Speakers Renew Call for Separate Account Aligned with Peacekeeping Budget Cycle to Fund Special Political Missions, as Fifth Committee Reviews Proposed 2023 Financing

The Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) today considered the Secretary-General’s request for $767.1 million to fund 38 special political missions in 2023, with several delegations renewing calls for a separate budget to be established to address their requirements. Delegates also raised the issue of equitable geographic representation and highlighted the disconnect between decision-making and funding of the missions.

The missions — approved by the Security Council and/or the General Assembly and include good offices and preventive diplomacy and post‑conflict peacebuilding efforts — consume nearly a quarter of the United Nations annual regular budget.

The representative of Nigeria, speaking on behalf of the African Group, urged adequate resourcing to enable the missions to maintain and promote international peace and security in continually complex operating environments. Although human resources are the Organization’s most valuable asset, the proposed budget includes the reduction of 39 posts for the missions. The Group expects equitable geographical representation in all decision-making positions, bolder steps towards nationalization and more National Professional Officer posts, she added.

The representative of Singapore, speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), supported the funding and backstopping recommendations proposed by the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), which include the creation of a separate account that is aligned with the budgetary cycle for peacekeeping operations and creates a buffer between mission funding and the regular budget’s persistent liquidity issues. He expressed disappointment that the Fifth Committee continues to ignore the recommendations of the ACABQ and High-Level Independent Panel on Peace Operations to reform existing arrangements. “If we are serious about allowing special political missions to operate optimally and effectively — which they must, to keep up with the challenges of today’s political, economic, and social landscape — we need to provide them with the resources they require to succeed,” he said.

The speaker for Egypt stressed that the expanded number and role of missions undermines the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by diverting resources from developing countries’ needs. Most of these missions are established by the Council but are financed by the regular budget as if all Member States have agreed, he pointed out. One geographical group continues to hold representation in these missions, particularly at the high level, “which is unacceptable and requires swift action”, he further noted.

On that point, Brazil’s representative called for an urgent solution to the hybrid and unfair system where the distortion between decision-making and funding has resulted in a system-wide imbalance. The Fifth Committee should repel any encroachment on its specific mandate and authority, he urged.

The representative of Uruguay — speaking also for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and the Dominican Republic — echoed the calls for a special and separate account for the missions while spotlighting the vital work of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) on strengthening good governance; promoting human rights; providing social, economic and political support and addressing the country’s many crises. He also highlighted the expanded mandate of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia to include verifying compliance and sanctions implementation while supporting the transitional justice system in the country’s historic peace process.

The representative of Colombia added that amid challenges to implementing the country’s 2016 Final Peace Agreement, the Mission’s work there is crucial and urged full funding for it. Likewise, the speaker for Haiti pointed to his country’s security and economic challenges and said much remains to be done to find a sustainable solution for its multidimensional crises. Resources allocated to BINUH should be in line with the needs on the ground, he stressed.

Chandramouli Ramanathan, United Nations Controller and Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, introduced the Secretary-General’s reports on the proposed programme budget for 2023 for the special political missions, saying the figured amounts to $767.1 million (net of staff assessment) — an overall increase of $161.9 million (net of staff assessment) from the approved budget of $605.2 million for 2022. The proposed increase reflects the net result of increases of $133.6 million for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), pending its revised proposed budget for 2022; $26 million under cluster III; and $2.3 million in clusters I, II and the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Abdallah Bachar Bong, ACABQ Chair, introduced its eponymous reports. Among other things, he said that the Advisory Committee’s recommendations for the 2023 budget proposals represent a reduction of $5.75 million. He also drew attention to the disparity in the representation of international mission staff among regional groups, particularly in senior positions.

CHANDRAMOULI RAMANATHAN, United Nations Controller and Assistant Secretary-General for Programme Planning, Finance and Budget in the Department of Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, introduced the Secretary-General’s reports on the proposed programme budget for 2023 in respect of special political missions, good offices and other political initiatives authorized by the General Assembly and/or the Security Council (documents A/77/6(Sect.3)/Add.1, Add.2, Add.3, Add.4, Add.5 and Add.6). He said that the total proposed resources for 2023 amount to $767.1 million (net of staff assessment) for special political missions, representing an overall increase of $161.9 million (net of staff assessment) compared with the approved budget of $605.2 million for 2022.

The proposed increase reflects the net result of a $133.6 million increase for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) pending the decision of the recently submitted revised proposed budget for 2022 as there is not yet an appropriation, he said. It also reflects an increase of $26 million under cluster III, mainly due to the continuation of the ceasefire monitoring component in United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), an increase in United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) for the continued scaling up of mission operations and staffing, and decreases in the United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) and United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) under facilities, infrastructure and air operations. In addition, it reflects an increase of $2.3 million in clusters I, II and United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for adjustments to operational and staffing resources, the applications of latest salary standards and an increase of the share of special political missions for the regional service centre in Entebbe, Uganda, from 4.3 per cent to 5.1 per cent.

In developing budget estimates and their supplementary information, the Secretariat continues to be guided by the recommendations of legislative bodies, he emphasized. To that end, it has improved their content, format and presentation by standardizing organizational charts in budget fascicles, including data on geographical and gender representation of civilian personnel in all the special political missions including the Panel of Experts and incorporating mission-specific explanations for instances where the holdings of vehicles or computing devices deviate from the standard allocation ratio. There is also a new annex with supplementary information on mission workforce planning that informed proposals for position changes, nationalization and national capacity-building, staffing structure adjustments to rebalance senior- and entry-level positions and reprofiling of existing positions to contribute to the digital transformation strategy. It also reviews the funding arrangement of triple-hatted Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator positions and their support staff in integrated missions to ensure synergy with the development system. It further includes information on the lesson learned during the transfer of the closed special political missions to the resident coordinator system, he noted.

ABDALLAH BACHAR BONG, Chair of the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), introduced the Advisory Committee’s related reports on the resource estimates in respect of special political missions for 2023 (documents A/77/7/Add.1, A/77/7/Add.2, A/77/7/Add.3, A/77/7/Add.4, A/77/7/Add.5, and A/77/7/Add.6.) He said the overall resource requirements for 2023 proposed for 38 special political missions total $767.07 million net, an increase of $161.88 million, or 26.7 per cent, compared with the $605.197 million approved for 37 missions for 2022.

For the purpose of comparison only, taking into account the two commitments totalling $125.58 million for UNSMIL and UNAMA, the resources for 2022 would amount to $728.95 million and the proposed resources for 2023 would represent an increase of $38.15 million, or 5.2 per cent, he said. The Advisory Committee notes that, subject to the Assembly approval of appropriations for 2022 for UNAMA and UNSMIL, the overall level of appropriation for the special political missions would be increased for 2022. Consequently, an analysis of resources between the approved for 2022 and the proposed for 2023 is subject to change. The proposed overall resources for 2023 include an estimated provision of $2.14 million for the share of special political missions in the budget of the Regional Service Centre in Entebbe for the 2022/23 peacekeeping financial period. Pursuant to General Assembly resolution 76/248, the Advisory Committee recommends a reduction of $3,200 to the proposed provision for 2023.

The ACABQ continues to note, for all missions, the disparity in the representation of international staff among regional groups, particularly in senior positions, he said. For example, the representation of senior officials by one regional group increased from 50 per cent as of 31 December 2020, to approximatively 54 per cent as of 30 April 2022. The Advisory Committee recalls the Assembly requests in resolutions 75/253 A and 76/246 to make stronger efforts to improve gender balance and geographical representation in special political missions. On support services for the Kuwait Joint Support Service, the ACABQ recommends against the proposed redistribution of staffing positions for 2023 for the office. Turning to attempts to improve the delivery of services through the service centres, he said the ACABQ recommends that when the Assembly considers the proposed programme budget for 2023, it should ask the Secretary-General to present a proposal on the planned improved service delivery concept.

He said the total resource requirements of the 38 special political missions are included within the overall resource level proposed by the Secretary-General for the proposed programme budget for 2023. The Advisory Committee’s recommendations for the 2023 budget proposals represent a reduction of $5.75 million to the overall resource level proposed for the 2023 proposed programme budget.

BURHAN GAFOOR ( Singapore ), speaking on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said ASEAN supports the crucial role played by special political missions to meet global security challenges. With the world’s uncertain state, these missions are a nimble and effective way to help maintain international peace and security and must have adequate resources to fulfil their mandates. Yet their effectiveness continues to be undermined by the current suboptimal funding modality. He expressed disappointment that the Fifth Committee continues to ignore the recommendations of the ACABQ and the High-Level Independent Panel on Peace Operations to reform existing arrangements. “If we are serious about allowing special political missions to operate optimally and effectively — which they must, to keep up with the challenges of today’s political, economic, and social landscape — we need to provide them with the resources they require to succeed,” he said.

He strongly urged the Fifth Committee to implement the funding and backstopping recommendations proposed by the ACABQ in its 13 December 2011 report, which remain relevant today. This includes the creation of a separate account, aligned with the budgetary cycle for peacekeeping operations, which would create a buffer between the funding of special political missions and the regular budget’s persistent liquidity issues. The regular budget cycle does not suit these missions, given that their mandates are created and extended during off-cycle months, and most backstopping support for these missions are drawn from Secretariat departments funded by the peacekeeping budget. There should also be better coordination between special political missions, peacekeeping operations and other peacebuilding activities. Since most missions are created through Council mandates, including large field-based missions that are similar to peacekeeping operations, he said the Council’s permanent members should shoulder greater responsibility for their funding.

ELEONORE HEIMSOETH, representative of the European Union , speaking in its capacity as observer, said special political missions are a crucial, versatile tool for conflict prevention and sustaining peace. They can address a variety of unique crises and with their multidimensional approach — consistently using the cross-pillar coordination envisioned by the Secretary-General’s three-pillar reform — can deliver on security, development and human rights issues. She welcomed progress made in breaking down silos and building synergies through greater cooperation across pillars and closer collaboration with the Resident Coordinator system.

Noting it is the Fifth Committee’s duty to ensure the missions have the necessary resources, she regretted that despite two years of efforts, it was unable to reach consensus on a negotiated outcome. The European Union will therefore spare no efforts to reach a positive outcome and is committed to working with all partners towards a consensus-based and timely end of negotiations. Her delegation’s aim is to reach a comprehensive resolution this year, which can only be achieved with a pragmatic approach. The bloc will approach these negotiations on a technical basis and look into each mission’s budget proposal, in accordance with the mandates decided by Council resolutions. The bloc will aim to ensure the missions are adequately resourced for each mandate’s implementation, analysing the merits of their budget proposals without politicization, she said.

REGINA KUMASHE AONDONA ( Nigeria ), speaking on behalf of the African Group, reiterated her full support to special political missions and their critical role in maintaining and promoting international peace and security. As missions operate in continually complex environments, they must have the adequate resources to address new challenges, she urged. The sharp increase of $162 million for special political missions in 2023 is the result of the change in methodology which now includes the resources related to UNAMA and UNSMIL, she noted. Under the previous methodology, he pointed out that the increase would have been $38 million.

In spotlighting the reduction of 39 staff posts, she emphasized the need to create the most conducive possible conditions for United Nations personnel at headquarters and in the field. Human resources are the most valuable asset of the Organization, she stressed. As such, the Group expects bolder steps towards nationalization, looks forward to more National Professional Officer posts across the board and is concerned over the very high number of vacant posts including for duties that do not require extraordinary competences. She then called for an end to uneven geographical representation, cautioning that the status quo risks discrediting the Organization. Equitable geographical representation must go beyond junior positions and be implemented for all decision-making positions, she underscored. On growing personnel-related travel, she said the Group would rationalize expenses. Turning to the regional service centre in Entebbe, she called for more resources and urged its consolidation as a priority.

FELIPE MACHADO MOURIÑO ( Uruguay ) speaking also on behalf of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic, said the missions operate in different environments, all too often characterized by risky conditions, and therefore must be adequately resourced. Welcoming the extension of the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) until 15 July 2023, he said it does important work by strengthening good governance and promoting human rights and that endowing BINUH with the resources requested by the Secretary-General would help support social, economic and political causes in the country as Haiti continues to grapple with myriad crises. Acknowledging the progress made by the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia, he noted that the Mission’s mandate has been expanded to include verifying compliance and the implementation of the sanctions imposed by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, which constitutes substantial support for the work of the transitional justice system to achieve justice, reconciliation and peace. Stressing the Mission plays a fundamental role in accompanying Colombia’s historic peace process, he called for sufficient and broad financing to be allocated for it.

More broadly, he noted the special political missions have grown significantly in number in recent years — accounting for more than 20 per cent of the United Nations budget. While the difficulties in financing them have been repeatedly highlighted, no reasonable response has been provided. These missions must have clear, realistic mandates, which allow for a review of their progress, he said, reiterating that their financing must be charged to a special and separate account, aligned with the July to June budget cycle for peacekeeping operations and using the peacekeeping scale of assessments.

JESÚS VELÁZQUEZ CASTILLO ( Mexico ) said the special political missions are ad hoc mechanisms meant to grapple with instability and crisis situations and are a vital part of the United Nations work to ensure sustainable peace on the ground. He affirmed the missions’ relevance as instruments of the Organization to contribute to peaceful transitions, noting that their mandates cover a wide range of areas, including conflict management and prevention. He noted the importance of the increased allocation for the 38 active missions, compared to 2022. Noting that the requested allocation represents more than 22 per cent of the regular budget, he said it continues to be necessary and perfectly justifiable to establish a separate account that would be funded through the application of a scale of assessments, similar to the peacekeeping missions. The provision of predictable and adequate resources needs to be done in a timely manner, in keeping with the missions’ mandates, he said. His delegation will be paying special attention to BINUH and the Verification Mission in Colombia, which has entered a new stage for sustaining peace in Colombia.

MUHAMMAD ABDUL MUHITH ( Bangladesh ) said that as the special political missions play a significant role in preventive diplomacy and post-conflict peacebuilding they need to be equipped with adequate resources to deliver on their mandates. They also deserve better coordination with peacekeeping operations, and other peacebuilding activities. He supported the Secretary-General’s proposal for $161.9 million for the missions in 2023, which should help scale up their operational activities and strengthen capacity to implement mandates. For its part, Bangladesh has been contributing to the missions via capacity-building support, sharing information, and providing judicial experts. Since August 2017, Bangladesh has been hosting 1.1 million Rohingyas fleeing persecution in Myanmar. The enhanced allocation of funds to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar should help him improve the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in the country. He also urged the Special Envoy to remain transparent about the activities of his office. He called on the Secretary-General to strengthen efforts to improve gender balance and geographical representation in all missions. Women’s participation is key in discussions on peacebuilding. He further said that implementation of the delegation of authority could be an important strategic tool for missions and noted with appreciation the contributions and support provided free of charge by the missions’ host countries.

Mr. ALMERRI ( Iraq ), in spotlighting the important role of the United Nations in his country, reiterated his Government’s full support to the UNAMI and United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da‘esh/Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (UNITAD). As the Security Council has extended UNAMI’s mandate until 31 May 2023 through resolution 2631 (2022), he called for adequate and financial resources for the mission. Major cuts and reductions in its human and financial resources would lead to the undermining of its mandate and functions, he cautioned. To that end, Iraq will continue to provide financial and human resources in line with its mandate. The United Nations must also continue to make efforts to convert international posts to national posts, he added. He then called for adequate financial resources for UNITAD. For the mission to effectively deliver on its mandate which the Council extended until 17 September 2023 through resolution 2651 (2022), there cannot be major cuts to its financial or human resources, he stressed.

ANDREAS HADJICHRYSANTHOU ( Cyprus ), associating himself with the statement delivered by the European Union, said that Fifth Committee decisions on missions should adhere to the parameters established by the Security Council. He expressed regret that the Secretary-General’s report does not make explicit references to the basis for the solution to the Cyprus issue. The mandate of the Office of the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Cyprus derives from the provisions of relevant Security Council resolutions, which stipulate that the basis for a settlement is none other than the bicommunal, bizonal federation, with political equality as defined by relevant Council resolutions, he noted. Explicit references to the established parameters for the reunification of Cyprus, which have been consistently affirmed by the Council, including in its latest resolution of July 2022, must not be considered discretionary. “We sincerely hope that this oversight will be rectified,” he added.

ABDULLAH IBRAHIM ABDELHAMID ALSAYED ATTELB ( Egypt ), associating himself with the African Group, said his delegation stresses the importance of strengthening the role of missions in peacebuilding efforts, particularly in Africa. These missions need resources and adequate finances. But in the same vein, the number of missions has increased, and their role has expanded in recent years — thus exceeding 23 per cent of the proposed United Nations budget for 2023. That means they are diverting resources from developing countries’ needs which is undermining United Nations efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The vast majority of these missions are established by the Security Council, much like peacebuilding missions, but they are financed by the general budget as if all Member States have agreed to their mandates, he pointed out. This flawed situation that must be addressed. The issue of equitable geographical representation remains inadequate as well. One geographical group continues to hold representation in these missions, particularly at the high level, “which is unacceptable and requires swift action”.

RICHARD TUR DE LA CONCEPCIÓN ( Cuba ) said the budget allocated for the missions occupies a considerable share of the regular budget. He recognized the contributions of these missions, yet they should not be financed through the regular budget “to the tune of one fourth of the budget”. Rather, there should be a separate account that sets down the criteria for their special role and the role played by permanent Security Council members related to maintaining peace. Regarding funding for the special advisors, he said the creation of the Special Advisor of the Secretary-General on the Responsibility to Protect is based on a concept for which there are diverging views. It is illegitimate to have an explicit mandate for this post and mix resources for this mandate with those allocated for the Special Advisor of the Secretary-General on Genocide. He noted his delegation’s support for the Special Advisor for the Prevention of Genocide and called for correcting this imbalance.

ESSAM ALSHAHIN ( Syria ) welcomed the various political efforts and initiatives of constitutional committees and the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria in facilitating a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned and inter-Syrian dialogue. In commenting on the report, he called for the deletion of the reference to General Assembly resolution 66/253 of 16 February 2012. Turning to paragraph 126 on the continued presence of foreign armies in Syria, he underscored the legal difference between occupying foreign forces which enter illegally and friendly forces which enter at the request of the Government to provide assistance. On paragraph 131 on external factors for 2023, he emphasized that assumption A requires will and tangible commitment in implementing Security Council resolution 2254 (2015). Assumption B, he continued, is linked to the lack of respect by international and regional parties for Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity and the United Nations Charter. Such parties have a negative and destructive impact on political processes, impose an economic blockade, politicize humanitarian processes and assistance and hinder United Nations development work. On Assumption D, he noted that accountability is a domestic issue for which Syria has not requested technical assistance. It is not part of the Special Envoy’s mandate in Council resolution 2254 (2015), he further noted.

ABO AI ( Japan ) expressed her continued support for special political missions in sustaining peace and stability by preventing, managing and resolving conflicts. All Member States have a responsibility to ensure that missions have the necessary resources and that they make the best use of finite resources to deliver mandates and results efficiently and effectively, she reminded. In welcoming the Secretary-General’s review of vacant positions and the possibility to rejuvenate some positions under the budgets of special political missions, she expressed concern over the high number of long vacant positions and divergence between proposed vacancy rates and actual rates in several missions. Japan will carefully examine the circumstances of each long vacant position and whether vacancy rates are aligned with actual rates, she noted. These reviews are beneficial and needed for the revitalization of the Organization and will ensure a more effective allocation of resources, she emphasized.

JAMES STAPLES ( United Kingdom ), in underlining the essential role of special political missions in upholding the Charter of the United Nations especially in the present context of global economic crises and multiple conflicts, said that the Organization must now more than ever demonstrate the efficient and effective use of its resources. The Fifth Committee, he continued, has a responsibility to provide adequate, cost-effective resourcing to deliver on mandates, including those related to human rights, civilian protection, safety and security, environmental protection and gender. He then reiterated his country’s continued commitment to championing gender equality and women’s participation in peace and political processes. For a modernized and efficient One United Nations, special political missions must work more efficiently and with more agility across the United Nations network and utilize necessary resources to increase its overall impact on the ground for those in need, he emphasized.

WEN DONG ( China ), noting that the overall proposed budget for the missions and its proportion against the regular budget is continuously increasing, said the Secretariat must enhance the efficiency of resource utilization and improve equitable geographical representation, particularly in regards to senior staff. This will alleviate the concerns of many Member States. On UNAMA, China supports the United Nations efforts in the peacebuilding of Afghanistan. In the same vein, however, UNAMA constitutes almost 18 per cent of the special political missions’ budget, which is good reason for the United Nations to assess the allocation of resources. On BINUH, he said the United Nations has been investing huge amounts of funds and resources in Haiti for decades without the expected results. Haiti continues to face multiple crises. The financial and staffing requirements of BINUH should be studied closely and reviewed. Regarding UNSOM, the Fifth Committee should review its budget, assess its effectiveness, and improve resource efficiency and use.

ÁLVARO DAVID RODRIGUEZ DE LA HOZ ( Colombi a) said the special political missions have a significant role in resolving conflict and peacebuilding and play a more important role in the world’s changing environment with many multidimensional challenges. As the 38 missions have a positive impact, it is important to grant them all available tools, including adequate funding. The United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia is fully committed to building peace in the country. He noted the Council’s unanimous adoptions of all resolutions related to the Mission and the adoption of Council resolution 2574 (2021), which expanded the Mission’s mandate to include monitoring compliance with the sentences handed down by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace. The Mission contributes to the truth and reparation process in Colombia. He trusted that the unanimous support of the Council and Organization will be given to extending its mandate beyond 2022. The country is committed to the 2016 Final Peace Agreement and the Mission plays a key role by working with Government officials at all levels and civil society. Yet challenges remain to implementing the peace agreement, he said, stressing the importance of the Mission’s work and financial support for it. He asked that the resources requested by the Secretary-General be allocated.

DENIS ISHIKAWA DOS SANTOS ( Brazil ), associating himself with Uruguay speaking on behalf of a Group of Latin American countries, said that missions have been operating under a hybrid and unfair system. They are typically mandated by the Security Council, as if they were peacekeeping operations, yet they are funded from the regular budget, as if the entire membership had taken part in the decision that created each one of them. This distortion between decision-making and funding results in a system-wide imbalance that demands urgent solution. Member States must bear in mind the prerogatives of the Fifth Committee as the appropriate venue entrusted with responsibilities for administrative and budgetary matters of the Organization. Whereas the primary responsibility of the Security Council in the maintenance of international peace and security is an indisputable tenet of the United Nations Chart, the Fifth Committee should be alert to repel any encroachment on its specific mandate and authority, he added.

NACI YILDIZ ( Türkiye ) said that the Turkish Cypriot side should have been given the opportunity to express their views directly on an issue that concerns them. Neither the United Nations nor Member States has the right to dismiss their existence, he emphasized. The ongoing exercise referred to in the Secretariat’s report, he pointed out, is not to find or achieve a common ground but rather to determine whether such ground exists and pave the way for the start of formal negotiations. As the United Nations entities in Cyprus are expected to treat the two sides on an equal footing and with impartiality, they must respect historical and legal facts as well as the island’s current realities. It must actively work and take a leading role towards uplifting the inhumane and unlawful isolation imposed on the Turkish Cypriot people which is also a prerequisite for a sustainable cooperative relationship, he noted. The United Nations presence cannot be used to perpetuate the unacceptable and unsustainable status quo and deprive Turkish Cypriots of their rights and interests, he cautioned. The United Nations is expected to encourage cooperation particularly on island-wide matters such as irregular migration, hydrocarbons and green energy, he added.

GUENSY BETOR ( Haiti ), associating himself with the statement made by Uruguay on behalf of a Group of Latin American and Caribbean countries, said BINUH has had an immense responsibility to promote and strengthen good governance and rule of law in his country. Through facilitating national dialogue and protecting and promoting human rights, it has made a laudable effort to bring stability to Haiti. Since 1993, nine United Nations missions have been deployed to the country, all with significant costs, he said, expressing gratitude to all who have contributed funds and resources. He acknowledged the concern of several Member States, adding that his country has continued to face multidimensional crises over the years and continues to do so. Security and economic challenges are real. A lot remains to be done to find a sustainable solution for Haiti’s crises, he said, adding that resources allocated should be in line with the needs on the ground.

The representative of the European Union , in its capacity as observer, emphasized that deliberations about missions is decided by Council resolutions, which set out the frameworks of the missions. The Fifth Committee’s responsibility is to fund these missions. Efforts to challenge these parameters do not fall within the purview of the Fifth Committee, he said, stressing that the Committee’s debates are focused on providing the full funding of mandates.

The representative of Cyprus , also exercising her right of reply, expressed regret over the Fifth Committee’s politicization. Türkiye’s remarks are objectionable on the grounds of relevance as the Committee ought to remain technical as well as on substance since they contradict the will of the international community through its relevant Security Council resolutions, she said. The stalemate in the efforts for resumed peace negotiations and delay in the appointment of a special advisor to the Secretary-General denote the difficulties of Türkiye’s position which are unambiguously outside of the United Nations established parameters, she emphasized.

The representative of Türkiye , exercising his right of reply, said that United Nations parameters concerning the Cyprus issue are well known and became parameters because there was consensus reached by both sides. But since 2020, there is no consensus of those parameters. For the United Nations to be able to facilitate the process, a sustainable solution must be based on sovereign equality. The Turkish Cypriots’ political equality has not been recognized. The European Union bears responsibility of the current situation and for the stalemate, he added.

The representative of Cyprus , taking the floor again, stressed it is important to recognize the delegations properly. She noted the name of her delegation is the Republic of Cyprus. This is not the place to politicize mandates, she said, and reiterated the delegation’s previous statements.

