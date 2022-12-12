General Assembly Adopts 33 Resolutions Recommended by Its Fourth Committee, Including Renewal of UNRWA Mandate until 30 June 2026

Texts on Space, Information, Non-Self-Governing Territories Also Adopted

Acting on the recommendation of its Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization), the General Assembly today adopted 33 draft resolutions and two draft decisions, including texts concerning the mandate and operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

The draft resolution on “Assistance to Palestine refugees” was adopted by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 1 against (Israel), with 10 abstentions (Cameroon, Canada, Guatemala, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, United States, Uruguay). By its terms, the Assembly affirmed the necessity for the continuation of the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and would extend UNRWA’s mandate until 30 June 2026.

The resolution titled “Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East”, adopted by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 5 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, United States), with 4 abstentions (Cameroon, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea, Uruguay), had the Assembly decide to consider a gradual increase in the United Nations regular budget allocation to the Agency to support expenses for operational costs. The Assembly also appeals to States and organizations for the maintenance of their voluntary contributions to the Agency, as well as an increase in contributions where possible, in particular to the Agency’s programme budget.

Also adopted by a recorded vote was the resolution “Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues”, with 153 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia (Federated States of), Nauru, United States), with 6 abstentions (Brazil, Cameroon, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea, South Sudan, Togo). By its terms, the Assembly requests the Secretary-General to take appropriate steps, in consultation with the United Nations Conciliation Commission for Palestine, to protect Arab property, assets and property rights in Israel. It would also urge the Palestinian and Israeli sides to deal with the question of Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues within the framework of final-status peace negotiations.

The resolution concerning “The occupied Syrian Golan” was adopted by a recorded vote of 141 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 25 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly calls upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with relevant resolutions on the Syrian Golan, in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981). It also calls upon Israel to desist from changing the Syrian Golan’s physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status, and to desist in particular from the establishment of settlements.

The resolution on “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan”, adopted by a recorded vote of 141 favour to 7 against (Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, United States), with 21 abstentions, reiterates the Assembly’s demand for the immediate and complete cessation of all Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Assembly also voted on several resolutions concerning decolonization, including the draft on “Information from Non-Self-Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations”, which was adopted by a recorded vote of 164 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 4 abstentions (France, Malawi, South Sudan, United Kingdom). By the terms of that text, the General Assembly reaffirms that the concerned administering Powers should continue to transmit information to the Organization regarding their respective Territories.

By a recorded vote of 164 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 4 abstentions (France, Rwanda, South Sudan, United Kingdom), the Assembly adopted the draft resolution “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories”, which reaffirms the right of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories to the enjoyment of their natural resources and calls upon the administering Powers to provide all the necessary assistance to the peoples of Territories affected by hurricanes, natural phenomena or other extreme weather events. The resolution on “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” was adopted by a vote of 120 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 49 abstentions.

By a recorded vote of 167 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 1 abstention (France), the Assembly adopted the text on “Dissemination of information on decolonization” while the draft resolution on “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” was adopted by a recorded vote of 124 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 42 abstentions.

Further, the Assembly adopted texts relating to atomic radiation, space and global health, peaceful uses of outer space, special political missions, questions of information and the Fourth Committee’s programme of work for the next session. It also took note of a report on the comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects.

It deferred consideration of a draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem” pending a review of its programme budget implications by the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary). That text would have the Assembly request the International Court of Justice to urgently render an advisory on the legal consequences arising from Israel’s prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the occupied territories since 1967.

María Noel Beretta Tassano (Uruguay), Fourth Committee Rapporteur, introduced the Committee’s reports.

In other business, Sweden’s representative introduced the annual resolution “Investigation into the conditions and circumstances resulting in the tragic death of Dag Hammarskjöld and of the members of the party accompanying him”. That text — to be acted upon at a later date — would have the Assembly request the Secretary-General to reappoint Mohamed Chande Othman, the retired Chief Justice of the United Republic of Tanzania, as the Eminent Person tasked with reviewing information on the former Secretary-General’s death in a 1961 airplane crash while on a Congo peace mission.

Also speaking on that topic was the representative of the Philippines.

The General Assembly will reconvene at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 14 December, to take action on draft resolutions recommended to it by its Second Committee (Economic and Financial).

Background

The General Assembly met this morning to take action on draft resolutions contained in the reports of its Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) on the following agenda items: “Effects of atomic radiation” (document A/77/397); “International cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space” (document A/77/398); “United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East” (document A/77/399); “Report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories” (document A/77/400); “Comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations in all their aspects” (document A/77/401); and “Comprehensive review of special political missions” (document A/77/402).

Also awaiting action were reports on: “Questions relating to information” (document A/77/403); “Information from Non‑Self‑Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations” (document A/77/404); “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non‑Self‑Governing Territories” (document A/77/405); “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” (document A/77/406); “Offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non‑Self‑Governing Territories” (document A/77/407); “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” (document A/77/408); “Proposed programme of work and timetable of the Fourth Committee for the seventy‑eighth session of the General Assembly” (document A/77/409); and “Programme planning” (document A/77/410).

Introduction of Reports

MARÍA NOEL BERETTA TASSANO (Uruguay), Rapporteur, introduced the Fourth Committee’s reports. She explained that over the course of 26 formal meetings, including a joint meeting with the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) on international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space, the Committee approved 34 draft resolutions and three draft decisions, including its programme of work for the General Assembly’s seventy-eighth session.

Action on Draft Resolutions

The Assembly first took up the report on effects of atomic radiation (document A/77/397), adopting the draft resolution “Effects of atomic radiation” without a vote. Through that text, it requests the United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation to continue its work, including its important activities to increase knowledge of the levels, effects and risks of ionizing radiation from all sources, and to report thereon to the Assembly at its seventy-eighth session. It encourages Member States in a position to do so to make voluntary contributions to the general trust fund established by the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and also to make contributions in kind, in order to support the work of the Scientific Committee, and the dissemination of its findings.

Acting again without a vote, the Assembly adopted the draft resolution “Space and global health” contained in the report on international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space" (document A/77/398). By its terms, it urges United Nations entities and intergovernmental organizations to support the wider development of, equitable access to, and application of space solutions for global and public health, including epidemics and pandemics, as well as the individual health needs of Member States. It also encourages the implementation of a broader range of space solutions for sustainable development. It requests the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs to strengthen, within existing resources, capacity-building and networking in Africa, Asia and the Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean, through regional technical cooperation projects. It also requests the Office to support field projects for strengthening collaboration between the space and global health sectors as an efficient strategy for making better use of space science and technology for access to global health.

Also without vote, the Assembly adopted the draft resolution “International cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space, contained in the same report. In doing so, it urges Member States that have not yet done so to consider ratifying or acceding to international treaties governing the uses of outer space and to incorporate them into their national legislation. It reiterates the importance of information-sharing in discovering, monitoring and physically characterizing potentially hazardous near-Earth objects to ensure that all countries are aware of potential threats. It urges all Member States to actively contribute to the goal of preventing an arms race in outer space. Finally, the Assembly urges the Inter-Agency Meeting on Outer Space Activities (UN‑Space) to continue to examine how space science and technology and their applications could contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Turning to the report on United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) (document A/77/399), which contained three texts, the Assembly adopted — by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 5 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia (Federated States of), United States), with 4 abstentions (Cameroon, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea, Uruguay) ‑ draft resolution I titled “Operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East”. By its terms, the Assembly decides to consider a gradual increase in the United Nations regular budget allocation to the Agency and takes note of the Secretary-General’s recommendations in that regard. It calls UNRWA to further enhance its internal governance and oversight mechanisms to ensure that its management delivers on its mandate with transparency and accountability, while preserving the Agency’s agility and operational response capacity. It also appeals to States and organizations to maintain their voluntary contributions to UNRWA and to increase their contributions where possible, particularly to its programme budget.

It then adopted the draft resolution II “Assistance to Palestine refugees” by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 1 against (Israel), with 10 abstentions (Cameroon, Canada, Guatemala, Marshall Islands, Micronesia (Federated States of), Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, United States, Uruguay). By its terms, the Assembly, affirming the need for UNRWA to continue its work, extends its mandate until 30 June 2026. It also calls upon donors to strengthen their efforts to meet the Agency’s anticipated needs.

Next, it adopted the draft resolution III “Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues” by a recorded vote of 153 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia (Federated States of), Nauru, United States), with 6 abstentions (Brazil, Cameroon, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea, South Sudan, Togo). Through that text, The Assembly requests the Secretary-General to take appropriate steps, in consultation with the United Nations Conciliation Commission for Palestine, to protect Arab property, assets and property rights in Israel. It also urges the Palestinian and Israeli sides to deal with the question of Palestine refugees’ properties and their revenues within the framework of final-status peace negotiations.

The Assembly then took up the three draft resolutions in the report on Israeli practices and settlement activities affecting the rights of the Palestinian people and other Arabs of the occupied territories (document A/77/400).

CSABA KŐRÖSI (Hungary), President of the General Assembly, said that action on the draft resolution I, “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem” is postponed to a later date to allow the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary) to review its programme budget implications.

By a recorded vote of 141 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 25 abstentions, the Assembly adopted draft resolution II concerning “The occupied Syrian Golan”. By its terms, the Assembly calls upon Israel, the occupying Power, to comply with relevant resolutions on the Syrian Golan, in particular Security Council resolution 497 (1981). It also calls upon Israel to desist from changing the Syrian Golan’s physical character, demographic composition, institutional structure and legal status, and to desist in particular from the establishment of settlements.

It then adopted, by a recorded vote of 141 favour to 7 against (Canada, Hungary, Israel, Marshall Islands, Marshall Islands, Micronesia (Federated States of), Nauru, United States), with 21 abstentions, draft resolution III on “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan”. By its terms, the Assembly reiterates its demand for the immediate and complete cessation of all Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan. It also reiterates its call for the prevention of all acts of violence, destruction, harassment and provocation by Israeli settlers, as well as its call for accountability for the illegal actions perpetrated by Israeli settlers in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Next, the Assembly turned its attention to Committee’s report on comprehensive review of special political missions (document A/77/401), adopting its eponymous draft resolution without a vote. Through that text, it requests the Secretary-General to hold regular, inclusive and interactive dialogue on the overall policy matters pertaining to special political missions. Further, it encourages special political missions to continue fostering inclusive partnerships with regional and subregional organizations and other relevant stakeholders, as appropriate and in line with respective mandates, to address multidimensional challenges to peace and security, including during transitions.

Taking up the report on questions relating to information (document A/77/403), the Assembly adopted two draft resolutions by consensus.

First it adopted draft resolution A, “Information in the service of humanity”, urging all countries to cooperate and interact with a view to reducing existing disparities in information flows at all levels by increasing assistance for the development of communications infrastructures and capabilities in developing countries, and to ensure for journalists the free and effective performance of their professional tasks and condemn resolutely all attacks against them.

Through draft resolution B, “United Nations global communications and policies” the Assembly calls upon Member States to promote and facilitate international cooperation aimed at the development of media, information and communication facilities and technologies in all countries, with a particular focus on capacity-building in developing countries. It also condemns unequivocally all attacks, reprisals and violence against journalists and media workers, as well as measures taken by States in violation of international human rights law aiming to or that intentionally prevent or disrupt access to or the dissemination of information both online and offline. It calls upon all States to cease and refrain from undermining the work of journalists in informing the public, including through Internet shutdowns or denial of service attacks.

Further, it urges the Department of Global Communications to further improve its communication strategies to address the issue of anti‑United Nations propaganda. Moreover, it reiterates its request that the Department, as a matter of priority, proactively explore options for delivering daily press releases in all six of the Organization’s official languages. It encourages the Department to continue to promote unbiased and impartial information about the work of the United Nations and notes with appreciation its work in sharing accurate, timely, relevant and multilingual information about the COVID‑19 pandemic and the United Nations’ response, including through the Verified initiative.

Turning to decolonization questions, by a recorded vote of 164 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 4 abstentions (France, Malawi, South Sudan, United Kingdom), it adopted the draft resolution “Information from Non-Self-Governing Territories transmitted under Article 73 e of the Charter of the United Nations” (document A/77/404). By the terms of that text, the Assembly reaffirms that the concerned administering Powers should continue to transmit information to the Organization with respect to their respective Territories. It also requests those administering Powers to respect their obligations under Article 73 e of the Charter with regard to each Territory on the agenda of the Special Committee on Decolonization.

Next, the Assembly took up the report of the Committee on “Economic and other activities which affect the interests of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories" (document A/77/405), containing an eponymous draft resolution, which it adopted by a recorded vote of 164 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 4 abstentions (France, Rwanda, South Sudan, United Kingdom). Through that text, the Assembly reaffirms the right of the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories to the enjoyment of their natural resources and their right to dispose of those resources in their best interests. It also urges the administering Powers concerned to take effective measures to safeguard those rights. Further, it calls upon the administering Powers concerned to provide all the necessary assistance to the peoples of those Territories affected by hurricanes, natural phenomena or other extreme weather events.

Also requiring a recorded vote was the draft resolution “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples by the specialized agencies and the international institutions associated with the United Nations” contained in the eponymous report (document A/77/406). It adopted by a vote of 120 in favour to 2 against (Israel, United States), with 49 abstentions. Through the text, it requests, among other things, that the specialized agencies and other organizations of the United Nations system and international and regional organizations to examine and review conditions in each Non-Self-Governing Territory so as to take appropriate measures to accelerate economic and social progress. It also requests that they provide information on environmental problems facing the Territories, the impact of natural disasters, ways and means to assist the Territories to fight drug trafficking, money laundering and other illegal activities, and illegal exploitation of marine and other natural resources. It also recommends that all States intensify their efforts through the specialized agencies and other organizations of the United Nations system of which they are members to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.

Without a vote, the Assembly then adopted the draft resolution “Offers by Member States of study and training facilities for inhabitants of Non-Self-Governing Territories” contained in the eponymous report (document A/77/407). Through that text, the Assembly invites all States to make or continue to make generous offers of study and training facilities to the inhabitants of those Territories that have not yet attained self-government or independence, and urges the administering Powers to take effective measures to ensure the widespread and continuous dissemination in the Territories under their administration of information relating to offers of study and training facilities made by States and to provide all the facilities necessary to enable students to avail themselves of such offers.

Next, the Assembly turned to the 17 draft resolutions and one draft decision in the report on Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples (document A/77/408).

Draft resolutions I to XV, adopted without a vote, concerned various Non-Self-Governing Territories, including Western Sahara, American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, French Polynesia, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia, Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Islands.

By a recorded vote of 167 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 1 abstention (France), the Assembly adopted draft resolution XVI, “Dissemination of information on decolonization,” through which it requests the Department of Global Communications and the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee on Decolonization and to continue their efforts to take measures through all of the media available, including publications, radio, television, the Internet and social media, to give publicity to the work of the United Nations in the field of decolonization.

Next, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XVII on “Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples” by a recorded vote of 124 in favour to 3 against (Israel, United Kingdom, United States), with 42 abstentions. Through its terms, it requests the Special Committee on Decolonization to continue seeking suitable means for the immediate and full implementation of the Declaration and to carry out the actions approved by the Assembly regarding the International Decades for the Eradication of Colonialism in all Territories that have not yet exercised their right to self-determination, including independence, and to develop and finalize, as soon as possible and in cooperation with the administering Power and the Territory in question, a constructive programme of work on a case‑by‑case basis for the Non-Self-Governing Territories, to facilitate the implementation of the mandate of the Special Committee and the relevant resolutions on decolonization, including resolutions on specific Territories.

Also without a vote, it adopted the draft decision on “Question of Gibraltar” contained in that report.

Finally, turning to the report on Revitalization of the work of the General Assembly (document A/77/409), it adopted the decision on “Proposed programme of work and timetable for the Assembly’s seventy-eighth session. It also took note of the Committee’s report on programme planning (document A/75/410).

Mr. KŐRÖSI expressed gratitude to Mohamed Al-Hassan (Oman), Chair of the Fourth Committee, and its Bureau for their work. The results of the Committee’s work testified to the power of good collaboration between delegations. However, much remains to be done to narrow differences and achieve progress on critical questions, he said. Going forward, everyone should continue constructive dialogue and to explore innovative avenues of cooperation during the Committee’s resumed session in 2023 and beyond, he added.

Investigation into the Death of Dag Hammarskjöld

The Assembly then began consideration of the draft resolution “Investigation into the conditions and circumstances resulting in the tragic death of Dag Hammarskjöld and of the members of the party accompanying him” (document A/77/L.31). By its terms, the Assembly would request Secretary-General to reappoint the Eminent Person appointed in pursuant resolution 74/248 to continue to review information from Member States related to the 1961 death of the then-Secretary-General. It would also urge all Member States, in particular those referred to in the Eminent Person’s report (document A/76/892), to release any relevant records in their possession and to provide relevant information related to the death of Mr. Hammarskjöld and of the members of the party accompanying him.

Mr. KŐRÖSI said that action on the text is postponed to a later date to allow time for the Fifth Committee to review its programme budget implications.

ANTONIO MANUEL REVILLA LAGDAMEO ( Philippines ) said that the draft resolution pays tribute to the lodestar of international diplomacy and that his country wants to know the truth behind Mr. Hammarskjöld’s shocking death. He recalled that in 1961, one delegate told the Assembly: “Never before in the history of international organizations has one single man played so central a role as did Dag Hammarskjöld and he proved what a dedicated mind can achieve even when faced with superhuman burdens.” Mr. Hammarskjöld was the embodiment of the international civil servant, renowned as a problem solver who always carried a copy of the United Nations Charter on his person. As the architect of the Organization’s peacekeeping operations, he invited the Philippines to send a contingent to the United Nations Operations in the Congo, he recalled, adding that the Philippines is co‑sponsoring the draft resolution because of the late Secretary-General’s enduring legacy in international diplomacy and multilateralism.

ANNA KARIN ENESTRÖM ( Sweden ) introduced “L.31”, recalling that since 2015, Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman has overseen major progress in the investigation, first as chair of the Independent Panel of Experts and then as the Secretary-General’s Eminent Person. His latest report lays out valuable new information, generated from research in both private and public archives, which enabled him to make probative assessments regarding the crash that occurred 61 years ago in Ndola. In particular, he concluded that it remains plausible that an external attack or threat was a cause of the crash. She trusted that the Assembly will, as in previous years, adopt the text without a vote.

“Sweden is very proud of Dag Hammarskjöld and the work he did as Secretary-General of the United Nations,” she continued. “He was a man who believed strongly in the equal rights of nations, large and small. He was a champion of peace with an extraordinary sense of duty and vision. He was a spiritual man with great integrity. He had faith in people, and above all he had faith in this Organization. To honour his legacy, I hope we can renew our commitment to multilateralism and strengthen the United Nations.”