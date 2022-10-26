General Assembly: First Committee (Disarmament and International Security)

Note: A complete summary of today's meeting of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) will be made available on Thursday, 27 October.

Outer Space (Disarmament Aspects)

BRUCE I. TURNER ( United States ) said space provided a lot to humanity, security and threat verification, tracking of weather events, monitoring for water security, access to the Internet and medical research. Those shared benefits, however, were facing growing threats, particularly by the testing of missile-destroying satellites that left behind debris. The United States had announced its commitment to not conduct direct-ascent anti-satellite missile tests and had submitted draft resolution (document A/77/C.1/L.62) on destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing to complement multilateral efforts and increase transparency in outer space.

He said his proposal did not concern strategic stability, nor did it concern only the developed world. The continuation of tests could decrease the developing world’s access to space. This measure was only a first step, reflecting the international community’s commitment to cooperate, identify norms of responsible State behavior, and preserve peace and security in outer space. Non-legally binding norms would become binding frameworks, he said, expressing his strong support for the open-ended working group space threats. The United States did not support establishing a less inclusive group of governmental experts and he called on delegations to reject the related resolution. He also called on them to vote “no” on the “no first placement resolution” (document A/77/C.1/L.67).

ERIN MORRISS ( New Zealand ) stated that, in the twenty-first century, all countries had a strong interest in ensuring the safe, responsible and peaceful use of outer space. It was in the collective interest, therefore, to ensure the safe and secure access to and use of space, and a space environment that was sustainable, peaceful and free from conflict. She saw the development of norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviour as a pragmatic first step towards mitigating the risk of escalation of tensions through the perception of threats. The deliberate creation of space debris was an irresponsible act that put both access to space and objects in space at risk. Such testing might also be perceived as a threat that could result in heightened tensions, creating an environment of mistrust. New Zealand’s Minister for Foreign Affairs declared that New Zealand would not engage in testing as it did not have the capability nor was it seeking to acquire it.

ROBERT IN DEN BOSCH ( Netherlands ), associating himself with the European Union, said it was essential that all States were able to benefit from the economic and societal opportunities, now and for generations to come. Space security governance was falling behind. It was time for an urgently required leap forward to reduce risks and elaborate legally binding instruments, he said, adding that such agreements were only viable if they were supported by monitoring capabilities and verification measures. He opposed the weaponization of space, based on ethical and security concerns, as well as fear of losing access to space. As any space object could be used as a weapon, approaches focusing on capabilities were unfeasible and detrimental to the use of space for technological or socioeconomic development. Instead, he advocated addressing irresponsible behaviours. He welcomed the efforts of the Open-Ended Working Group on space threats and felt it premature to initiate parallel processes.

TANCREDI FRANCESE ( Italy ) stated that, depending on the area of space in which activities took place, security was gradually becoming more linked to economic and social stability on Earth. The current strategic space environment appeared increasingly congested, contested and competitive. The development and proliferation of new dual-use technologies, capabilities and systems blurred the line between military and civilian use, making it more complicated to protect and defend space assets and identify threats. Security from and in space no longer appeared to be a purely military and national issue, but rather a multisectoral and global issue. Space debris management, the possible effects of the deployment of large constellations on the orbital debris environment, the possible risks imposed on space missions by new applications and emerging threats to the security and resilience of orbital infrastructures required heightened attention. Hybrid space operations spanned an increasing number of sectors, adding an extra layer of complexity to risk and threat assessments.

MUHAMMAD ZAYYANU BANDIYA ( Nigeria ), associating with the African Group and Non-Aligned Movement, said the prevention of an arms race in outer space had assumed greater urgency because of the vulnerability of the outer space environment. He recognized the need for a comprehensive legally binding treaty on the placement of weapons in outer space, as well as on armed attacks against outer space objects. He further stressed the importance of a legally binding instrument as a necessary condition for the promotion of international cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes and preserving international peace and security. Weapons must not be placed in outer space for offensive or defensive purposes, nor must there be any armed attacks or use of force against satellites or other outer space objects, including through the use of missiles, maneuverable satellites or robots. He re-emphasized the urgent need for substantive negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a legally binding and multilaterally verifiable instrument on the prevention of an outer space arms race in all its aspects.

DIANE SHAYNE DELA FUENTE LIPANA ( Philippines ) said that preserving outer space required that it be kept free from weaponization. The Philippines remained driven by the aspiration for legally binding instruments on preventing an outer space arms race. The absence of agreed norms heightened the risks and threats to outer space security. The debate on the start of negotiations for such instruments must not hinder progress on practical consensus measures that would enhance outer space security. Access to outer space was an inalienable right of developing countries. The security of outer space was no longer about maintaining strategic parity among major space-faring Powers, but about securing outer space for the peaceful use by all nations, including developing countries, and by all generations.

He said the Philippines was particularly concerned about deliberate debris-creating behaviours, including kinetic direct-ascent anti-satellite tests and uncoordinated launches and uncontrolled re-entry. He urged all Member States to subscribe to the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation, as well as negotiations on a legally binding and multilaterally verifiable instrument on preventing an outer space arms race. Any initiatives on the subject must take into account the security concerns of all States and their inherent right to peaceful uses of space technology.

XXX ( Ukraine ) said the Russian Federation used space military technology to achieve its goal of exterminating Ukraine. It had fired more than 3,000 missiles, increasingly indiscriminate, on peaceful cities and towns in Ukraine. The Russian Federation’s space programme had gone from peaceful to aggressive, and its behaviour contradicted international norms on peaceful outer space exploration. Its strategies and actions threatened humanity and long-term safety and required the world’s immediate response. After Ukraine gained its sovereignty, it had discontinued its military space programme. He fully supported developing norms and principles. Regarding the direct-ascent anti-satellite missiles commitments, he said that was an important start towards legally binding instruments. Ukraine had co-sponsored the related resolution (document A/77/C.1/L.62). The Russian Federation’s violation of the global post-Second World War international security architecture necessitated not only norms, but also enforcement mechanisms.

EMMANUEL GUERRA ( Argentina ) said a conflict in outer space would have disastrous consequences and endanger all uses and users. There were several threats arising from space activity — intentional or not — which could have dire consequences and rapidly escalate into conflict or affect cybersecurity. An example of that was the exponential increase in the number of satellites in orbit and consequently the potential interference with the services they provided, or possible collisions, which generated enormous economic losses. He supported the negotiation, within the framework of the Conference on Disarmament, of a treaty prohibited the placement of weapons in outer space. Pending that, he urged measures to strengthen transparency and confidence-building in activities related to outer space. Verification was a main challenge for the elaboration of a binding instrument, mainly due to the technological difficulty that that entailed, in particular, with increasingly smaller space objects.

Mr. BRUCKLER ( Austria ) stated that the complexity of security issues in outer space was increasing through an unprecedented advancement in technology, which would continue or even accelerate in the future. New stakeholders, such as commercial actors, had been witnessing a new space era. He was concerned about the possible humanitarian consequences of a conflict in outer space and emphasized that international humanitarian law be fully applied to outer space, including the principles of proportionality and precaution. Security challenges required multilateral answers. The work on such an approach should also not exclude the possibility of a legally binding instrument. He saw a clear need to improve information‑sharing on the purpose of space objects and the intention of operations, as well as the respective mechanisms. Damage to space systems and the disruption services through directed-energy capabilities, electromagnetic interferences, jamming, spoofing or cyberattacks often had an impact beyond the initial target.

Mr. OMAR ( Pakistan ) said that the line between peaceful and military use of outer space was being blurred further, as non-governmental actors were no longer singularly confined to its peaceful exploration. That underscored the imperative of reinforcing the existing normative legal architecture and security dimension of outer space and enable it to respond to the growing risks. While recognizing the value of transparency- and confidence-building measures in promoting trust among States, such voluntary measures were not a substitute for a legally binding instrument. The primary litmus test for the relevance and value added of any initiative on outer space was whether and to what extent it maintained international consensus on preventing an arms race in outer space and tackled the well-known destabilizing weapons capabilities, as well as threats from their placement in outer space. The cardinal principle of ensuring equal security of all States as well as the agreed global norm on the primary responsibility of States with significant military capability vis-a-vis prevention of an arms race in outer space should remain central to those efforts.

KONSTANTIN VORONTSOV ( Russian Federation ) said all of his country’s space activities were carried out in compliance with international law. The Russian Federation wanted to keep space an area of exclusively peaceful activities on an equal basis. He warned of a serious threat posed by Western countries, headed by the United States, which were using outer space for military purposes to ensure their dominance, adversely affecting peace and security. He called on Western countries to stop positioning outer space as an area of conflict. He warned that civilian infrastructure in space could become targets, endangering socioeconomic development on Earth.

He said the world could still prevent a fully fledged arms race in outer space. “We have not passed the point of no return,” but the world did need to return to international legal agreements to govern outer space. Outer space weapons could not be deployed and use of threats against outer space objects should be banned, let alone using outer space objects to strike targets on Earth. Without a legally binding agreement, however, it did not look promising. Without duplicating the work of the Open-Ended Working Group, he proposed to renew the Group of Governmental Experts to define specific elements of an agreement (document A/77/C.1/L.70). The Russian Federation also submitted to the Committee a resolution on no first placement of weapons in outer space (document /77/C.1/L.67), for which it welcomed support and co-sponsorship.

LI SONG ( China ) said that outer space activities should promote development and prosperity. An arms race in outer space was increasingly becoming a reality. Some countries clung to cold war mentalities, pursued space dominance, and saw outer space as a priority domain for military power and strategic advantage. Damocles’ sword was hanging in space. Regarding the United States’ draft resolution on banning anti-satellite testing, he said that he welcomed all initiatives that were conducive to prevention of an arms race in outer space but opposed resolutions that would expand unilateral military advantages. The United States already had conducted those tests in 1959 and should have introduced the resolution back then if it really cared. He called on all Member States to object to that draft resolution.

RAFIQUL ALAM MOLLA ( Bangladesh ) stressed that armed conflict in space would make the entire domain a battlefield and jeopardize international peace and security. He re-emphasized the urgent need for the commencement of substantive negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on a legally binding and multilaterally verifiable instrument on the prevention of such an arms race. Noting the launch of the country’s first communication satellite Bangabandhu-I, he stressed “our stake for a secured and peaceful outer space is more than ever before”. He called on space-faring nations to respect applicable laws and norms on the use of weapons in outer space. Underscoring that activities in outer space must not remain the exclusive preserve of a small group of States, he urged the international community to scale up efforts towards capacity-building so that developing countries could contribute to the outer space discourse.

FLAVIO DAMICO ( Brazil ) stated that satellites were essential components of almost all types of critical infrastructure on Earth. Any conflict in space would seriously endanger the prospects for the sustainable use of Earth’s orbits for peaceful purposes for generations to come. The discussions on prevention of an arms race in outer space stemmed from the recognition that the existing international regime on space security was insufficient to address current threats, and that its further development was an urgent task. Erosion of mutual trust among major space Powers was a key ingredient to that collective failure. Against that background, Brazil decided to support a “bottom-up” approach: gradual development of voluntary norms, rules and principles to strengthen the basis for a deeper conversation on normative elements. A most pressing initiative was a ban on all destructive anti-satellite tests. The testing, development and use of destructive anti-satellite weapons was the most serious threat to the security and sustainability of outer space. Such weapons were a key driver of mistrust and instability in space, and their testing generated significant persistent debris, leading to the contamination of the orbital environment and to a heightened risk of collisions.

HEIDAR ALI BALOUJI ( Iran ) said outer space should be for the benefit of all countries, regardless of their socioeconomic progress. He supported transparency and confidence-building measures as auxiliary measures, not as a substitute for legally binding instruments. The United States consistently prevented consensus on outer space issues. The only effective and practical option was a specialized negotiating body on space issues at the Conference of Disarmament. Long-term stability could only be achieved when the militarization of outer space was ensured. The United States was building a space army and weaponizing outer space, which must be stopped. Legally binding instruments were needed as the norms mentioned by the United States were completely abstract notions. Moreover, the United States had imposed illegal sanctions against the Iranian space agencies, in violation of international space law by impeding States’ right to the peaceful use of space and space cooperation. The United States could not and would not be able to dominate space. He rejected that country’s export regime by which it restricted developing countries’ right to the peaceful use of science, technology and services.

NADER LOUAFI ( Algeria ), associating with the Arab Group and Non-Aligned Movement, cited the primacy of preventing an arms race in outer space, applicable to all Member States, especially those with major space capacities. He called for the promotion of international cooperation in the exploration and use of space for peaceful purposes. He welcomed the revised draft treaty co-authored by the Russian Federation and China, and encouraged the start of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament for an in-depth examination of the issues leading to the adoption of a comprehensive legally binding international instrument. The existing legal regime must be strengthened. The growing use of outer space required that all States take steps to ensure greater transparency, confidence‑building and better dissemination of information. Such voluntary measures, however, were no substitute for the conclusion of a legally binding treaty on preventing an outer space arms race.

Ms. HENDRIKSEN ( United Kingdom ) said that space technology continued to develop, bringing benefits, as well as challenges. The international security environment was characterized by competition, allowing some capabilities to be within the reach of non-State actors. Regarding the Open-Ended Working Group on space threats, the United Kingdom noted the widespread acknowledgement that international law, international humanitarian law and the Charter applied to space activities. The space environment presented the world with unique technical challenges in devising measures to provide transparency and avoid miscalculation and conflict, and in determining whether designs were for military or civilian purposes, or both. Understanding behavioural patterns of satellites was easier than understanding those systems’ capabilities. Rules and norms would complement legally binding measures, and both should be pursued through the Open-Ended Working Group. She raised questions about the Russian Federation’s proposal to reintroduce the Governmental Group of Experts with a limited format of only 25 participations, and with that, its limited inclusivity.

PAHALA RALLAGE SANATHANA SUGEESHWARA GUNARATNA ( Sri Lanka ) said it was clear that the existing legal framework should be strengthened to respond to unprecedented challenges in outer space caused by such developments as advancement of space technology, proliferation of actors and activities in space, as well as dual-use space infrastructure. A war in space could not be won and must not be fought. The only way to prevent a possible arms race in that domain was to develop comprehensive binding regulations to address current threats to its safety and security. Those regulations should strengthen the existing legal framework. Space debris posed a significant risk to operations in outer space. It was imperative that deliberations lead to the eventual elaboration of a comprehensive international legal instrument, which restricted weaponization of outer space. Norms and responsible behaviours were an interim step.

LUC JOTTERAND ( Switzerland ) said that armed conflicts should not extend to outer space, which would seriously impact national security and the peaceful exploration of outer space. Placing weapons in outer space would increase the risk of that domain turning into a battlefield, he said, calling for restraint by all. Preventing the development and use of anti-satellite weapons was a priority, and Switzerland would join several countries in their commitment to not conduct those destructive tests. Moreover, adopting transparency and safety measures was key to avoid misinterpretation of unexpected close approaches to foreign satellites without notification as a hostile act. A strict respect for existing obligations under international law was of paramount importance. Welcoming the work of the open-ended working group on space threats, he advised that space acts be assessed, not on the intentions, but on behaviour and consequences. Many challenges could be addressed by respecting existing obligations under international law, by improving transparency measures and notification mechanisms as well as by, among others, enhancing international collaboration.

IGNACIO SÁNCHEZ DE LERIN ( Spain ), associating with the European Union, cited growing international tensions, said that “space is congested, contested and competitive”. The security aspect was critical, and the international community must speed up and intensify efforts to ensure peaceful, secure exploration and use. Condemning missile attacks on satellites, he welcomed the resolution presented by United States, and expressed hope that it gained traction, including among those wishing to continue discussions on a legally binding instrument. He voiced support for the work of the Open-Ended Working Group, as an opportunity to examine the existing legal framework, to reflect on its shortcomings and its possibilities for development, and to reaffirm the applicability of international law to outer space. The group provides a framework for dialogue and trust in which States could share their concerns and priorities in the field of outer space, which was rapidly evolving. At the national level, he announced the creation of the Agencia Espacial Española [Spanish Space Agency].

AZRIL BIN ABD AZIZ ( Malaysia ) said that against the backdrop of a constantly shifting geopolitical and socioeconomic landscape, it was imperative for the global community to promote the peaceful use of outer space. Malaysia believed in the need for greater transparency and exchange of information among all actors in outer space, with due regard to the legitimate safety and security interests of all States. Malaysia had been consistent in its call for the avoidance of behaviour that could be construed as threats in outer space and believed in the need for greater transparency and exchange of information in that context, with particular attention to the legitimate safety and security interests of all. Malaysia welcomed the establishment of the open-ended working group on reducing space threats through norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviours, and supported its mandate, which could contribute to a legally binding instrument. Malaysia had endorsed its 2030 National Space Policy. He also highlighted the Malaysian Space Board Act 2022, which would ensure that space activities by Malaysia were carried out responsibly, safely, securely and in compliance with international guidelines.

BAE JONGIN ( Republic of Korea ) said that a lingering sense of distrust and a lack of communication had contributed to a deepening divide between States. Given the dual-use characteristics of space technology, it was not easy for States to be clear about intensions, activities and actions of others, which could lead to escalation and an arms race. The Republic of Korea took part actively in the Open-Ended Working Group on space threats and would continue on the journey towards a legally binding and effectively verifiable space security treaty. As one of the first countries to have committed to refraining from conducting direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing, he welcomed the United States’ resolution on that topic. Such commitments and support for the relevant resolution was a first step to drawing up norms, rules, and principles of responsible behaviours. A primary role of the Conference on Disarmament was the prevention of an arms race in outer space, he said, welcoming recent debates. Space activities should promote global peace, safety and security, and further improve the lives of all worldwide.

ANEL BAKYTBEKKYZY ( Kazakhstan ) said that confidence-building measures were essential to formulating measures for preventing the militarization of outer space. Kazakhstan hosted the “Baikonur” space launch site on its territory and actively participated in peaceful space exploration programmes with the Russian Federation, France and other countries. More discussions were vital on preventing an arms race in outer space, with the involvement of international bodies engaged in that issue. The representative supported the draft treaty co-authored by China and the Russian Federation on preventing the placement of weapons in outer space. The speaker underscored that the proliferation of sensitive missile technology was a serious threat to international peace and security. Presently, several countries possessed sophisticated space programmes or were developing them. It must be ensured that dual-use systems that could be weaponized did not undermine existing arms control accords. That was especially relevant in connection with nuclear missiles.

OGASAWARA ICHIRO ( Japan ), attaching great importance to open-ended working group on space threats, underscored the need to deepen the discussion on responsible behaviour and to establish a common understanding on patterns of responsible or irresponsible behaviours that could realistically endure in the face of changing circumstances. Japan viewed that working group’s efforts as a practical way forward in advancing the prevention of an arms race in outer space and it stood ready to make proactive contributions to the discussion to uphold outer space as a safe, secure, stable and sustainable environment. He underlined the importance of transparency and confidence-building measures to increase trust and prevent misperception and miscalculations in outer space activities. To pave the way in that direction, Japan has promoted measures contained in the recommendations of the 2013 report of the Group of Governmental Experts, he said, adding that United Nations Disarmament Commission could contribute to this endeavour.

CHRISTIAN PADILLA ( Cuba ), associating with the Non-Aligned Movement, said that outer space should not be converted in a battlefield. Member States had the duty to promote its strictly peaceful use. He opposed placing weapons or using force in outer space. Space technology also should not be used to violate national sovereignty, he said, underlining that spy satellites were incompatible with peace. The legal framework on outer space urgently needed to be strengthened. He called the earlier Russian Federation and Chinese draft at the Conference on Disarmament a good foundation towards a legally binding instrument. He also supported voluntary measures for transparency and confidence-building, not as a substitute for legally binding measures. He stressed respect for the legitimate right of all States to equal access to space. Current generations had the moral obligation to preserve the next generation’s right to the peaceful use of space, he concluded.

JOSÉ EDUARDO PEREIRA SOSA ( Paraguay ), said that Paraguay recognized the rights and obligations that derived from the peaceful use of outer space in accordance with international law and its sustainable use for the benefits of humanity, regardless of economic and technological development. Paraguay was making progress towards becoming a space-faring nation. It abided by the 1967 Treaty and had strengthened its role in the area of international cooperation. Paraguay ratified its position against the arms race in outer space, opposed to it becoming a theatre of conflict, and supported a legally binding regime that covered the aspirations of the international community. Transparency and confidence‑building measures in the context of outer space were also essential. Paraguay supported the open-ended working group on reducing space threats, as a concrete measure towards identifying existing and future threats, as well as activities that could be considered irresponsible. It was also a step towards an international instrument to prevent an outer space arms race.

JORGE VIDAL ( Chile ), associating with the Non-Aligned Movement, called for consideration of current and future threats to space systems by States, and any irresponsible actions, activities and omissions. He cited of the different perceptions of threats that related to the nature and risk of environmental damage, such as those that might result from the destruction of satellites, including destructive tests of direct anti-satellite missiles. The main threat was the placement of weapons in outer space, which must be avoided, as that realm must not be used as a delivery platform for war. The development and testing of anti-satellite systems and the creation of long-term debris must be prevented. He further expressed concern over malicious cyberactivity directed at navigation and communication satellites. All measures undertaken, however, should not impede developing nations’ full access to the benefits of the peaceful uses of space.

SIARHEI MAKAREVICH ( Belarus ) said that avoiding an arms race in outer space was of the highest priority. He called for support for the draft resolution prohibiting first placement of weapons in outer space. Universal support for that draft would guarantee that a second placement of weapons in outer space would not happen. The work of the First and Second Committees should be coordinated to avoid duplication and to trim those bodies’ agenda of issues that have no bearing on them. While the world was balancing on the brink of an arms race in outer space, the call for preventative measures was more relevant than ever, particularly to avert the militarization of outer space. Belarus supported the China-Russian Federation draft resolution on prohibiting placing weapons in space. Those efforts were the most acceptable way to start negotiations on developing multilateral binding instruments.

NOHRA MARIA QUINTERO CORREA ( Colombia ) said that space technology had changed the way of life thanks to its applications, including in research, socioeconomic development and security. At the same time, there were growing concerns about possible threats to national security and interests. Measures were being taken to counter that vulnerability, but it should be ensured that all States benefitted from space technology, for which an international framework was needed. Measures should be adopted to guarantee long-term sustainability. In particular, efforts must be focused on avoiding an outer space arms race and preserving the space environment for future generations. Deliberations should continue in various multilateral forums with the intent of ensuring transparency and building confidence. Voluntary measures on best practices, risk reduction, and norms, rules and principles for responsible behaviour should be developed and adopted.

She said Colombia was pleased that substantive sessions had been convened to implement such transparency and confidence-building measures, with a view to preventing an arms race in space. The Outer Space Treaty and the agreements made pursuant to it must be realized at a multilateral level. There was a legal loophole which needed to be addressed on the use of weapons in space. Political will and joint dialogue would allow preservation of that realm for peaceful purposes.

CONLETH BRADY ( Ireland ) said that space systems, in particular, navigation and communications satellites, were essential for the proper functioning of critical civilian infrastructure. As the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) rightly pointed out, such systems enabled the provision of essential services on which civilians depended for their survival, such as food supply, water, electricity, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and health care. Those systems were also essential for combating climate change and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Irresponsible behaviour impacting those systems could cause significant humanitarian impacts and threaten development.

He said that space security threats did not only arise in space, but included Earth-based weapons and capabilities, as well as risks to ground-based infrastructure and datalinks. In addition, non-State actors were also capable of threatening space-based assets and systems, most notably, through cyberattacks. It was clear that space-based risks would continue to grow as orbital congestion worsened. He condemned the Russian Federation’s conduct of a kinetic direct-ascent anti-satellite weapon test against its own satellite, COSMOS 1408, resulting in its destruction by a missile. He was concerned by cyberattacks, jamming and other electromagnetic interferences or direct-energy weapons that could affect the use of space assets, as well as impair services of the targeted satellite for its users and ground stations.

GABRIELE CACCIA, Permanent Observer for the Holy See , said outer space was part of the world’s common home, and every State was its steward for present and future generations. To date, outer space had been spared from weapons-stationing. It was essential that it remain non-militarized and preserved for peaceful purposes to the benefit of all. Despite efforts, the international community had not yet succeeded in negotiating an agreement on prohibiting all types of weapons in outer space. He raised the alarm about the expanding resources of various States on orbital and space-based weapons, not only risking an arms race in outer space, but also hampering its peaceful use. The testing of anti-satellite missiles was incompatible with caring for the world’s common home. Accordingly, he welcomed the resolution introducing a moratorium on such tests. However, a multilateral agreement prohibiting direct-ascent tests should be buttressed by other transparency- and confidence-building measures. Those measures and other norms did not preclude, but rather lay the groundwork for a legally binding agreement prohibiting the weaponization of outer space and weapons that threatened space objects.

