on the Programme of Assistance, recalled the challenges encountered during the COVID19 pandemic and the Programme’s pivoting to a remote online format for regional workshops held for Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbeans as interim programmes. He also underscored the importance of materials including language diversity, different legal traditions and gender balance among the Programme’s participants and Regional Course faculty.

Emphasizing that the Programme of Assistance enhances the legal capacities of national experts and strengthens the collective commitments to peace and development, he stressed that continuing education in international law was essential at a time when “the headwinds of unilateralism threaten to dismantle the established norms and values that have held together the international order over the past seven decades.”

Miguel de Serpa Soares, Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and United Nations Legal Counsel, also calling attention to the great value of the Programme’s activities, said that during the pandemic, his office organized virtual events to respond to the high demand of international law trainings. With the resumption of the traditional format of in-person meetings, he reported that the International Law Fellowship Programme was held in The Hague in 2022 and that a number of regional in-person courses were being planned for the upcoming month.

Huw Llewellyn, Acting Secretary of the Advisory Committee, providing an overview of the Programme’s activities during the reporting period, underlined the importance of the traditional in-person format. That format enables participants to build relationships for future cooperation and share ideas, experiences and best practices. Turning to the Audiovisual Library of International Law, which provides free online training to an unlimited number of people around the world, he reported that it has been visited by almost 2.7 million users.

Alice Hicuburundi, Principal Legal Officer of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, updated the Committee on the implementation of the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship on the Law of the Sea. As of October 2022, 33 fellows from 30 developing countries have undertaken the Fellowship. Of these, 15 are women and 18 are men. Stressing the importance of enabling developing countries to build and maintain the capacity to actively participate in ocean-related processes, she urged that Member States make voluntary financial contributions so that a regular award may be granted every year.

Echoing that stance, the representative of Cambodia, speaking for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), pointed out that the Programme plays a key role in promoting the rule of law at the national and international levels, which contributes to strengthening international peace and security. Voluntary contributions would help further expand and enhance such activities. He also added his support for programme activities to be conducted in traditional in-person format as they promote in-depth discussions and foster friendly relations and cooperation between participants.

Lebanon’s representative also highlighted the considerable benefits offered by the traditional training format that allow for the creation of in-depth and long-lasting bonds between attendees. He also suggested that the Programme achieve more visibility through liaising with universities and non-governmental organizations, using social media platforms and creating alumni networks.

The representative of the European Union, in its capacity as observer, recommended that the Regional Courses include contemporary issues of international law and contain a specific regional focus. In addition to encouraging more participation of women in the training activities, she highlighted the essential role of multilingualism in ensuring equal and broad access to the training materials.

The representative of Colombia said that the Regional Course in International Law for Latin America and the Caribbean has allowed Colombian lawyers to build national capacity. He also underscored the need to increase the number of publications available in Spanish in the Audiovisual Library in order to disseminated international law in one of the most widely spoken languages in the world.

The representative of Pakistan, speaking for the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, recognized the importance and utility of the Audiovisual Library in providing high-quality training to an unlimited number of individuals around the world. Voicing support for the off-site recording sessions, he said that the format not only promoted a broader geographical and linguistic representation of the recorded lectures, but also recorded lecturers of speakers who were unable to travel to New York.

The Sixth Committee also concluded its debate on the law of transboundary aquifers (For background, see Press Release GA/L/3666.), as speakers spotlighted the importance of establishing bilateral and regional legal frameworks of managing aquifer systems while also underlining the importance of exchanging scientific understanding and information.

The representative of Chile underscored the need to apply the principle of equitable and reasonable use and the principle of not causing significant harm with regard to the utilization of the resources from shared groundwater. In this regard, he also stressed the importance of technical capacity and scientific understanding on how aquifers function to ensure their proper management.

Japan’s representative pointed out that large portion of the world’s fresh water exists in underground aquifers, which frequently occur across national boundaries and tend to be overexploited, seriously depleted and damaged by pollution. Thus, they require proper management mechanisms. The International Law Commission’s draft articles provide a valuable platform for the establishment of bilateral or regional legal frameworks to manage these systems, he said.

Also speaking on the law of transboundary aquifers were representatives of the Russian Federation, Algeria, Türkiye and the Netherlands.

Speaking on the Programme of Assistance were representatives of Iran (for the Non-Aligned Movement), Morocco (for the African Group), Finland (also for Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden), Singapore, United States, Malaysia, Mexico, Egypt, El Salvador, Cuba, Portugal, Ireland, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, China, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Korea and Ethiopia.

The Sixth Committee will next meet at 3 p.m. on Friday, 21 October, to conclude its debate on the Programme of Assistance and take action on certain draft resolutions relating to the granting of observer status in the General Assembly.

Law of Transboundary Aquifers

ANNA V. ANTONOVA ( Russian Federation ), commenting on the relevant International Law Commission draft articles on the law of transboundary aquifers, said that while the texts were very balanced, they lacked the conviction needed to draft a multilateral international treaty. Underscoring the importance of considering specific individual characteristics of each aquifer or aquifer system, she noted that it could only be done through bilateral or regional agreements. Such characteristics include geophysical and hydrological particularities of the aquafers; social, economic and other requirements of the respective States; and interstate relations on the use, protection and preservation of the aquifer system. She encouraged the Sixth Committee to take note of the draft articles and recommended that States actively use the principles enshrined in it when concluding bilateral and regional agreements. She noted that if the Committee, at a later stage, considers it wise to draft a universal convention, it would be necessary to identify how it tallies and ties with existing multilateral international treaties on the subject.

JOSE JUAN HERNANDEZ CHAVEZ ( Chile ) said that the principle of the sovereignty of aquifer States applies with respect to the geological formation that is the part of the aquifer. In exercising this sovereignty, States must ensure compliance with the principles of the use of the waters from such aquifers between all aquifer States. Moreover, they must apply the principle of equitable and reasonable use and the principle of not causing significant harm with regard to the utilization of the resources from shared groundwater. Depending on the context of each aquifer, due attention should be paid to vital human needs without one specific factor of use having prima facie pre-eminence above another. He also underscored the need for initiatives to support scientific understanding and information exchange on transboundary aquifers. Even though the greatest percentage of soft water in the world is groundwater, due to the lack of technical capacity and scientific understanding on how aquifers function, it is ultimately most exposed to overexploitation and pollution.

Mr. MAEDA ( Japan ) noted that a large portion of the world’s fresh water exists in underground aquifers, which frequently occur across national boundaries. Some of these are overexploited, seriously depleted and damaged by pollution, and therefore require proper management mechanisms. On that point, he said that the draft articles on this topic provide a valuable platform on which countries can establish bilateral or regional legal frameworks to manage their aquifer systems. The draft articles adequately reflect a wide range of established State practice; they are supported by scientific evidence through cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO); and they lay out the essential elements of a possible legal framework. Spotlighting the Agreement on the Guaraní Aquifer System between Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, he said that treaty is based on the draft articles and is expected to serve as preventative diplomacy to avoid conflicts over the use of groundwater. He welcomed the efforts of the four countries towards this end and all States to take similar steps to ensure proper management of transboundary aquifers.

MOHAMED FAIZ BOUCHEDOUB ( Algeria ) underlined the importance of the law of transboundary aquifers for his country, as its environment is characterized by a desert climate and rare rainfall. Algeria suffers from droughts and the effects of climate change, which increases demand on this vital resource on which agriculture and industry depends. Transboundary aquifers are a common good that enjoy special legal protection, he said, adding that the draft articles on this topic represent the first legal wording thereon and are important for inter-State relations. Aquifers must be protected and preserved around the world, given the growing demand on water and the fact that climate change’s effects on ecosystems are exposing aquifers to pollution. Against that backdrop, he said that the draft articles will provide a further guarantee of consistency between how waters and aquifers are used and encourage States to undertake bilateral and multilateral arrangements to manage transboundary aquifers. He also underscored that the draft articles confirm a State’s sovereignty over the portion of a transboundary aquifer located on its territory and that such aquifers and their resources are property of States.

BAŞAK AYDIN GUCCIARDO ( Türkiye ), noting that each transboundary aquifer has its own specific characteristics, stressed that it would not be appropriate to apply a single framework to all transboundary aquifers. Therefore, the work on the law of transboundary aquifers should focus on the general principles, and the draft articles should continue to serve as voluntary guidance for State practice, in their current non-binding form, she said. Recalling Assembly resolution 74/193, in which that body commended the draft articles to the attention of Governments as guidance for bilateral or regional agreements and arrangements for the proper management of transboundary aquifers, she said Türkiye will be following the evolution of State practice and regional practices in this field.

Mr. DOGAN ( Netherlands ) underscored that the draft articles are in line with customary international law and the 1997 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses. Noting that his country has many natural resources that it shares with other States, from mineral deposits such as oil and gas to groundwater, he pointed out that, because drought is increasing, transboundary aquifers are becoming stressed. The unsustainable depletion of aquifers puts ecosystems and life-supporting water supplies at risk. There are no substitute natural resources for aquifers, he stressed, agreeing with the Commission’s remarks in the commentaries that there is an urgent need for proper management of groundwater resources. It would be preferable to consider the development of a convention only after the completion of the Commission’s work on other shared natural resources such as oil and gas, he said, adding that in their current form, the draft articles are valuable guiding principles.

Programme of Assistance

HAROLD ADLAI AGYEMAN (Ghana), Chair of the Advisory Committee on the Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law, underscored the importance of continuing education in international law at a time when “the headwinds of unilateralism threaten to dismantle the established norms and values that have held together the international order over the past seven decades”. The Programme of Assistance enhanced the legal capacities of national experts and strengthening the collective commitments to peace and development. To that end, he reported that the International Law Fellowship Programme was held in-person in the Hague in 2022. Further, recalling the impossibility of conducting in-person Regional Courses during the COVID19 pandemic, he said that online regional workshops had been held for Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean as interim programmes.

He also spotlighted the importance of language diversity, legal traditions and gender balance among the faculty members of the International Law Fellowship and the respective Regional Courses. Turning to the Audiovisual Library in International Law, he reported that 40 lectures were recorded during the reporting period. In addition, the Secretariat worked to improve gender balance and linguistic diversity of the lecturers. The Advisory Committee also recommended the use of new and enhanced online technologies and platforms, including social media platforms, to support the wider dissemination of the Library’s content. Expressing support for the funding of activities of the Programme from the regular budget, he also highlighted the importance of voluntary contributions.

MIGUEL DE SERPA SOARES, Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and United Nations Legal Counsel, highlighting the great value of the Programme of Assistance and its activities, recalled the difficulties it encountered during the COVID19 pandemic. Drawing attention to the support provided to fund the Programme via the regular budget, he affirmed that the Programme’s activities would continue and be broadened. During the COVID19 pandemic, his office organized virtual events to respond to the high demand of international law trainings. With the resumption of the traditional format of in-person meetings, he reported that the International Law Fellowship Programme was held in the Hague in 2022 and a number of regional in-person courses were being planned for the upcoming months.

Expressing appreciation to States for their voluntary contributions, he said that the vision and plans for enhancing the training efforts of the Office of Legal Affairs in the programme budget for 2023 were presented in the Secretary-General’s report. By concentrating the oversight of the activities related to the promotion and dissemination of international law he aimed to strategically improve the important support that all units of the Office of Legal Affairs provide to Member States and to better assist the several requests his office received, he emphasized.

HUW LLEWELLYN, Acting Secretary of the Advisory Committee on the United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law, provided an overview of the Programme’s activities during the reporting period. Training programmes in international law are again being held in person, he reported, adding that the United Nations International Law Fellowship Programme was held in The Hague in July and August. Further, the Office of Legal Affairs is currently organizing the Regional Course in International Law for Asia-Pacific, which will be held in Bangkok later in 2022. The Office also plans to hold the Regional Course for Africa in Addis Ababa in February 2023 and the Regional Course for Latin America and the Caribbean in Chile in May 2023.

He emphasized that holding these training programmes in person not only provides important international-law training for lawyers from developing countries and emerging economies, but also enables them to build relationships for future cooperation and share ideas, experiences and best practices. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made doing so impossible in recent years. During that time, the Office conducted three online regional workshops on the peaceful settlement of disputes and provided applicants with a remote, self-paced learning curriculum based on lectures and materials in the Audiovisual Library of International Law. He pointed out that the Library provides high-quality, free online training to an unlimited number of people around the world, and has been visited by almost 2.7 million users.

He noted that, for the first time since 2019, 14 conferences were recorded in Geneva in French, Spanish and English. Female lecturers delivered 11 of them, and 10 of these conferences concerned international criminal law, the peaceful settlement of disputes and diplomatic and consular relations. He also spotlighted a number of publications during the reporting period. Noting that applications for the Regional Course in International Law for Africa are currently being accepted, he said that the Course will be held in February and March 2023 in Ethiopia, will be conducted in English and that the application deadline is 31 October.

ALICE HICUBURUNDI, Principal Legal Officer of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, updated the Committee on the implementation of the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship on the Law of the Sea and stressed the importance of capacity-building activities. The Fellowship, established in 1981, aims to assist Government officials and other professionals from developing States to acquire in-depth knowledge on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, in order to promote its wider application, and to develop specialized experience in maritime affairs and related disciplines.

As of October 2022, 33 fellows from 30 developing countries have undertaken the Fellowship, she continued. Of these, 15 are women and 18 are men. Noting that these professionals are now making important contributions in their respective countries and regions, she said many have returned to New York, taking active roles on behalf of their States or other national and regional organizations. In 2020, Linda Bana of Ghana was awarded the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship, but due to COVID19 restrictions, Ms. Bana expressed a preference to defer the fellowship to 2023. In the interim, Ms. Bana has been provided with an opportunity to access a virtual training series offered by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea.

Underlining the importance of enabling developing countries to build and maintain the capacity to actively participate in ocean-related processes, she said such capacity development has many facets: from better understanding and effective implementation of international law of the sea to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 14. Due to insufficient funds, no awards were made from 2007 to 2009, in 2014 and in 2016, while in 2017, only a partial award was made. She called for voluntary financial contributions so that a regular award may be granted every year.

RABIA IJAZ ( Pakistan ), speaking for the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, expressed her support for the Programme and underscored its continuous relevance, particularly for developing countries. In this regard, she reiterated a call for the continued funding for the respective Programmes, Fellowships and other related capacity-building activities to enhance developing countries’ participation. Recognizing that regional courses for Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean could not be held in-person due to the COVID19 pandemic, she welcomed the efforts of the Codification Division to provide applicants with a remote self-paced learning curriculum. In this regard, she outlined the online regional workshops on the peaceful settlement of international disputes organized and facilitated during that period.

Emphasizing the importance and utility of the Audiovisual Library for International Law in providing high-quality training to an unlimited number of individuals around the world, she also expressed support for the off-site recording sessions. They promoted a broader geographical and linguistic representation of the recorded lectures; they also recorded lecturers of speakers who were unable to travel to New York. Highlighting the 41 lectures produced for the series, she outlined efforts of facilitating access to these lectures for users with limited high-speed Internet on computers and mobile devices through the means of a library podcast.

MOHAMMAD GHORBANPOUR NAJAFABADI ( Iran ), speaking for the Non-Aligned Movement, said that the Programme of Assistance plays an important role in implementing Sustainable Development Goal 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions), especially in regard to the promotion of the rule of law at the national and international levels. Through its courses and seminars, it provides participants with a valuable opportunity to exchange views, share experiences and improve intercultural dialogue and understanding. He encouraged the Codification Division of the Office of Legal Affairs to continue providing as much free and high-quality training as possible to a larger range of trainers around the globe. Further, to obtain added, tangible results, the audience of courses and fellowships should include countries’ future decision-makers to the fullest extent possible.

He went on to recall the cancellation of some of the Programme’s activities due to the COVID19 pandemic. While virtual learning should never replace in-person training, it would be beneficial to plan for the potential resort to virtual Regional Courses if they are the only route available for instruction in certain circumstances. Turning to the Audiovisual Library of International Law, he said that adding lectures in more languages would enrich its content. Further, geographic diversity among lecturers should be increased, and such individuals should be representatives of the world’s principal legal systems. He added that, while the needs of each region should be addressed during courses, the synergies between international law and international relations could be included as a topic.

AAHDE LAHMIRI ( Morocco ), speaking for the African Group and associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, described the fundamental role of the Programme of Assistance as an indispensable tool in advancing the capacity of all Member States in a manner that facilitates their equal participation in international affairs. Noting the various activities of the Programme, from the Fellowships to the Audiovisual Library, she pointed to the importance of these activities for her continent and commended the Programme’s efforts in building the capacity of African legal professionals as well as the dissemination of international law knowledge across Africa. Although the three Regional Courses in international law could not be held as planned, she welcomed the remote self-learning curricula and online regional workshops as an interim means.

Commending these innovative measures, she also stressed that the traditional in-person programs are still the most suitable and optimum vehicle for delivering capacity building. Welcoming the convening of the International Law Fellowship Programme in person in the Hague, she also looked forward to the resumption of other activities, including the three Regional Courses. Underscoring the need to secure the necessary predictable budget for the activities of the Programme of Assistance, she encouraged all Member States to support the necessary allocation from the regular budget of the United Nations. The activities conducted under the Programme should definitely be a priority for the general membership of the Organization, she emphasized.

SIMONA POPAN, representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, noted that the Programme has significantly enhanced national capabilities in international law and expanded training opportunities for participants around the world. In that regard, she underscored the importance of increasing the training opportunities with a focus on developing countries. In addition, Regional Courses should include contemporary issues of international law and contain a specific regional focus. Recognizing the COVID19 pandemic’s impact on in-person training, she expressed support to resuming in-person activities for the Regional Courses in 2023. She welcomed the creation of the alumni networks and expressed hope for more online educational activities and interactive sections in the future. Turning to the activities of the Audiovisual Library and noting the steady growth of its users, she expressed the need for a more modern and user-friendly platform.

Supporting geographical, linguistic and gender diversity among scholars and attendees, she called on the States to encourage the participation of women. She also recognized the essential role of multilingualism in ensuring equal and broad access to all the activities of the Programme and expressed support for enhancing lectures and other training activities in languages other than the six official languages of the Organization. She also welcomed the fact, that International Law Fellowship Programme, the Regional Courses and the Audiovisual Library are financed from the regular budget, complemented by voluntary contributions.

SOVANN KE ( Cambodia ), speaking for the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN), noted that the three Regional Courses in International Law could not be held as planned during the reporting period due to the COVID19 pandemic. He welcomed the Codification Division’s tireless efforts to provide a remote, self-paced learning curriculum to applicants. He also reported that recently the International Law Fellowship Programme was conducted in-person for the first time since the pandemic began. While the provision of remote-learning tools was an appropriate short-term means to build capacity during the global pandemic, such a curriculum should not become a substitute for in-person trainings under the Programme of Assistance. He therefore underscored the importance of retaining and resuming all activities in-person from 2023 onward.

He went on to say that the Programme plays a key role in promoting the rule of law at the national and international levels, which contributes to strengthening international peace and security. Programme activities conducted in traditional, in-person format deepen the international-law knowledge and capacities of participants, provide an invaluable experience, promote in-depth discussions and foster friendly relations and cooperation. He also noted that the Codification Division’s provision of online interactive sessions on lectures in the Audiovisual Library of International Law will serve as a helpful tool for participants in training programmes. He added support for funding the Programme’s activities from the United Nations’ regular budget, also encouraging voluntary contributions to further expand and enhance such activities.

VIRPI LAUKKANEN ( Finland ), also speaking for Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, stressed the importance of the rule of law in tackling global problems such as global warming, biodiversity loss, poverty and conflicts. Acknowledging that the Russian Federation’s lawless war of aggression in Ukraine has made some question the relevance of international law, she reminded delegates that while it cannot prevent bad things from happening, international law does provide the standard against which the conduct of States is measured. International law not only provides the framework for States’ cooperation, but also gives expression to the legitimate expectations of the international community, she said, highlighting the continued relevance of the Programme of Assistance. Through its activities, generations of Government lawyers, judges and diplomats from all around the globe have been able to gain a deeper understanding of the body of law that governs an interconnected world.

Noting that the International Law Fellowship Programme as well as the Regional Courses have been instrumental in providing international law training to young lawyers, she commended the engagement of the Codification Division of the Office of Legal Affairs in pursuing its mandate regarding the Programme of Assistance. Also commending Ghana for its dedicated leadership of the Programme, she added that the Audiovisual Library is an invaluable resource that continues to bring high-quality training to an unlimited number of individuals and institutions around the globe, free of charge. These resources have been of particular relevance during the pandemic, which necessitated a quick transformation of the traditional methods of learning into online education, she said.

TOH SHIN HAO ( Singapore ) reiterated a call for developing a search engine for the Audiovisual Library website and enhancing it with a more user-friendly interface. He also proposed encouraging lecturers to upload their presentations and other materials on the website to facilitate access to their content. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID19 pandemic, Singapore continued to actively contribute to the teaching, study, dissemination and wider appreciation of international law through capacity-building initiatives. In this regard, the Singapore Cooperation Programme conducted five courses on international law on the topic of global health, maritime issues, aviation, climate change and governance. Participants from 57 countries and regional organizations took part in these workshops. Detailing on capacity-building activities in the field of international law, he outlined the events organized by the ASEAN Law Academy Advanced Programme, Singapore’s Ministry of Law and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), which included workshops for students, youth and governmental officials, among others.

LUCIA TERESA SOLANO RAMIREZ ( Colombia ) said that understanding and respecting international law allows her country to maintain excellent relations with other States and international organizations, and to recognize the value of trust and the supremacy of international law. Welcoming the important role played by the Codification Division of the Office of Legal Affairs in implementing the Programme of Assistance, she said that activities that promote the study of international law — such as the fellowship programme, Regional Courses and documents published in the Audiovisual Library of International Law — provide a great service to States and multilateralism. For example, the Regional Course in International Law for Latin America and the Caribbean has allowed Colombian lawyers to build national capacity. On the dissemination of international law through the Audiovisual Library, she urged an increase in the number of publications available in Spanish, given that the same is one of the official languages of the United Nations and is among the most widely spoken in the world.

ELIZABETH MARYANNE GROSSO ( United States ) said that the Programme of Assistance, since its establishment in 1965, has made — and continues to make — indispensable contributions to the education of students and practitioners in international law. Knowledge of international law is key to furthering the rule of law at all levels, and she thanked those countries and organizations that have made in-kind and financial contributions to make the Programme’s courses a reality. She also welcomed the fact that the Programme’s in-person courses and fellowship events were able to resume this year, along with the Codification Division’s nimble adaptations in response to the COVID19 pandemic. These include sharing remote, self-paced versions of essential trainings and offering regional, real-time online workshops on the peaceful settlement of disputes. She added her country’s support for the Programme’s progress in improving the accessibility and content of the Audiovisual Library of International Law, which has the potential to efficiently provide quality training to a limitless number of people.

NOR AIZAM AIZA ZAMRAN ( Malaysia ), associating herself with the Non-Aligned Movement, Group of 77 and China and ASEAN, said that improved universal knowledge of universal law is vital to ensure international peace and cooperation. Thus, the Programme serves the principles of the United Nations, she said, highlighting the innovative ways it engaged to continue its work under the challenging circumstances posed by the pandemic. Highlighting the long-lasting bonds created during in-person training, she added that participants continue to benefit from the Programme through various online interactive sessions. Noting that the person selected for the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship on the Law of the Sea would be able to commence the fellowship in 2023, she also commended the efforts to populate the Audiovisual Library with enriching lectures. She also underscored the importance of linguistic diversity, pointing out that the Library has attracted millions of users across the globe.

Mr. BOLIO ( Mexico ), observing that the COVID19 pandemic has increased social, economic and educational inequalities, described the work of the Codification Division of the Office of Legal Affairs as exemplary. Despite a limited budget, the Programme was able to update its offering and reach even more people. The most effective way of disseminating the understanding of international law is through initiatives promoted by Governments, international organizations and civil society, he said, adding that his Government regularly conducts activities to disseminate international law. Welcoming the miniseries, podcasts and videos being made available in the Audiovisual Library, he pointed out their relevance to young lawyers in developing countries. The Programme must continue exploring hybrid options, he said, also calling for geographic representation, gender parity and balanced representation of different legal systems. Further, it was essential to diversify the content of the Programme to reflect the broad range of topics covered by international law, he said, spotlighting its “transformative potential”.

AHMED ABDELAZIZ AHMED ELGHARIB ( Egypt ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China, Non-Aligned Movement and the Africa Group, underscored the essential role of the Programme of Assistance, which strengthens the rule of law on the national and international level. He welcomed the new ideas and innovations that have been put forward by the Programme to maximize its usefulness for participants. He paid tribute to the effort lead of holding the International Law Fellowship in The Hague and commended the efforts of the Secretariat for holding the respective programs online during the COVID19 pandemic. Encouraging the delivery of regional programmes in-person as soon as possible, he underscored the important role they play in capacity-building on the regional level. In that regard, he reiterated his country’s support for increasing financial resources from the Organization’s regular budget.

LIGIA LORENA FLORES SOTO ( El Salvador ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and China, expressed regret that the COVID19 pandemic prevented Regional Courses being held in-person. Expressing hope about the forthcoming resumption of such activities, she underlined their importance in generating exchanges of good practices and information among attendees. She voiced her strong support for both a gender balance and an equitable geographic representation and encouraged the Programme to use these criteria for the selection of participants and teaching staff. She also highlighted the significant contribution provided by the Audiovisual Library, which, together with the Fellowship Programme, enabled trainings from various legal systems and regions of the world. Furthermore, she welcomed the number of subjects covered by the Library and the respect shown for multilingualism, noting that participants greatly benefited from the simultaneous interpretation provided for certain online lectures available. She encouraged this practice to continue, underscoring the relevance of the multiplier effect of capacity-building at the national level.

Mr. MORA FONSECA ( Cuba ), associating himself with the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, said that the Programme of Assistance contributed to the promotion of the rule of law at the national and international levels. Furthering the study of the substantive norms of international law was necessary to ensure better compliance therewith, and such study also promoted international peace and security and peaceful relations among States. The Programme has benefitted jurists, academics, diplomats and other public officials through its Regional Courses, fellowships and publications. However, many small and developing countries’ representatives have been unable to participate due to lack of funding or differing national realities and economic limits. Cuba, for example, has been limited by the economic and financial blockade that the United States has imposed on the country. He stressed, therefore, that the Programme must be included in the regular budget to facilitate the involvement of such countries.

SERGIO AMARAL ALVES DE CARVALHO ( Portugal ), aligning himself with the European Union, welcomed the Programme’s active contribution to promoting better knowledge of international law which strengthens international peace and security. Its efforts also support friendly relations and cooperation among States, he said, adding: “Two cornerstones that, as recent developments have shown, are of the utmost importance and should be cherished.” However, there is still room for improving the general public’s awareness of the Programme. Therefore, States must continue to disseminate information domestically on the Programme — namely, in universities and their civil services — so that students and young professionals are aware of its existence, initiatives and resources. He also spotlighted the Audiovisual Library’s role in supporting the study and dissemination of international law at the global scale, welcoming its efforts to further increase its linguistic and geographic inclusiveness. He further welcomed the announcement that the Library will offer lectures and other training opportunities in languages other than the six official languages of the United Nations.

Ms. CHEARBHAILL ( Ireland ), associating herself with the European Union, noting that this is the first year the funding of the Programme has been moved under the regular budget, said that voluntary contributions are still needed. Encouraging all Member States to provide financial contributions, she reaffirmed her country’s commitment to the rule of law. Noting the Programme’s contribution to international peace and security, she said her country has supported the Programme through recurrent national contributions. The Regional Courses are an important tool for students from developing countries and can strengthen national capacities in international law, she said, adding that they provide a solid structure for young professionals to develop their legal knowledge and to build a network of contacts. Also highlighting the effectiveness of the Codification Division in responding to the challenges resulting from COVID19, she said that the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Fellowship enhances specialized knowledge of oceans and maritime law.

MICHAEL IMRAN KANU ( Sierra Leone ), associating himself with the African Group, Group of 77 and China and the Non-Aligned Movement, commended the Office of Legal Affairs, and in particular the Codification Division, for the effective implementation of the Programme of Assistance. Welcoming the activities highlighted in the report, he noted the significant impact of the COVID19 pandemic on the implementation of those activities. Welcoming the continued utilization of the alumni network of participants and the continued availability of the online repository of international law materials, he commended the Codification Division for providing Regional Course applicants with a remote self-paced learning curriculum. Highlighting the disparity in the number of applications received for the Africa Regional Course, with 146 men and only 46 women from 25 countries, he called on the Codification Division, the Advisory Committee and Member States to examine ways to reduce this disparity. It is essential to ensure geographic and gender balance among the participants of the training programmes and fellowship, he said.

ZACHARIE SERGE RAOUL NYANID ( Cameroon ) commended the Programme of Assistance for its efforts in offering trainings to developing countries in general and Africa in particular. In that regard, he suggested that regional trainings be held in all the sub-regions of the continent. The International Relations Institute of Cameroon with its Obili campus could be a place in which such courses could be held. In the same vein, spotlighting the need for equal gender representation, he also proposed to create a quota system for the participation of women in general and African women in particular. Recognizing the need of supporting participants from underprivileged regions, he welcomed the Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe Memorial Fellowship. He also encouraged considerations of new topics, in particular, the grey areas of international law. He also suggested going beyond outreach activities and, instead, positioning the Programme as a think-tank with a view of making it a specific instrument for resolving problems in the new context.

Mr. HITT ( Lebanon ), associating himself with the Group of 77 and China and the Non-Aligned Movement, said that the Programme of Assistance continues to be valuable in advancing a rules-based multilateral order. He welcomed the resumption of the in-person training programmes and highlighted the considerable benefits offered by this traditional format that allow for the creation of in-depth and long-lasting bonds between attendees. He commended the development of a remote self-paced programme curriculum during the pandemic and spotlighted the online regional workshops on peaceful settlements of disputes. More visibility of the Programme can be achieved by liaising with universities and non-governmental organizations, using social media platforms and creating alumni networks, he added. Reiterating the importance of ensuring a gender balance in the selection of lecturers and participants, he also emphasized the significance of maintaining a linguistic and geographical diversity. In this regard, he urged that more lectures from the Middle East and North African region be selected.

ZHAO YANRUI ( China ) noted that the Programme enhances capacity-building in all countries, particularly in developing States. China supports these efforts and has made financial contributions towards this end for several consecutive years. She also welcomed the Codification Division’s innovative working methods during the COVID19 pandemic, highlighting its provision of remote, self-paced learning and online workshops centred on the peaceful settlement of disputes. The Audiovisual Library has also seen progress, as the Codification Division has been adding educational and research resources and archives. Since its creation in 2008, the Library has “recorded increasing clicks and visits”, playing an important role in the teaching, study and dissemination of international law. Also pointing out that the Codification Division continues its work in legal publication — an important part of the Programme — she stressed that the Division must uphold objectivity and neutrality, optimize its work process, increase transparency and “avoid any controversy”.

ESTELA MERCEDES NZE MANSOGO ( Equatorial Guinea ), associating herself with the African Group, Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 and China, said that the continued training of jurists, diplomats and lawyers from different countries through the Programme is the best way to develop international law, promote the rule of law at the national and international levels and, consequently, strengthen international peace and security. Noting that the COVID19 pandemic made it impossible to hold the Regional Courses in International Law as planned, she welcomed the Codification Division’s efforts to adapt in this regard. Various regional workshops on the peaceful settlement of disputes were held online, and different instruments and platforms were also made available online, for free, to promote the teaching, study, dissemination and broader appreciation of international law. She added that, in light of the United Nations’ current economic situation, her country joins others in recommending that the Programme be included in the Organization’s regular budget. Further, the Codification Division should publish documents in the six official languages of the United Nations to ensure better dissemination of international law.

BAE JONGIN ( Republic of Korea ), noting that public international law requires nurturing by Governments to allow it to be resilient, commended the Office of Legal Affairs’ efforts in implementing the Regional Courses through a remote self-paced learning curriculum. It is vital to strengthen the Programme on the basis of lessons learnt, he said, adding that it is also necessary to not just deepen, but also broaden the audience in an effort to make international law more widely understood, especially with respect to the Audiovisual Library. Shorter versions of lectures, including the miniseries, could have more potential to introduce the basics of international law and make it more relevant to the general public, he said, adding that there is also value in preparing lectures in more languages, which would highlight the importance of multilingualism. Because existing digital inequalities could limit individuals’ access to lectures, the Secretariat and other stakeholders should continue to address this issue by providing more offline accessibility and relevant information and communications technology capacity-building where possible.