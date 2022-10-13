General Assembly: Second Committee (Economic and Financial)

Note: Full coverage of today's meetings of the Second Committee (Economic and Financial) will be available Friday, 14 October.

Introduction of Reports

RABAB FATIMA, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States, first introducing the report of the Secretary-General on follow-up to the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (document A/77/73-E/2022/53), said that the first part of the conference had been held on 17 March 2022 in New York, and the second part will be in Doha, Qatar, from 5 to 9 March 2023. The first part adopted the Doha Programme of Action for Least Developed Countries, which was later endorsed by the General Assembly in April. She noted that due to the current multiple crises, food prices have gone up by 33 per cent in the least developed countries compared to December 2019, while crude oil has gone up by 21 per cent since January. Against this backdrop, she emphasized that the Programme of Action presents a critical opportunity to “reset the LDCs [least developed countries] on a trajectory towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals while supporting their progress towards graduation”.

Turning next to the Secretary-General’s report on food insecurity in the least developed countries (document A/77/291), she stressed that the impact of external shocks on people living in these States is disproportionate and leads to hunger, malnutrition and instability. Reiterating that the least developed countries often lack the ability to access credit and rely on external public finance to address short-term emergencies, she suggested that establishing a food import financing facility could help the countries in accessing finance on a concessional basis. She added that capacity-building initiatives could assist the least developed countries in expanding their technical capabilities to address food emergencies.

Further, presenting the report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2014–2024 (document A/77/269), she highlighted that 35 per cent of the population in that group of States now live below the poverty line of $1.90 per day. Noting that the long-term resilience of landlocked developing countries is critical to their transformative recovery, she shared the report’s recommendations including promoting the smooth functioning of transit, transport and trade corridors; supporting the implementation of climate-resilient transport systems; developing innovative instruments such as debt-for-development swaps; and leveraging the role of private capital markets.

MAN ( Pakistan ), speaking on behalf of the “Group of 77” developing countries and China, expressed alarm that only four least developed States graduated after the Programme of Action, while the 46 countries — 14 per cent of world’s population — are among the world’s poorest. They are the world’s victims of inequality in access to vaccines and finance, with only 27 per cent of people online. Landlocked developing countries face lack of access to the sea and markets. Deaths due to the pandemic tripled between April 2021 and April 2022, with only 26 per cent of the population compared to 59 per cent worldwide. In leaving no one behind, he stressed it is important to start with the furthest behind, address vaccine inequality, including by scaling up local and regional production capacities, as well as debt and food-import costs.

He further called for developed countries to honour commitments to provide 0.7 per cent of gross national income to official development assistance (ODA), noting that five least developed countries are in debt distress, with 22 at high risk. He further recommended guaranteeing a vaccine for all, the opening of markets, developing regional capacities, reallocating $250 billion of unused special drawing rights and implementing the principle of common but differentiated responsibility for financing the fight against climate change. In that regard, he called on developed countries to provide $100 billion in climate finance.

MAN ( Antigua and Barbuda ), speaking on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) and associating himself with the Group of 77, said that least developing, small island developing and landlocked States have been recognized by the General Assembly and the international community as the most vulnerable countries, while small island developing States have been recognized as a special case for sustainable development due to their unique and particular vulnerabilities. It is not surprising, therefore, that these countries have been most overpoweringly impacted by the ongoing crises, he said, noting that the adverse impacts of climate change disproportionately affect least developed countries, which are exposed to food and water insecurities, while landlocked developing countries have also been affected, as they are heavily dependent on natural resources and agriculture.

The pandemic has added to such challenges, he said, pointing out that least developed countries have low vaccination rates and limited capacity to respond to new variants and other emerging diseases. More broadly, the wider economic impact has set all countries back in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, with pandemic restrictions impacting commodity exports that landlocked developing countries rely on, as well as tourism, which least developed countries rely on, while debt-servicing burdens and costs pose further fiscal challenges and divert resources from sustainable development objectives. Such persistent and emerging challenges must be addressed in the context of their respective frameworks. Welcoming the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action, he looked forward to other related follow-up events in 2023. The prompt implementation of the six key focuses of the programme will help least developed countries get back on track to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

COLLEN V. KELAPILE ( Botswana ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, welcomed the successful adoption of the comprehensive Doha Programme of Action for 2022-2031 and added that his bloc is in solidarity with least developed countries and looks forward to the second part of the Conference, to be held in Doha in March 2023. He noted that both groups of countries are bound by lots of commonalities and face peculiar vulnerabilities, with 17 least developed countries being part of the 32 landlocked developing States. Therefore, he underscored the importance of continuing efforts to address challenges encountered by both groups through a coherent and coordinated approach.

The Group looks forward to the convening of the third United Nations conference on landlocked developing countries in 2024, he continued, expressing hope it will build on the achievements of the Vienna Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2014-2024, take stock of the long-term impact of the pandemic and adopt a successor programme of action that kickstarts a new phase towards sustainable development. In this regard, he said, as the Conference for the least developed countries and the landlocked developing countries follow one another closely, the latter will build on experiences emanating from the convening of the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries. Further, he reiterated his intention to foster engagement and partnership through common interests by reviving the Group of Friends of Landlocked Developing Countries.

MAN ( Lao People’s Democratic Republic ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and aligning himself with the Group of 77, stressed that in light of the current crises, the development of least developed and landlocked developing countries must be given top priority as their needs and challenges will hardly be overcome by themselves. In this regard, he welcomed the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for Least Developed Countries and its successful organization of the first part of the fifth Conference on the Least Developed Countries, adding that these represent “a new generation of renewed and strengthened commitments between the least developed countries and their development partners, including the private sector, civil society and Governments at all levels”.

Recalling that both least developed countries and landlocked developing countries remain vulnerable to external shocks and climate-related phenomena such as tropical cyclones, floods, droughts and landslides, he stressed the importance of increasing international support and assistance so those States can take immediate actions as well as implement midterm recovery and long-term strategic measures.

AGNES CHIMBIRI MOLANDE ( Malawi ), speaking on behalf of the Group of Least Developed Countries and associating herself with the Group of 77, said that the least developed States are bearing the brunt of the multiple overlapping crises. These countries are inherently and structurally disadvantaged with very little domestic capacity and fiscal space to cope with ongoing, new and emerging challenges. Development practitioners estimated that between eight and nine years of development gains have been wiped out. The Human Development Index has decreased, millions have been pushed below the poverty line and debt distress is up.

While voicing appreciation for development partners, she questioned how much was received in reality. ODA is only 0.09 per cent against the historical target of 0.14 to 0.2 per cent, and least developed countries are paying billions more in debt service than received in ODA and foreign direct investment (FDI). It is time for the international community to begin a new paradigm, and the Doha Programme of Action featured such a paradigm of new global support architecture. In addition, she requested Member States to provide adequate resources to the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States so it can deliver on its mandate. Doha provided an excellent opportunity to build momentum and partnerships: “Let’s seize on it.”

WOMAN ( Nigeria ), speaking on behalf of the African Group, noted that while those countries had no role in driving the climate crisis, they are the most affected. She noted 150 million people worldwide have been pushed into poverty, with 32 million driven into extreme poverty. Citing the loss of work — mainly affecting women — and of education during the pandemic lockdown, she noted it may never be recaptured, primarily affecting girls. It is crucial to provide equitable access to vaccines and health technologies and to mobilize financing for implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Structural transformation in Africa requires human capital development, as by 2050 the continent will have the world’s largest and most youthful workforce and must therefore stress science and innovation, on the job training and education. She supported the International Labour Organization (ILO) report’s conclusions and recommendations that the least developed countries require urgent actions on employment and promotion of an enabling business environment and investment. Trade is important for growth, she noted, calling for opening up trade to African countries, strengthening both South-South and North-South cooperation.

MAN ( Qatar ), aligning himself with the Group of 77, stated that the Doha Programme of Action provides a road map and a solid pillar, which raises the bar on the international community’s collective ambition to support least developed countries. He expressed hope that the second part of the fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which is expected to be convened in Doha, will be a unique opportunity for his country to demonstrate its commitment to multilateralism.

ALBERT R CHIMBINDI ( Zimbabwe ), said the pandemic has had a harsh impact on groups of countries that were already in vulnerable situations before the crisis. Highlighting challenges posed in recent years by landlocked developing countries due to their isolation, their distance from global markets, cumbersome border procedures and the decline of participation in international trade, which compounds serious deficits in infrastructure, information and communications technology (ICT), energy and water, he called for increased urgency in the full implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action up to 2024. Further, he looked forward to discussions on the successor Programme of Action to the Vienna Programme of Action, expressing the hope that the upcoming Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries will assess, in a detailed and comprehensive manner, the implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action and be informed by hindsight and experience. He looked forward to a comprehensive review during the conference of the implementation of international support measures, particularly in the areas of ODA, investment and trade, and calls for the conference to agree on additional international support measures to assist landlocked developing countries.

MUHAMMAD ABDUL MUHITH ( Bangladesh ), aligning himself with the Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of 77, said that winning or losing the 2030 Agenda will be decided by the least developed and other vulnerable States. Transformative changes must be ensured in the areas of poverty alleviation, hunger, health, education, equal opportunities for women, climate adaptation and jobs. Robust partnerships are needed to implement the Doha Programme of Action, and its means are the sine qua non for the implementation. There are 16 States on different stages of the least developed countries’ category which need tailored support by development partners and advanced economies to ensure graduation.

ENKHBOLD VORSHILOV ( Mongolia ), aligning himself with the Group of 77 and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that global economic conditions, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, are constraining the ability of countries such as his from recovering from the pandemic. A resilience-aimed transformative recovery is critical. Mongolia’s 2021 New Recovery policy is geared at solving key economic restraints: trade ports, energy, industrialization, urban and rural development, green development and efficient governance. Moreover, Ulaanbaatar’s think tank for landlocked least developed countries strives to enhance those countries’ capacity to benefit from international trade, improve human development and reduce poverty.

AMRIT BAHADUR RAI ( Nepal ), associating himself with the Group of 77, Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said that the pandemic, climate change and geopolitical tensions affected countries in special situations the most. The cumulative effects will reverse those countries’ development gains and will make achieving the Sustainable Development Goals a dream, unless rescued by the international community. In that vein, he called for COVID-19 vaccines, the fulfilment of ODA commitments, $100 billion plus in climate financing, improved trade facilitation, investment in connectivity and increased support from financial institutions. The world needs to change its plight into power.

NKOPANE RASEENG MONYANE ( Lesotho ) said that COVID-19 has exposed the vulnerabilities of least developed and landlocked developing countries even more, resulting from their fragile health systems and limited resources. He called on development partners to scale up and fulfil their ODA commitments, pointing to development agencies moving away funds from development to humanitarian issues in the East European conflict. Regional integration and trade need to be scaled up by strong partnerships to guarantee sustainability and resilience against future shocks. The Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States should be strengthened to successfully execute its mandate.

SAMUEL ISA CHALA ( Ethiopia ), associating himself with the Group of 77, African Group, Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, noted the development challenges for those States are a concern that cannot be ignored by the international community, which must play an indispensable role. Lack of funding and institutional capacity further aggravate development challenges, he added, noting Ethiopia has adopted reform to diversify its economy and achieve structural transformation.

KAREN JEAN BAIMARRO ( Sierra Leone ), aligning herself with the Group of 77, Group of Least Developed Countries and the African Group, said the world faces an unprecedented economic crisis due to the impact of COVID-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict, which threatens to derail the Doha Programme of Action. She commended the Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States for holding the National Focal Points in Kigali, Rwanda, in June, stating that the integration and mainstreaming of the Doha Programme into national development strategies provides the best means of implementing the agenda as planned. Outlining development plans her country is implementing, she said its plan focuses on human capital development, as well as economic diversification, energy and disaster management, among other topics. She underlined the need for stronger commitment from global development stakeholders to address the challenges that confront least developed countries, including the crippling debt burden, the climate crisis and the digital divide.

HONGBO WANG ( China ), aligning herself with the Group of 77 and calling on the international community to strengthen support towards the least developed and landlocked developing countries, stressed that developed States should fulfil their commitments to provide stable and predictable financial support to those in special situations. She emphasized that the international community should also support the countries by establishing support mechanisms such as investment promotion centres and online universities and assisting their sustainable graduations. She also stressed the need for boosting their productive capacity and technology capabilities to integrate them into global value chains.

NAAHY MOHAMED RASHEED ( Maldives ), associating herself with the Group of 77 and the Alliance of Small Island States, said landlocked developing countries need access to favourable funding for recovery and help in tackling the impacts of climate change. She recalled that her country still faces many challenges, calling on the United Nations system to continue supporting it in addressing development needs and inequalities. It is important to focus on more cooperation and partnership, including with the private sector. She further advocated considering multidimensional vulnerability indices to respond to the challenges of indebtedness and poverty.

ARAKSYA BABIKYAN ( Armenia ) welcomed the Secretary-General’s report on the Implementation of the Vienna Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2014–2024 and expressed support for its recommendations on the need for transformative recovery measures to build the long-term resilience of those countries. She said that coordinated and result-oriented actions are required to mobilize adequate resources to enhance investments and provide technical assistance to landlocked developing countries in line with the priorities of the Programme of Action and the 2030 Agenda. She went on to state that, in addition to natural geographical constraints, Armenia continues to face the illegal land blockade by some of its neighbours, which restricts its access to the sea, increasing the costs of imports and exports, as well as accessibility to the transit communication routes. “Such policies directly contradict the letter and spirit of the 2030 Agenda and impede realization of economic and social rights and the right to development, thus negatively affecting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals,” she stressed.

VIKTORIIA E. KARDASH ( Russian Federation ) stated that the Vienna Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2014-2024 will not be able to achieve its goals, considering that the group of countries still deals with problems such as the lack of stable infrastructure for transportation as well as their dependency on raw materials. Stressing the need to support the least developed countries tackle food and financial insecurity, she proposed establishing online universities for supporting their higher education, strengthening early warning systems and establishing reserves to stimulate investments towards the countries. Both categories of countries are faced with important tasks of developing their material and production base, boosting innovation in technological solutions and implementing social and climate agendas, she added.

JIGME NORBU ( Bhutan ), associating himself with the Group of 77, Group of Least Developed Countries and the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, said the pandemic has highlighted the vulnerabilities of countries in special situations, exacerbated by the geopolitical situation. The Doha Conference will provide an opportunity to take stock and for partners to further commit to the Programme of Action. Its main objective is to achieve a rapid recovery and build resilience against future shocks while achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Bhutan is expected to graduate from the least developed countries category in 2023 but will continue to face the constraints of being landlocked.

THERESAH C. LUSWILI CHANDA ( Zambia ), associating herself with the Group of 77, Group of Least Developed Countries and Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, noted, with concern, the continued escalation of fragilities due to climate change and geopolitical conflicts. Such conflicts have a negative impact on world trade, particularly for least developed countries, which depend on commodity exports, tourism and agricultural inputs such as fertilizers. She called for renewed collaboration and partnerships to address the root causes of conflict and addressing climate change, as well as in mobilizing resources, concessional financing, and debt restructuring, to help advance the 2030 Agenda. Pointing out that in 2021 Zambia met for the first-time eligibility for graduation from the least developed countries group, she underscored the need for continued international support towards a smooth transition for graduating countries. Pointing out that the 32 landlocked developing countries face many development challenges due to the lack of direct territorial access to the sea, and with the Vienna Programme of Action winding down in two years, she called for continued collaboration with transit countries and support from the international community and development partners to enhance investments in quality and sustainable transport infrastructure and the development of cross-border trade facilitation infrastructure.

KARLITO NUNES ( Timor-Leste ), aligning himself with the Group of 77, Group of Least Developed Countries and the Alliance of Small Island States, said that the pandemic — compounded with climate change, war and political tensions — has been much more than a health emergency. It has worsened inequalities between countries and has undermined progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. The Doha Programme of Action reflects a new hope to achieve significant progress, addressing structural vulnerabilities as well as resilience to future shocks. Timor-Leste has integrated the Programme into its national planning framework to enhance public services and good governance, diversify its economy and improve structural transformation.

JOSEPH EDWIN HAYDN DAVIES ( South Africa ), aligning himself with the African Group and the Group of 77, called for an urgent mobilization of additional financial resources for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and relief for countries suffering from crippling debts. Noting that the least developed, landlocked developing and small island developing States are on the front lines of the climate crisis — which is costing African economies between 3 to 5 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) — he expressed hope that the Conference of the Parties to the to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will deliver substantive progress on the priority issues for Africa and other developing countries, especially regarding adaptation, loss and damage and finance.