General Assembly Adopts over 100 Texts of First, Sixth Committees Tackling Threats from Nuclear Weapons, International Security, Global Law, Transitional Justice

Acting on the recommendations of its First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) and Sixth Committee (Legal), the General Assembly today adopted a total of 86 resolutions and 17 decisions on items ranging from the threat posed by nuclear weapons in a deteriorating international security environment to the restoration of confidence in the rule of law as a key element of multilateral and transitional justice.

Prior to taking action on the reports of the First and Sixth Committees, the General Assembly heard from their Special Rapporteurs, respectively. Introducing the reports of the First Committee was Nazim Khaldi (Algeria), who said that, despite the current challenging international political environment, a high level of professionalism prevailed in the Committee, allowing it to fulfil its mandate and complete its work within the time allotted by the General Assembly. Sarah Zahirah Ruhama (Malaysia), highlighting the Sixth Committee’s tradition of consensus, reported that the draft resolutions and decisions had been approved by the Committee without a vote, expressing hope that the Assembly would do the same.

Taking up the First Committee’s body of work for the seventy-seventh session, the General Assembly adopted 66 resolutions and 8 decisions, through which it expressed deep concern at the deteriorated international security environment, including in Ukraine, and that the threat of nuclear-weapon use today is higher than at any time since the cold war.

Through a wide-ranging text, “Steps to building a common road map towards a world without nuclear weapons”, the Assembly expressed concern at the rapid quantitative expansion and qualitative improvement of nuclear forces by some nuclear-weapon States and the continued role of those weapons in security policies, as well as at the uneven level of transparency surrounding these activities. It called on nuclear-weapon States to honour security assurances undertaken not to use or threaten to use those weapons against non-nuclear-weapon States.

The Assembly urged all States, especially nuclear-weapon States, to make every effort to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again — pending their total elimination — and to refrain from any inflammatory rhetoric concerning their use. It also called for measures to mitigate risks of miscalculation, misperception, miscommunication or accident.

The representative of Costa Rica, speaking in explanation of position after action on that resolution, noted that her delegation voted in favour of the text, as it values all initiatives towards a world without nuclear weapons. She expressed concern, however, that it places conditions on nuclear disarmament, stressing that such disarmament requires States to commit to working together for the common good.

Among many other texts, the Assembly adopted a resolution, “Ethical imperatives for a nuclear-weapon-free world”, through which it acknowledged its condemnation of nuclear war as contrary to human conscience and a violation of the fundamental right to life. Given their indiscriminate nature and potential to annihilate humanity, nuclear weapons are inherently immoral, it declared.

Closing the General Assembly’s consideration of the reports of the First Committee was its Vice-President, Brian Christopher Manley Wallace (Jamaica). Speaking on behalf of the Assembly’s President. He noted that the number of issues dealt with by the Committee — and the substance of its decisions — attest to the complex and often-unprecedented nature of challenges in the security and disarmament field. The resolutions adopted today stand for a collective reaffirmation of Member States’ responsibilities and commitments towards disarmament and non-proliferation, he said, adding that they are also a testimony to the importance of finding multilateral solutions.

Turning to the Sixth Committee’s body of work for the seventy-seventh session, the Assembly adopted, without a vote, 20 resolutions and 9 decisions, also postponing action on one draft resolution and taking note of a report. Such texts contemplated a wide variety of legal issues, also addressing the work of bodies such as the International Law Commission and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).

Among other texts, the General Assembly adopted without a vote a resolution concerning the Organization’s flagship legal-education initiative, the Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law. By its terms, it authorized the Secretary-General to further expand certain Programme activities using voluntary contributions, also requesting Member States and others to make such contributions to the Audiovisual Library of International Law and Regional Courses in International Law. The Assembly also urged the Secretary-General to conduct interactive online workshops when such training programmes cannot take place in person owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assembly also adopted without a vote the resolution “Consideration of effective measures to enhance the protection, security and safety of diplomatic and consular missions and representatives”. Through the text, it urged States to strictly observe, implement and enforce — including during armed conflict — all applicable rules and principles of international law governing diplomatic and consular relations. The Assembly also called on States to make use of the means available for the peaceful settlement of disputes when one arises in connection with a violation of international obligations in this area.

Another resolution adopted without a vote, “The rule of law at the national and international levels”, had the Assembly recognize the importance of restoring confidence in the rule of law as a key element of transitional justice. Stressing the importance of promoting the sharing of national practices and of inclusive dialogue, the Assembly invited Member States to voluntarily exchange relevant national best practices in informal meetings, including in an electronic depository on the United Nations rule-of-law website.

A further text adopted without a vote was a resolution on “The Report of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country”. Through that resolution, the Assembly strongly urged the host country to remove all remaining travel restrictions imposed by it on staff of certain missions and Secretariat staff members of certain nationalities. The body also expressed serious concern regarding the denial and delay of entry visas to certain representatives of certain Member States and stressed the need for Permanent Missions and the United Nations to benefit from appropriate banking services.

The representative of the Russian Federation, speaking in explanation of position after action, noted that, during this session, Member States “came within a hair’s breadth” of destroying the Sixth Committee’s long-standing tradition of consensus. Underscoring that States must consider matters on the Committee’s agenda in a uniform, consistent manner, he said that “the hottest heads here” should realize that renouncing consensus on certain issues — while maintaining the practice on others — “will not work”.

In closing remarks, Csaba Kőrösi (Hungary), President of the General Assembly, pointed out that the Sixth Committee “is tasked to grapple with some of the most complex issues and crises this Organization and the global community face”. He added that adherence to the law paves the way for a more peaceful, prosperous and just world — for both the current generation, as well as future ones.

At the end of the meeting, the General Assembly adopted without a vote a draft resolution concerning cooperation between the United Nations and the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System. By the text, the Assembly emphasized that the latter is an important partner in implementing the 2015-2030 regional action plan for the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 in the Americas and the Caribbean.

The Assembly will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Thursday, 8 December, to commemorate the fortieth anniversary of the adoption and opening for signature of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Action on First Committee Draft Resolutions

NAZIM KHALDI (Algeria), Committee Rapporteur, introduced the reports of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security), noting that, during the main part of the seventy-seventh session, the First Committee held a total of thirty-two formal meetings to consider the 22 agenda items that were allocated to it. After a hiatus of two years, the First Committee returned fully to pre-COVID arrangements for its programme of work this session which comprised its three traditional segments — a general debate, thematic discussions and an action phase.

He also noted that the Committee convened a joint panel discussion with the Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) on possible challenges to space security and sustainability, as well as a dedicated meeting to examine the working methods of the Committee and the item on programme planning. Further, because of the high level of participation during all phases of the Committee’s work, four additional meetings were held.

By the end of the action phase, the Committee had adopted 74 of the 75 draft resolutions and decisions considered, 47 of which were adopted by recorded vote with 85 separate votes requested, he reported. In total, the Committee voted 128 times and only 28 draft proposals were adopted without a vote (although two attracted paragraph votes). Of the 74 resolutions and decisions adopted by the Committee, 24 were under the cluster of nuclear weapons. Under the cluster of other weapons of mass destruction, five draft resolutions are recommended. In three additions, six drafts are recommended on outer space (disarmament aspects); 10 on conventional weapons; 16 on other disarmament measures and international security; five on regional disarmament and security; and, finally, eight under the cluster on disarmament machinery. As well, six new proposals were adopted this year in the Committee.

Despite the current challenging international political environment, he said that a high level of professionalism prevailed in the First Committee, fulfilling its mandate and completing its work within the time allotted by the General Assembly. He also expressed his deep appreciation to the Chair of the First Committee, Mohan Pieris of Sri Lanka who assumed the helm of the Committee when the vacancy unexpectedly arose. In addition, he thanked the Chair’s Bureau, as well as the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs and the staff of the Office of Disarmament Affairs, the Secretariat, conference officers, interpreters, record keepers, press officers, document officers, sound technicians and IT staff.

The Assembly first adopted, without a vote, a resolution, “Objective information on military matters, including transparency of military expenditures” (document A/77/376), by which it called on Member States to provide the Secretary-General with a report on their military expenditures, and invited them to provide explanatory remarks, such as major changes, and information reflecting their defence policy, military strategies, and doctrines.

Acting without a vote, it then adopted the draft resolution “African Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty” (document A/77/377), by which it called on African States to sign and ratify the Treaty, on nuclear-weapon States to ratify the Treaty’s Protocols, and on the States contemplated in Protocol III to ensure the Treaty’s speedy application to territories for which they are internationally responsible and which lie within the limits of the Treaty’s geographical zone.

Next, acting without a vote, it adopted the draft resolution, “Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (Treaty of Tlatelolco) (document A/77/378), by which it encouraged States parties to the Treaty’s Additional Protocols I and II to review their interpretative declarations in line with the 2010 Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, reaffirming the legitimate interests of the States that comprise the nuclear-weapon-free zone in the region in receiving full and unequivocal security assurances from the nuclear-weapon States.

The Assembly then adopted the draft decision, “Maintenance of international security — good-neighbourliness, stability and development in South-Eastern Europe” (document A/77/379), without vote, by which it decided to include an item by the same name in the provisional agenda of its next session.

The Assembly then took up two draft resolutions and one draft decision contained in the First Committee’s report, “Developments in the field of information and telecommunications in the context of international security” (document A/77/380).

It first considered draft resolution I, “Developments in the field of information and telecommunications (ICT) in the context of international security”, retaining preambular paragraph 2, by a recorded vote of 105 in favour to 51 against, with 7 abstentions (Chile, Fiji, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Singapore). According to that provision, the Assembly stressed that it is in the interest of all States to promote the use of ICT for peaceful purposes, with the objective of shaping a community of shared future for humankind for peace, security and stability in the information space.

Next, it retained preambular paragraph 4, by a recorded vote of 102 in favour to 51 against, with 8 abstentions (Bhutan, Chile, Fiji, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Singapore), by which it reaffirmed that, given the unique attributes of ICT, additional norms could be developed over time and noted the possibility of future elaboration of additional binding obligations.

Thirdly, it retained preambular paragraph 7, by a recorded vote of 103 in favour to 51 against, with 9 abstentions (Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Singapore), by which it underlined the importance to shape an international information security system and a democratic and inclusive negotiating process within the Open-ended Working Group, while recognizing its centrality within the United Nations.

The Assembly then adopted the draft as a whole by a recorded vote of 112 in favour to 52 against, with 8 abstentions (Chile, Colombia, Fiji, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Serbia, Singapore), by which it called upon States to engage in the Open-ended Working Group’s meetings and negotiations, which will present recommendations, adopted by consensus, to the Assembly. It also confirmed that the Group’s mandate should be further elaborated and encouraged States to exchange views on an institutional dialogue on this topic, to be established after the Group’s conclusion.

The Assembly then turned to draft resolution II, “Programme of Action to advance responsible State behaviour in the use of information and communications technologies in the context of international security”, adopting it by a recorded vote of 156 in favour to 7 against (Central African Republic, China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria), with 14 abstentions. By those terms, the Assembly welcomed the proposal to establish a United Nations programme of action to advance responsible State behaviour in the use of ICT, as a permanent mechanism to discuss existing threats, guided by the framework for responsible State behaviour, which includes voluntary non-binding norms.

Acting without a vote, it adopted the draft decision “Open-ended Working Group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies 2021-2025 established pursuant to General Assembly resolution 75/240”. By its terms, the Assembly decided to endorse the annual progress report and convene intersessional meetings to advance discussions.

Taking up the draft resolution, “Establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the region of the Middle East” (document A/77/381), the Assembly adopted it, by a recorded vote of 175 in favour to 1 against (Israel), with 2 abstentions (Singapore, United States). By its terms, the Assembly urged all parties directly concerned seriously to consider taking practical and urgent steps required to establish such a zone, and, pending its establishment, called upon all countries of the region to place their nuclear activities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

The Assembly then adopted the draft resolution, “Conclusion of effective international arrangements to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons” (document A/77/382), by a recorded vote of 120 in favour to none against, with 60 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly, convinced that nuclear disarmament and the complete elimination of nuclear weapons are essential to remove the danger of nuclear war, reaffirmed the urgent need to reach an agreement to assure non-nuclear-weapon States against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons and appealed to States, particularly nuclear-weapons States, to work towards a legally binding instrument.

The Assembly then took up the report, “Prevention of an arms race in outer space” (document A/77/383), containing four draft resolutions and a draft decision.

CSABA KŐRÖSI (Hungary), President of the General Assembly, said that action on draft resolution IV, “Further practical measures for the prevention of an arms race in outer space”, is postponed to a later date to allow time for a review of its programme budget implications by the Fifth Committee (Administrative and Budgetary).

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution I, “Prevention of an arms race in outer space”, by which it called on all States to contribute actively to the objective of the peaceful use of outer space and to the prevention of an arms race in outer space, and urged States conducting activities in that domain to keep the Conference on Disarmament informed of the progress of bilateral and multilateral negotiations on the matter.

It then adopted by draft resolution II, “Destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing” (document A/C.1/77/62), by a recorded vote of 155 in favour to 9 against (Belarus, Bolivia, Central African Republic, China, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria) with 9 abstentions (India, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Madagascar, Pakistan, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Togo, Zimbabwe). Among its terms, the Assembly called on all States not to conduct such tests and to continue discussions to develop further practical steps and contribute to legally binding instruments on the prevention of an arms race in outer space.

Next, the Assembly considered draft resolution III, “No first placement of weapons in outer space”, retaining preambular paragraph 5 reaffirming that practical measures should be examined and taken in the search for agreements to prevent an arms race in outer space. It did so by a recorded vote of 114 in favour to 50 against, with 3 abstentions (Côte d'Ivoire, Malawi, Switzerland).

By a recorded vote of 114 in favour to 48 against, with 4 abstentions (Côte d'Ivoire, Eswatini, Malawi, Switzerland), it also retained preambular paragraph 9, welcoming the draft treaty introduced by China and the Russian Federation on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space and on the threat or use of force against outer space objects.

It next retained preambular paragraph 11 by a recorded vote of 113 in favour to 44 against, with 8 abstentions (Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Canada, Eswatini, Italy, Malawi, Papua New Guinea), stressing the importance of the political statements made by several States that they would not be the first to place weapons in outer space.

The Assembly then adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by a recorded vote of 122 in favour to 50 against, with 4 abstentions (Côte d'Ivoire, Malawi, Seychelles, Switzerland), by which it urged an early commencement of substantive work based on the updated Chinese-Russian draft treaty. The Assembly stressed that, while such an agreement is not yet concluded, other measures may contribute to ensuring that weapons are not placed in outer space. It encouraged States to uphold a political commitment to not be the first to place weapons in outer space.

It then adopted the draft decision, “Reducing space threats through norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviours”, by a recorded vote of 162 in favour to 9 against (Central African Republic, China, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria) with 5 abstentions (Belarus, Chile, India, Pakistan), by which the Assembly decided to include an item by the same name in the agenda of its next session.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted the draft resolution, “Role of science and technology in the context of international security and disarmament” (document A/77/384), by which it called on Member States to remain vigilant in understanding developing in science and technology that could imperil international security.

Next, the Assembly considered 38 draft resolutions and five draft decisions in the report “General and complete disarmament” (document A/77/385).

Mr. KŐRÖSI said action on draft resolution XXXVII, “Transparency and confidence-building measures in outer space activities”, and draft decision III, “Problems arising from the accumulation of conventional ammunition stockpiles in surplus”, is postponed to a later date to allow time for the Fifth Committee to review their programme budget implications.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution I, “Observance of environmental norms in the drafting and implementation of agreements on disarmament and arms control”, by which it called upon States to adopt measures on all levels to ensure the application of scientific and technological progress in the framework of international security, without detriment to the environment or to sustainable development.

Also acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution II, “Relationship between disarmament and development”, by which it urged the international community to devote part of disarmament and arms limitation resources to economic and social development, to reduce the ever-widening gap between developed and developing countries.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution III, “Convening of the fourth special session of the General Assembly devoted to disarmament”, by which it encouraged Member States to continue consultations for the convening of the Assembly’s fourth special session devoted to disarmament.

The Assembly then took up draft resolution IV, “Follow-up to the 2013 high-level meeting of the General Assembly on nuclear disarmament”, retaining preambular paragraph 6 by a recorded vote of 135 in favour, 5 against (Germany, Greece, Israel, Liberia, United States), with 25 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly supported the speedy establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

It also retained preambular paragraph 12 by a recorded vote of 125 in favour to 19 against, with 21 abstentions, by which it noted the adoption, with a vote, of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons on 7 July 2017 at the United Nations conference to negotiate a legally binding instrument to prohibit nuclear weapons, leading to their total elimination.

Preambular paragraph 14 was retained by a recorded vote of 113 in favour to 37 against, with 15 abstentions, by which the Assembly expressed concern that improvements in existing nuclear weapons and the development of new types, as provided in military doctrines of some nuclear weapon States, violate their legal obligations on nuclear disarmament, as well as the commitments made to diminish their role, and contravene the negative security assurances provided by the nuclear-weapon States.

The Assembly adopted the draft resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 136 in favour to 35 against, with 8 abstentions (Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Norway, Serbia, Ukraine, Switzerland), by which the Assembly called for urgent compliance with legal obligations and fulfilment of commitments undertaken on nuclear disarmament, as well as for the urgent start of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament on effective nuclear disarmament measures to achieve the total elimination of nuclear weapons, including, in particular, on a comprehensive convention on nuclear weapons. It decided to convene, in New York, on a date to be decided later, a United Nations high-level international conference on nuclear disarmament to review progress made in this regard.

Next, it adopted draft resolution V, “Promotion of multilateralism in the area of disarmament and non-proliferation”, by a recorded vote of 127 in favour to 6 against, with 49 abstentions. Among its terms, the Assembly called on States to fulfil their commitments to multilateral cooperation to achieve disarmament and non-proliferation and requested States parties to cooperate in resolving concerns of non-compliance and implementation, and refrain from resorting to unilateral actions, or unverified non-compliance accusations.

The Assembly also adopted draft resolution VI, “Effects of the use of armaments and ammunitions containing depleted uranium”, by a recorded vote of 145 in favour to 5 against (France, Israel, Liberia, United Kingdom, United States), with 23 abstentions. By the text, it asked the Secretary-General to request international organizations to update their studies on the effects of armaments containing depleted uranium on human health and the environment and invited Member States that have used such armaments to provide information to the relevant authorities, and to provide assistance to affected States.

The Assembly then adopted draft resolution VII, “Measures to uphold the authority of the 1925 Geneva Protocol”, by which it renewed its call to all States to observe strictly the principles and objectives of the Protocol, reaffirmed the vital need to uphold its provisions and called upon States with reservations to it to withdraw them. It took that action with a recorded vote of 179 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (Israel, United States).

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution VIII, “International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness”, by which the Assembly declared 5 March as the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness.

Next, it took up draft resolution IX, “United Nations study on disarmament and non-proliferation education”, and retained operative paragraph 4, by a recorded vote of 167 in favour to none against, with 4 abstentions (Iran, Israel, Russian Federation, Syria), by which the Assembly expressed its appreciation to the Secretary-General for Securing Our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament, and noted the actions therein on advancing disarmament and non-proliferation education.

Acting without a vote, it then adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by which it encouraged Member States, the United Nations, relevant specialized agencies, and regional and subregional organizations to continue developing and implementing policies and educational programmes for young people to increase engagement with disarmament and non-proliferation.

The Assembly next adopted, by a recorded vote of 183 in favour to 14 against, with 31 abstentions, draft resolution X, “Humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons”, by which it called on all States to prevent the use of nuclear weapons, their proliferation, and to achieve nuclear disarmament, as well as urge them to eliminate the threat of these weapons of mass destruction.

The Assembly adopted, by a recorded vote of 119 in favour to 44 against, with 13 abstentions, draft resolution XI, “Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons”, by which the Assembly called on all States that have not yet done so to sign, ratify, accept, approve, or accede to the Treaty, to promote adherence to the Treaty.

The Assembly then turned to draft resolution XII, “Women, disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control”, and retained its preambular paragraph 5 by a recorded vote of 170 in favour to none against, with 4 abstentions (Belarus, Iran, Russian Federation, Syria), by which it noted the Secretary-General’s Disarmament Agenda’s Action 36 on full and equal participation of women in decision-making processes and Action 37 on gender parity on disarmament bodies.

By a recorded vote of 165 in favour to none against, with 6 abstentions (Belarus, Central African Republic, China, Iran, Russian Federation, Syria), it retained preambular paragraph 9, by which it recognized that women should not only be perceived as victims and survivors of gender-based armed violence but also as essential in preventing and reducing armed violence and as active and key players in advocacy in this field.

By a recorded vote of 139 in favour to none against, with 28 abstentions, it retained preambular paragraph 13, by which the Assembly recalled the Arms Trade Treaty’s entry into force and reiterated the need to ensure women’s and men’s full, equal and meaningful participation in pursuing the Treaty’s purpose.

By a recorded vote of 165 in favour to none against, with 5 abstentions (Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria), it retained preambular paragraph 14, by which the Assembly welcomed the outcome of the eighth Biennial Meeting of States to Consider Implementation of the Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

By a recorded vote of 164 in favour to none against, with 8 abstentions (Belarus, Central African Republic, China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Iran, Russian Federation, Syria), it retained preambular paragraph 17, by which the Assembly took into consideration the COVID‑19 pandemic’s impact on gender equality progress, multilateral disarmament, and arms control, and acknowledged that the pandemic has exacerbated the socioeconomic conditions of people in vulnerable situations, which resulted in tensions and an increase in domestic and gender-based armed violence.

By a recorded vote of 162 in favour to none against, with 6 abstentions (Belarus, India, Iran, Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Syria), it retained operative paragraph 4, by which the Assembly encouraged better understanding of the impact of armed violence, in particular the illicit small arms and light weapons trafficking of women and girls, through, among others, national action plans on women, peace and security.

By a recorded vote of 163 in favour to none against, with 5 abstentions (Belarus, Iran, Russian Federation, Sri Lanka, Syria), it retained operative paragraph 5, by which it called on Member States to take account of the differing impacts of the illicit arms trade on women, men, girls, and boys, and to strengthen or develop related response mechanisms.

By a recorded vote of 161 in favour to none against, with 8 abstentions (Algeria, Belarus, Iran, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria), it retained operative paragraph 6, by which the Assembly encouraged Member States to mainstream a gender perspective into its implementation efforts to address the illicit trade’s differential impact.

By a recorded vote of 168 in favour to none against, with 5 abstentions (Belarus, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Russian Federation, Syria), it retained operative paragraph 11, by which it urged Member States to share good practices and the successes of the role of women at all levels in promoting coordinating and cooperation in disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control.

Acting without a vote, it then adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by which the Assembly urged Member States to support and strengthen women’s full, equal, meaningful and effective participation in disarmament organizations on all levels.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XIII, “Mongolia’s international security and nuclear-weapon-free status”, by which it invited Member States to cooperate with Mongolia to consolidate and strengthen its independence, as well as its nuclear-weapon-free status.

Next, the Assembly considered draft resolution XIV, “Follow-up to the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legality of the threat or use of nuclear weapons”. By a recorded vote of 136 in favour to 3 against (Liberia, Russian Federation, United States), with 28 abstentions, it retained preambular paragraph 10, by which it noted continued efforts towards realizing nuclear disarmament, including through the Secretary-General’s text, Securing our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament.

It also retained, by a recorded vote of 114 in favour to 40 against, with 11 abstentions, preambular paragraph 18, by which it recalled the entry into force on 7 July 2017 of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and the successful Meeting of States Parties in June 2022, which have contributed to achieving the objective of a legally binding prohibition on development, production, testing, deployment, stockpiling, the threat or use of nuclear weapons and their destruction under effective international control.

By a recorded vote of 116 in favour to 39 against, with 11 abstentions, the Assembly retained operative paragraph 2, by which it called on all States to immediately engage in multilateral negotiations leading to nuclear disarmament under strict and effective international control.

The Assembly then adopted the draft resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 133 in favour to 35 against, with 13 abstentions, by which it underlined the unanimous conclusion of the Court that there exists an obligation to pursue and bring to a conclusion negotiations leading to nuclear disarmament in all its aspects.

Next, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XV, “The Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation”, by a recorded vote of 167 in favour to 2 against (Central African Republic, Iran), with 9 abstentions (Algeria, China, Cuba, Egypt, Indonesia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Syria, United Arab Emirates). By its terms, the Assembly, concerned about the increasing regional and global security challenges caused by the ongoing proliferation of ballistic missiles capable of delivering weapons of mass destruction, invited all States, in particular those possessing space launch vehicles and ballistic missile capabilities, and developing corresponding national programmes, to subscribe to the Code. It also encouraged States to explore further how to deal effectively with proliferation of ballistic missiles capable of delivering weapons of mass destruction.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XVI, “Regional disarmament”, by which it called on States to conclude agreements for nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and confidence-building measures at the regional and subregional levels and welcomed efforts towards those ends.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XVII, “Confidence-building measures in the regional and subregional context”, by which it concerned that dispute continuation among States may contribute to an arms race, called on States to refrain from the use or threat of use of force, to comply with arms control and disarmament agreements, and to pursue confidence- and security-building measures.

Next, it took up draft resolution XVIII, “Conventional arms control at the regional and subregional levels” and retained preambular paragraph 7, by a recorded vote of 168 in favour to 2 against (India, Russian Federation), with 2 abstentions (Central African Republic, Poland), which noted the initiatives taken in different regions of the world, including consultations of Latin American countries and the proposals for conventional arms control in South Asia, as well as the relevance of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, which is a cornerstone of European security.

By a recorded vote of 123 in favour to 1 against (India) with 45 abstentions, it retained operative paragraph 2, by which the Assembly requested the Conference on Disarmament to consider formulating principles that can serve as a framework for regional agreements on conventional arms control.

By a recorded vote of 182 in favour to 1 against (India), with 1 abstention (Russian Federation), it adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by which the Assembly decided to give urgent consideration to the issues involved in conventional arms control at the regional and subregional levels.

The Assembly then took up draft resolution XIX, “The Arms Trade Treaty”, and retained preambular paragraph 9 by a recorded vote of 156 in favour to 1 against (Russian Federation), with 12 abstentions, by which it recalled the Secretary-General’s disarmament agenda, “Securing Our Common Future: An Agenda for Disarmament”, in particular the section, “Disarmament that saves lives”.

Next, the Assembly retained preambular paragraph 10, by a recorded vote of 150 in favour to none against, with 19 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly recognized the negative impact of the illicit trade in conventional arms on women, men, girls and boys, and that the Arms Trade Treaty was the first agreement to call upon States to address the link between conventional arms transfers and the risk of serious acts of gender-based violence, as well as serious acts of violence against women and children.

The Assembly then adopted the draft as a whole, by a recorded vote of 150 in favour to none against, with 23 abstentions, by which the wide-ranging text called on all States to ratify the Treaty to achieve its universalization and to submit their annual reports to enhance confidence and transparency as well as to provide assistance to other States in the Treaty’s implementation.

The Assembly adopted the draft resolution XX, “Implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction”, by a recorded vote of 167 in favour to none against, with 17 abstentions, by which it invited States to accede to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Mine Ban Convention), and urged the one remaining State that signed but did not ratify it to do so. It urged all States parties to provide the Secretary-General with complete and timely information as per the Convention to promote transparency and compliance.

The Assembly next considered draft resolution XXI, “Countering the threat posed by improvised explosive devices”, and retained preambular paragraph 8 by a recorded vote of 170 in favour to none against, with 4 abstentions (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Russian Federation, Syria), by which it recognized the importance of full involvement and equal opportunities for participation for both women and men in countering the threat posed by improvised explosive devices.

Second, the Assembly retained preambular paragraph 9 by a recorded vote of 170 in favour to none against, with 4 abstentions (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Russian Federation, Syria) underlining the importance of addressing the threat of improvised explosive devices and their differential impacts on women, girls, boys and men.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by which it strongly encouraged States to counter improvised explosive devices, prevent their territory from being used for terrorist purposes and combat illegal armed groups, terrorists and other unauthorized recipients in their use. It urged States to reduce the risks posed by these devices, while taking into consideration the different needs of women, girls, boys and men. It encouraged States and international and regional groups to engage with the private sector, including on such issues as accountability throughout the supply chain for dual-use components, traceability procedures and improving regulation of explosive precursors.

The Assembly then took up the wide-ranging draft resolution XXII, “Nuclear Disarmament”. It first retained preambular paragraph 32 by a recorded vote of 109 in favour to 41 against, with 13 abstentions, by which it welcomed the entry into force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The Assembly also retained operative paragraph 16, by 157 in favour to 1 against (Pakistan), with 13 abstentions, by which it called for the immediate commencement of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament to ban the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons.

The Assembly retained operative paragraph 19 by a recorded vote of 154 in favour to 1 against (India), with 15 abstentions, by which it called for the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, its universalization and strict observance.

The Assembly then adopted the draft resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 120 in favour to 42 against, with 20 abstentions, by which the Assembly, among several other provisions of the text, urged nuclear-weapon States to stop qualitative improvement and development of nuclear warheads, deactivate and reduce their nuclear weapons and agree to a no-first use legally binding instrument. It called for the immediate commencement of negotiations in the Conference on Disarmament to ban the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons, and the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty.

The Assembly then adopted draft resolution XXIII, “Eleventh Review Conference of the NPT and its Preparatory Committee”, by a recorded vote of 176 in favour to none against, with 3 abstentions (India, Israel, Pakistan). According to the text, the Assembly noted the decision of the Parties to the Treaty to hold the first session of the Preparatory Committee in 2023 in Vienna, on the available dates of 31 July to 11 August. It recalled the decision of the tenth Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference to create a working group to strengthen the review process.

Then, the Assembly took up draft resolution XXIV, “Ethical imperatives for a nuclear-weapon-free world”, and retained preambular paragraph 11 by a recorded vote of 113 in favour to 40 against, with 12 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly recalled the adoption of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which acknowledges the ethical imperatives of nuclear disarmament.

The Assembly then adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by a recorded vote of 131 in favour to 38 against, with 11 abstentions, by which it called on States to acknowledge the catastrophic humanitarian consequences posed by nuclear weapon detonations and declares that the global threat of nuclear weapons must be eliminated.

The Assembly then took up draft resolution XXV, “Treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices”, retaining preambular paragraph 3, by a recorded vote of 159 in favour to 1 against (Pakistan), with 9 abstentions (Central African Republic, China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Israel, Russian Federation, Serbia, Sudan, Syria). By its terms, the Assembly expressed grave concern by the years of stalemate in the Conference on Disarmament and regretted that negotiations have not been pursued on a fissile material ban.

By a recorded vote of 160 in favour to 2 against (China, Pakistan), with 7 abstentions (Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Iran, Israel, Nicaragua, Syria), it retained preambular paragraph 6, by which the Assembly welcomed the declared voluntary moratoria by some nuclear-weapon States on the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons as an important interim step before a verifiable treaty banning the production of that material.

By a recorded vote of 153 in favour to 4 against (China, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Slovakia), with 10 abstentions, it retained operative paragraph 1 urging the Conference to immediately commence negotiations on the treaty banning fissile material production for nuclear weapons.

By a recorded vote of 158 in favour to 3 against (China, Pakistan, Russian Federation), with 9 abstentions (Belarus, Central African Republic, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Nicaragua, Syria), it retained operative paragraph 2, calling on Member States to make innovative contributions in all appropriate formal and informal forums for facilitating such negotiations.

By a recorded vote of 142 in favour to 6 against (Algeria, China, Egypt, India, Jordan, Pakistan), with 19 abstentions, it retained operative paragraph 3, which called on States that possess nuclear weapons to declare and uphold voluntary moratoriums on the production of that material.

The Assembly then adopted the resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 171 in favour to 3 against (China, Iran, Pakistan), with 8 abstentions (Central African Republic, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Egypt, Israel, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria). By its additional terms, the Assembly recognized that a future treaty should not prohibit the production of fissile material for non-military purposes or civilian use or interfere in any other way with a State’s right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Moving along, the Assembly took up draft resolution XXVI, “Transparency in armaments”, and retained preambular paragraph 7, by a recorded vote of 139 in favour to none against, with 30 abstentions, by which it recalled the Arms Trade Treaty’s entry into force and that the data of eight categories of conventional arms included in States parties’ reports can also be submitted to the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms.

It adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to none against, with 21 abstentions, by which it expressed its concern at the low number of reports that have been submitted to the Register by Member States and called on them to provide the Secretary-General with the requested data and information, as well as additional information on procurement through national production and military holdings.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XXVII, “Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia”, by which the Assembly welcomed the States parties’ consultative meetings, which identified several joint activities to Central Asian States to ensure the fulfilment of the obligation to strengthen nuclear security and prevent the proliferation of nuclear materials and counter nuclear terrorism in the region.

The Assembly took up the draft resolution XXVIII, “The illicit trade in small arms and light weapons in all its aspects”, and retained preambular paragraph 23, by a recorded vote of 149 in favour to none against, with 21 abstentions, by which it welcomed the inclusion of small arms and light weapons in the Arms Trade Treaty’s scope.

Acting without a vote, it then adopted the resolution as a whole, thereby recognizing the need to maintain and enhance national controls, emphasizing the need for States to redouble national efforts to provide for the safe, secure, comprehensive and effective management of those stockpiles held by Governments to prevent, combat and eradicate the diversion of those weapons, and calling upon all States the implement in the International Tracing Instrument.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XXIX, “Information on confidence-building measures in the field of conventional arms”, by which it encouraged all Member States to continue to adopt and apply confidence-building measures in the field of conventional arms, invited them to submit information on their measures and encouraged them to continue dialogue.

The Assembly then turned to draft resolution XXX, “Implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction”. It first retained preambular paragraph 6 by a recorded vote of 119 in favour to 7 against (Belarus, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria), with 31 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly re-emphasized its support for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to establish facts surrounding chemical weapons use allegations, including toxic chemicals, for hostile purposes in Syria, and recalled the work of the OPCW’s Joint Investigative Mechanism.

The Assembly next retained operative paragraph 2, by which it condemned in the strongest possible terms the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon against Alexei Navalny in the Russian Federation, by a recorded vote of 89 in favour to 12 against, with 59 abstentions.

It then retained operative paragraph 3, by which the Assembly also condemned in the strongest possible terms that chemical weapons, since 2012, have been used in Iraq, Malaysia, Syria and the United Kingdom. It did so by a recorded vote of 115 in favour to 10 against, with 34 abstentions.

By a recorded vote of 112 in favour to 9 against (Belarus, Bolivia, China, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria), with 37 abstentions, it retained operative paragraph 4, by which it noted with great concern reports regarding the alleged incidents in Syria, which conclude that a toxic chemical or a vesicant chemical substance listed in the Chemical Weapons Convention were used as a weapon.

The Assembly retained operative paragraph 5, by which it recalled the adoption of decision C-SS-4/DEC.3 “Addressing the threat from chemical weapons use”, of 27 June 2018; the decision EC-94/DEC.2 “Addressing the possession and use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arab Republic”; and the decision C-25/DEC.9 “Addressing the possession and use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Arab Republic” and stressed the importance of their implementation. It took that action by a recorded vote of 105 in favour to 10 against, with 42 abstentions.

It then retained operative paragraph 6, by which it took note of decision C-26/DEC.10 of the Twenty-Sixth session of the Conference of States Parties, “Understanding Regarding the Aerosolised Use of Central Nervous System-Acting Chemicals for Law Enforcement Purposes” of 1 December 2021, by a recorded vote of 115 in favour to 6 against (Belarus, China, Iran, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria), with 34 abstentions.

Next, by a recorded vote of 110 in favour to 8 against (Belarus, China, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria, Iran), with 40 abstentions, the Assembly also retained operative paragraph 18, by which it expressed grave concern over the failure of Syria to declare and destroy all of its chemical weapons and chemical weapons production facilities.

The Assembly then adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by a recorded vote of 155 in favour to 6 against, with 19 abstentions. Among additional terms of the text, the Assembly reaffirmed that the Convention’s provisions shall be implemented in a manner that avoids hampering the economic or technological development of States parties and international cooperation in the field of chemical activities, including the international exchange of scientific and technical information, and chemicals and equipment for the production, processing or use of chemical for purposes not prohibited under the Convention.

Next, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XXXI, “Reducing nuclear danger”, by a recorded vote of 119 in favour to 49 against, with 13 abstentions, by which it considered that the hair-trigger alert of nuclear weapons carries unacceptable risks and called for a review of nuclear doctrines and, in that context, immediate and urgent steps to reduce the risk of unintentional and accidental use of nuclear weapons, including through de-alerting and de-targeting those weapons.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XXXII, “Measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction”, calling on Member States to support international efforts in that regard and urging them to strengthen national measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring those weapons and their delivery means. The text also appealed to States to accede to and ratify the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism.

The Assembly then turned to the consideration of draft resolution XXXIII, “Steps to building a common road map towards a world without nuclear weapons”. By a recorded vote of 127 in favour to 3 against (India, Pakistan, South Africa), with 31 abstentions, the Assembly retained preambular paragraph 3, by which the Assembly reaffirmed its determination to implement the Non-Proliferation Treaty in full, including its article VI.

By a recorded vote of 98 in favour to 4 against (Nicaragua, Russian Federation, South Africa, Syria), with 54 abstentions, it retained preambular paragraph 5, by which the Assembly expressed regret over one State’s decision to block a consensus outcome at the tenth Treaty Review Conference in August.

By a recorded vote of 124 in favour to 4 against (Nicaragua, Russian Federation, South Africa, Syria), with 29 abstentions, it retained preambular paragraph 6, by which the Assembly expressed deep concern at the deteriorated international security environment, including in Ukraine, and that the threat of nuclear weapon use is higher than in the cold war, and noted the non-nuclear-weapons States’ concern about qualitative improvement of nuclear forces by some nuclear-weapon States.

Then, by a recorded vote of 158 in favour to 1 against (Israel), with 4 abstentions (India, Iran, Myanmar, Syria), it retained preambular paragraph 10, by which the Assembly reaffirmed its support for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear and all other weapons of mass destruction, in accordance with the 1995 resolution on the Middle East.

By a recorded vote of 117 in favour to 6 against (Austria, Egypt, Indonesia, Ireland, Jamaica, South Africa), with 37 abstentions, it retained preambular paragraph 11, by which the Assembly emphasized the importance for all States of taking steps and measures towards nuclear weapons’ total elimination, based on the principle of undiminished and increased security for all.

Next, by a recorded vote of 153 in favour to 3 against (China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Russian Federation), with 7 abstentions (Algeria, Central African Republic, Eritrea, France, Israel, Pakistan, Republic of Korea), it retained preambular paragraph 13, by which the Assembly reiterated deep concern at the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapon use, reaffirmed that this awareness ought to underpin the approaches and efforts towards nuclear disarmament and welcomed visits to Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

By a recorded vote of 148 in favour to 1 against (Russian Federation), with 13 abstentions, it adopted preambular paragraph 14, by which the Assembly acknowledged that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was adopted on 7 July 2021 and entered into force on 22 January 2021.

Then, by a recorded vote of 159 in favour to 2 against (Iran, Russian Federation), with 1 abstention (Central African Republic), it retained preambular paragraph 16, by which it reaffirmed the importance of ensuring equal, full, and effective participation and leadership of both women and men and of further integrating a gender perspective in all aspects of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation decision-making processes.

Turning to operative paragraph 1, the Assembly retained it by a recorded vote of 141 in favour to 1 against (Egypt), with 20 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly urged all States, especially the nuclear-weapon States, to ensure nuclear weapons are never used again, pending their total elimination, and to refrain from any inflammatory rhetoric concerning their use.

By a recorded vote of 110 in favour to 15 against, with 34 abstentions, it retained operative paragraph 2, by which the Assembly called upon the nuclear-weapon States, pending the total elimination of their nuclear weapons, to honour and respect existing security assurances undertaken by them and not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon, Non-Proliferation Treaty States parties consistent with their national statements.

By a recorded vote of 155 in favour to 2 against (China, Russian Federation), with 8 abstentions (Central African Republic, Colombia, India, Israel, Jamaica, Kenya, Namibia, Pakistan), it also retained operative paragraph 3, by which the Assembly called upon States, particularly the nuclear-weapon States, to apply the principles of irreversibility, verifiability and transparency in relation to their Treaty obligations and to pursue enhanced transparency measures without prejudice to their national security.

Then, by a recorded vote of 134 in favour to none against, with 29 abstentions, it retained operative paragraph 4, by which the Assembly emphasized that maintaining the overall decreasing trend of nuclear weapons stockpiles is vital in getting closer to a world free of nuclear weapons and called upon nuclear-weapon States to reduce and eliminate nuclear weapons.

By a recorded vote of 156 in favour to 2 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India), with 6 abstentions (Egypt, Iran, Israel, Mauritius, Namibia, Saudi Arabia), it approved operative paragraph 5, by which the Assembly urged all States to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, to do so “in all expediency”, particularly the remaining eight States listed in its Annex 2, and, pending its entry into force, to refrain from nuclear weapon-test explosions and to declare or maintain existing moratoriums.

By a recorded vote of 143 in favour to 4 against (China, Iran, Pakistan, Russian Federation), with 14 abstentions, it retained operative paragraph 6, by which the Assembly called on the Conference on Disarmament to commence negotiations on a treaty banning the production of fissile material and on nuclear-weapon States to declare moratoriums.

By a recorded vote of 140 in favour to 2 against (Jamaica, South Africa), with 19 abstentions, it retained the operative paragraph 7, by which the Assembly called on States, in particular nuclear-weapon States, to commit to effective risk reduction measures to mitigate risks arising from miscalculation or miscommunication, to maintain the practice of not targeting any other State with nuclear weapons and to keep nuclear weapons at the lowest possible alert level.

Then, by a recorded vote of 136 in favour to 2 against (Iran, South Africa), with 24 abstentions, it kept operative paragraph 9, by which the Assembly underscored the importance of complying with the non-proliferation obligations to uphold the Treaty’s integrity and safeguards system’s authority.

Finally, by a recorded vote of 145 in favour to 4 against (China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, Syria), with 15 abstentions, the Assembly retained the operative paragraph 10, by which it reaffirmed the commitment to achieve complete dismantlement of all nuclear weapons and programmes, as well as other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes, of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, noted with serious concern that country’s updated law on nuclear policy lowering the threshold for nuclear-weapon use, and urged it to return to full compliance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

The Assembly then adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by a recorded vote of 147 in favour to 6 against (China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, South Africa, Syria), with 27 abstentions. Among its provisions, it reiterated deep concern at the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons use and reaffirmed that this awareness should continue to underpin efforts towards nuclear disarmament. It emphasized that maintaining the overall decreasing trend of the global stockpile of nuclear weapons is vital and called on nuclear-weapon States to undertake further efforts to reduce and eliminate all types of nuclear weapons, deployed and non-deployed, regardless of their location, including through unilateral, bilateral, regional and multilateral measures. It called on the Conference on Disarmament to immediately start negotiations on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices.

Next, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XXXIV, “Preventing the acquisition by terrorists of radioactive sources”, by a recorded vote of 180 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (Iran, Syria), by which it called on Member States to support international efforts to prevent that possibility, urging them to strengthen national measures, including on preventing terrorist attacks on nuclear plants, and to follow the guidance contained in IAEA’s Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources.

The Assembly adopted draft resolution XXXV, “Strengthening and developing the system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation treaties and agreements”, by a recorded vote of 173 in favour to 1 against (Ukraine), with 9 abstentions (Bulgaria, Estonia, Georgia, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Moldova, Romania). By the text, it urged States to implement all provisions of arms control treaties, strengthen them and preserve their integrity.

Next, the Assembly adopted draft resolution XXXVI, “Implementation of the Convention on Cluster Munitions”, by a recorded vote of 144 in favour to 1 against (Russian Federation), with 37 abstentions, by which its urged States to ratify the Convention as soon as possible. It also expressed grave concern over the number of allegations of the use of cluster munitions and related civilian casualties and urged all Convention States parties to provide the Secretary-General with complete information in order to promote transparency and compliance.

The Assembly then took up draft resolution XXXVIII, “Assistance to States for curbing the illicit traffic in small arms and light weapons and collecting them”, and retained preambular paragraph 16 by a recorded vote of 148 in favour to none against, with 22 abstentions. By its terms, the Assembly welcomed the inclusion of small arms and light weapons in the scope of the Arms Trade Treaty, as well as the inclusion of international assistance in its provisions.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly then adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by which it encouraged countries of the Sahelo-Saharan subregion to facilitate effective national commissions to combat the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons and called on the international community to lend its support wherever possible, including to provide technical and financial support to strengthen the capacity of civil society organizations to combat the illicit trade.

The Assembly went on to adopt draft decision I, “Nuclear disarmament verification”, by a recorded vote 177 in favour to none against, with 2 abstentions (Iran, Syria), by which it recalled a spate of related resolutions and noted that the group of governmental experts to further consider nuclear disarmament verification issues has commenced its work. It also decided to include the item in the provisional agenda of its next session.

It also adopted draft decision II, “Missiles”, by a recorded vote of 161 in favour to 5 against, with 11 abstentions, by which the Assembly included the sub-item “Missiles” under the provisional agenda of its seventy-ninth session under the theme of general and complete disarmament.

The Assembly then adopted draft decision IV, “Towards a nuclear-weapon-free world: accelerating the implementation of nuclear disarmament commitments”, by a recorded vote of 153 in favour to 3 against (India, Israel, Russian Federation), with 23 abstentions, by which the Assembly included the item by the same name as a sub-item under General and Complete Disarmament in its next session.

Next, it adopted draft decision V, “Nuclear-weapon-free Southern hemisphere and adjacent areas”, by a recorded vote of 158 in favour to 1 against (Russian Federation), with 20 abstentions, by which the Assembly decided to include an item by the same name on the agenda of its next session.

The representative of Costa Rica , speaking in explanation of position on draft resolution XXXIII, said that the resolution contains many elements negotiated at the tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. While noting her delegation voted in favour of the resolution, as her country values all initiatives towards a world without nuclear weapons, she expressed concern that the text places conditions on nuclear disarmament. Operative paragraph 2 contains negative security guarantees, which pose a risk to areas free of nuclear weapons, she added. She stressed that nuclear disarmament is possible, but that it requires States committed to working together for the common good.

The Assembly then considered the report, “Review and implementation of the Concluding Document of the Twelfth Special Session of the General Assembly” (document A/77/386), containing eight draft resolutions.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution I, “United Nations disarmament fellowship, training and advisory services”, by which it noted with satisfaction that the programme has trained 1,033 officials from 170 Member States throughout its more than 40 years of existence, many of whom hold positions of responsibility in the field of disarmament within their Governments.

The Assembly next adopted draft resolution II, “Convention on the Prohibition of the Use of Nuclear Weapons”, by a recorded vote of 116 in favour to 50 against, with 15 abstentions. Convinced that the use of nuclear weapons poses the most serious threat to humankind’s survival, the Assembly reiterated its request to the Conference on Disarmament to commence negotiations in order to reach an agreement on an international convention prohibiting the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

Also acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution III, “United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa”, by which it called upon Member States and other stakeholders to further enable the Regional Centre to provide adequate assistance to African Member States on arms control and disarmament from a human security perspective, notably on violent extremism, youth and women, peace and security.

Again, without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution IV, “the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean”, by which it invited States of the region to maximize the Centre’s potential in meeting the current challenges with a view to fulfilling the Charter’s aims in the areas of peace, disarmament and development.

It also adopted draft resolution V, “United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific”, without a vote, by which it appealed to Member States, in particular those within the Asia-Pacific region, as well as international governmental and non-governmental organizations and foundations, to make voluntary contributions to strengthen the Centre.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution VI, “Regional confidence-building measures: activities of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa”, by which it appealed to the international community to support States in implementing disarmament, demobilization and integration programmes and reaffirmed the importance of disarmament and arms control in Central Africa.

The Assembly adopted, without a vote, draft resolution VII, “United Nations Disarmament Information Programme”, by which it stressed the Programme’s importance in enabling all Member States to participate in disarmament negotiations and to assist them in compliance with treaties and transparency mechanisms.

Also acting without a vote, the Assembly adopted draft resolution VIII, “United Nations regional centres for peace and disarmament”, by which it appealed to Member States, organizations and foundations to make contributions to the regional centres.

Moving along, the Assembly took up the report, “Review of the implementation of the recommendations and decisions adopted by the General Assembly at its tenth special session” (document A/77/387), which contained two draft resolutions.

It first considered draft resolution I, “Report of the Conference on Disarmament”, and retained operative paragraph 5 by a recorded vote of 108 in favour to 7 against (Australia, Belarus, Cuba, Germany, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria), with 37 abstentions, by which the Assembly took note of other discussions held in the course of the Conference’s 2022 session.

The draft resolution was then adopted as a whole by a recorded vote of 159 in favour to none against, with 12 abstentions, by which the Assembly reaffirmed the Conference as the single multilateral negotiating forum of the international community and called for overcoming its ongoing dead-lock of two decades by adopting and implementing a balanced and comprehensive programme of work at the earliest possible date.

Draft resolution II, “Report of the Disarmament Commission”, was adopted by the Assembly without a vote, by which it requested the Disarmament Commission to continue to work in accordance with its mandate and recommended it to consider at its 2023 substantive session nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and transparency and confidence-building measures in outer space activities.

Turning to the draft resolution, “The risk of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East” (document A/77/388), the Assembly retained preambular paragraph 5, by a recorded vote of 158 in favour to 4 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Israel, Pakistan), with 9 abstentions (Bhutan, Côte d’Ivoire, Georgia, Germany, Liberia, Malawi, Panama, Rwanda, United States), by which it recalled the decision of the 1995 Review and Extension Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and called on all States not yet party to accede to it at the earliest date, particularly those that operate unsafeguarded nuclear facilities.

Next, by a recorded vote of 157 in favour to 4 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Israel, Pakistan), with 9 abstentions (Bhutan, Côte d’Ivoire, Georgia, Germany, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Panama, United States), the Assembly retained preambular paragraph 6, by which it recognized that the Treaty parties in 2000 undertook to make determined efforts towards achieving the Treaty’s universality. The Review Conference also called on those States not party to the Treaty to accede to it, thereby accepting an international legally binding commitment not to acquire nuclear weapons or nuclear explosive devices and to accept IAEA safeguards on all their nuclear activities.

Adopting the draft resolution as a whole, by a recorded vote of 149 in favour to 6 against (Canada, Israel, Liberia, Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, United States), with 26 abstentions, the Assembly, among other provisions, called for immediate steps towards the full implementation of the resolution on the Middle East adopted by the 1995 Non-Proliferation Treaty Review and Extension Conference. It called on Israel to accede to the Treaty without further delay, and not to develop, produce, test or otherwise acquire nuclear weapons, to renounce their possession and to place all its unsafeguarded nuclear facilities under full-scope IAEA safeguards.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly approved the draft resolution “Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons Which May Be Deemed to Be Excessively Injurious or to Have Indiscriminate Effects” (document A/77/389), by which it called on all States to become parties, as soon as possible, to the Convention, as amended, and on High Contracting Parties to express their consent to be bound by the Protocols and amendment extending the scope of the Convention and Protocols to include armed conflicts of a non-international character.

Next, the Assembly took up the draft resolution, “Strengthening of security and cooperation in the Mediterranean region” (document A/77/390) and retained operative paragraph 2 by a recorded vote of 166 in favour to 3 against (Israel, Liberia, United States), with no abstentions, by which it invited Mediterranean countries to eliminate all causes of regional tensions and to promote lasting solutions, ensuring the withdrawal of foreign forces of occupation and respecting the right of peoples to self-determination.

The Assembly also retained operative paragraph 5 by a recorded vote of 166 in favour to 3 (Liberia, Israel, United States) against, with 1 abstention (Central African Republic), by which it called on all countries in the region to adhere to legal instruments related to disarmament and non-proliferation, thus creating conditions necessary for strengthening regional peace and cooperation.

The Assembly then adopted the draft resolution as a whole, by a recorded vote of 175 in favour, to none against, with 3 abstentions (Israel, Liberia, United States), by which it, inter alia, encouraged regional States to strengthen confidence-building measures by promoting openness and transparency on military matters. It also encouraged the Mediterranean region to cooperate in combatting terrorism.

Next, the Assembly took up the draft resolution, “Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty” (document A/77/391). It retained preambular paragraph 7 by a recorded vote of 164 in favour to none against, with 6 abstentions (Bhutan, India, Israel, Pakistan, Saudi, Syria). By its terms, the Assembly reaffirmed the vital importance of the Test-Ban Treaty’s entry into force as a core element of the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.

The Assembly also retained preambular paragraph 8, by a recorded vote of 163 in favour to 2 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India), with 9 abstentions (Bhutan, China, Cuba, Egypt, Israel, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Syria), by which it recalled the Final Declaration adopted by the twelfth Conference on Facilitating the Entry into Force of the Test-Ban Treaty, as well as the joint statement by the Friends of the Treaty.

Operative paragraph 1 was retained by a separate recorded vote of 167 in favour to 2 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India), with 5 abstentions (Bhutan, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Syria). By its terms, the Assembly stressed the vital importance of signing and ratifying the Treaty without delay and without conditions to achieve its earliest entry into force.

Also retained was operative paragraph 5 by a recorded vote of 166 in favour to 1 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), with 6 abstentions (Bhutan, Cuba, Egypt, Nicaragua, Russian Federation, Syria), by which the Assembly condemned the six nuclear tests conducted by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and called on that country to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

The Assembly retained operative paragraph 6 by a recorded vote of 162 in favour to 2 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India), with 5 abstentions (Bhutan, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Syria), by which it urged all States to sign and ratify the Treaty, particularly those whose ratification is needed for its entry into force.

It then adopted the draft resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 179 in favour to 1 against (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea), with 4 abstentions (India, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia, Syria). Among its other terms, the Assembly urged all States not to carry out nuclear-weapon test explosions and maintain their testing moratoriums.

Acting without a vote, the Assembly approved the draft resolution, “Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction” (document A/77/392), by which it called on States parties to exchange information on confidence-building measures and encouraged them to provide information on their implementation of the Convention’s article X, to collaborate on and support implementation measures, and to remedy delays in contributing to activities not funded from the United Nations’ regular budget.

Next, the Assembly took up the draft resolution, “Promoting international cooperation on peaceful uses in the context of international security” (document A/77/393). It retained preambular paragraph 15, by a recorded vote of 90 in favour to 50 against, with 25 abstentions, by which it noted with concern that undue restrictions on exports to developing countries of materials, equipment and technology for peaceful purposes persist.

By a recorded vote of 92 in favour to 50 against, with 24 abstentions, it retained preambular paragraph 16, by which the Assembly emphasized that proliferation concerns are best addressed through multilaterally negotiated, universal, comprehensive and non-discriminatory agreements.

By a recorded vote of 87 in favour to 50 against, with 27 abstentions, it retained preambular paragraph 17, by which it emphasized that non-proliferation control arrangements should be transparent and open to all States and ensure that no restrictions are imposed on access to technology for peaceful purposes required by developing countries for sustainable development.

By a recorded vote of 93 in favour to 51 against, with 22 abstentions, it retained operative paragraph 2, by which it encouraged Member States to promote peaceful uses of said material and relevant international cooperation.

It then adopted the draft resolution as a whole by a recorded vote of 94 in favour to 53 against, with 28 abstentions, by which the Assembly urged all Member States, without prejudice to their non-proliferation obligations, to take concrete measures to promote international cooperation on materials, equipment and technology for peaceful purposes.

Finally, acting without a vote, it adopted the draft resolution “Brazilian-Argentine Agency for Accounting and Control of Nuclear Materials (document A/77/394) and the draft decision, “Provisional programme of work and timetable of the First Committee for 2023” (document A/77/395). It also took note of the Committee’s report, “Programme planning” (document A/77/396).

Closing Remarks

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER MANLEY WALLACE (Jamaica), Vice-President of the General Assembly, speaking on behalf of the President of the General Assembly, thanked Mr. Pieris for his leadership of the First Committee. He also thanked the Bureau members and the Secretariat for their active engagement and contribution to the work of the Committee. The number of issues dealt with by the Committee and the substance of its decisions attest to the complexity and often unprecedented nature of challenges in the security and disarmament field.

The resolutions adopted today in the General Assembly stand for a collective reaffirmation of Members States’ responsibilities and commitments towards disarmament and non-proliferation, he continued, adding that they are also a testimony to the importance of finding multilateral solutions. Urging Member States to continue the dialogue towards achieving progress on critical questions of international peace and security, he stressed: “The attention of the world is on us.”

Action on Sixth Committee Draft Resolutions

The General Assembly then turned to the reports of the Sixth Committee (Legal) on the following agenda items: Responsibility of States for internationally wrongful acts (document A/77/411); Criminal accountability of United Nations officials and experts on mission (document A/77/412); Report of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law on its fifty-fifth session (document A/77/413); United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law (document A/77/414); International Law Commission on the work of its seventy-third session (document A/77/415); Crimes against humanity (document A/77/416); Diplomatic Protection (document A/77/417); and Consideration of prevention of transboundary harm from hazardous activities and allocation of loss in the case of such harm (document A/77/418).

Also before the Assembly were the Sixth Committee reports on the Status of the Protocols additional to the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and relating to the protection of victims of armed conflicts (document A/77/419); Consideration of effective measures to enhance the protection, security and safety of diplomatic and consular missions and representatives (document A/77/420); Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization (document A/77/421); and Rule of law at the national and international levels (document A/77/422); the Scope and application of the principle of universal jurisdiction (document A/77/423); Law of transboundary aquifers (document A/77/424); Measures to eliminate international terrorism (document A/77/425); Revitalization of the work of the General Assembly (document A/77/426); Programme planning (document A/77/427) and Report of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country (document A/77/429).

Further Sixth Committee reports included those on observer status in the work of the General Assembly for the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (document A/77/430); Eurasian Economic Union (document A/77/431); Community of Democracies (document A/77/432); Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Secretariat (document A/77/433); Global Environment Facility (document A/77/434); International Organization of Employers (document A/77/435); International Trade Union Confederation (document A/77/436); Boao Forum for Asia (document A/77/437); Digital Cooperation Organization (document A/77/438); and Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (document A/77/439).

SARAH ZAHIRAH RUHAMA (Malaysia), Rapporteur of the Sixth Committee at its seventy—seventh session, introduced that body’s reports addressing 28 substantive and 3 procedural agenda items that had been allocated to the Committee. With the exception of the election of officers, they represented the Organization’s priorities in the legal sphere, including promotion of justice and international law, drug control, crime prevention and combating international terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. She then introduced the reports by heading order and gave an overview of the texts.

She reported that the draft resolutions and draft decisions had been approved by the Sixth Committee without a vote and expressed hoped that the Assembly would do the same. Noting that there was no report in respect of the agenda item, “Election of officers of the Main Committees”, she said that consistent with previous practice, elections for the Sixth Committee’s seventy-eighth session would be taken up at a later stage in the course of the current session.

The General Assembly then turned to the report, “Responsibility of States for internationally wrongful acts” (document A/77/411), adopting the draft resolution without a vote. By its terms, the Assembly continued to acknowledge the importance and usefulness of the articles on responsibility of States for internationally wrongful acts. It also requested the Secretary-General to invite Governments to submit further written comments on any future action regarding the articles. Further acknowledging that a growing number of decisions of international courts, tribunals and other bodies refer to the articles, the Assembly requested the Secretary-General to update the technical report listing such references and to submit such material — along with other specified, relevant information — during the eightieth session. The Assembly also encouraged all Member States to continue the substantive dialogue on this topic on an informal basis during the period prior to the eightieth session and decided to include this item on the provisional agenda for that session.

Next, the Assembly took up “Criminal accountability of United Nations officials and experts on mission” (document A/77/412), adopting the draft resolution contained therein without a vote. By the text, among other things, the General Assembly expressed concern over all alleged crimes by United Nations officials and experts on mission and welcomed the Secretary-General’s reaffirmation that there will be no tolerance for any corruption at the United Nations. The Assembly also expressed concern over the low rate of response from States to referred allegations. All States and the United Nations were encouraged to cooperate with each other in the exchange of information and in facilitating the conduct of investigations and, as appropriate, prosecutions. The Assembly also stressed the critical importance of ensuring that victims of criminal conduct perpetrated by such officials and experts are made aware of available victim assistance and support — including from a gender perspective — and decided to include this item in the provisional agenda for the seventy-eighth session.

The General Assembly then turned to the three draft resolutions contained in the “Report of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) on the work of its fifty‑fourth session” (document A/77/413), adopting them without a vote. The Assembly, among other things, welcomed UNCITRAL’s decision to proceed with its exploratory work on the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic on international trade law, the stocktaking of developments in dispute resolution in the digital economy and the progress of preparatory work on warehouse receipts. Further, the Assembly reaffirmed the importance — particularly for developing countries — of the work of UNCITRAL concerned with technical cooperation and assistance in the field of international-trade-law reform and development. As well, the General Assembly also appealed to Governments, relevant United Nations bodies, organizations, institutions and individuals to support the Commission’s technical cooperation and assistance programme and make voluntary contributions to the trust fund established to provide travel assistance to developing countries that are UNCITRAL members. The Assembly also stressed the importance of promoting the use of texts emanating from the work of UNCITRAL for the global unification and harmonization of international trade law and, to this end, urged States that have not yet done so to consider signing, ratifying or acceding to conventions, enacting model laws and encouraging the use of other relevant texts.

In the second resolution, the Assembly, among other things, commended UNCITRAL for the finalization and approval of the United Nations Convention on the International Effects of Judicial Sales of Ships, contained in the annex to the present resolution. Further, the Assembly authorized a ceremony for the opening for signature of the Convention to be held as soon as practicable in 2023 in Beijing. Upon this occasion the Convention will be open for signature, whereby the General Assembly recommended that the Convention be known as the “Beijing Convention on the Judicial Sale of Ships”. The Assembly, therefore, called upon those Governments and regional economic integration organizations that wish to strengthen the international legal framework for shipping and navigation to consider becoming a party to the convention

The Assembly, by the third resolution, also commended the Commission for its adoption of the Model Law on the Use and Cross-border Recognition of Identity Management and Trust Services and requested the Secretary-General to publish the Model Law together with an explanatory note in the six official United Nations languages and to disseminate it. Further, it recommended that all States consider the Model Law when revising legislation and invite those that have used it to advise the Commission. Also, by that text, the General Assembly recommended that States consider becoming parties to the United Nations Convention on the Use of Electronic Communications in International Contracts and to consider using the Model Law on Electronic Commerce, Model Law on Electronic Signatures and the Model Law on Electronic Transferable Records when revising or adopting legislation on electronic commerce. Further terms appealed to relevant bodies of the United Nations system and other international and regional organizations to coordinate their legal activities on electronic commerce with those of the Commission.

The Assembly, without a vote, next adopted a draft resolution, “United Nations Programme of Assistance in the Teaching, Study, Dissemination and Wider Appreciation of International Law” (document A/77/414). By its terms, the Assembly authorized the Secretary-General to further expand certain activities using voluntary contributions and requested Member States and others to make voluntary contributions to the Audiovisual Library and Regional Courses. The Secretary-General was also authorized to carry out certain activities, including the following to be financed from provisions in the regular budget: the International Law Fellowship Programme, with a minimum of 20 fellowships; the United Nations Regional Courses in International Law for Africa, for Asia-Pacific and for Latin America and the Caribbean, with a minimum of 20 fellowships for each course; the continuation and further development of the United Nations Audiovisual Library of International Law, including the availability of its Historic Archives in the official languages of the United Nations; and the dissemination of legal publications and lectures of the Audiovisual Library to developing countries to the extent that there are sufficient resources.

The Assembly also urged the Secretary-General to conduct interactive online workshops when such training programmes cannot take place in person owing to the COVID‑19 pandemic. The Codification Division of the United Nations Office of Legal Affairs was also requested to continue to maintain and expand certain websites as invaluable tools for the dissemination of international law materials and for advanced legal research. Member States and interested organizations, institutions and individuals were requested to make voluntary contributions to the Audiovisual Library and to the Regional Courses. The Assembly would decide to include this item in the provisional agenda of its seventy-eighth session.

The Assembly then turned to the two resolutions contained in the “Report of the International Law Commission on the work of its seventy-third session” (document A/77/415). Among the terms of the first text, which was adopted without a vote, the Assembly drew the attention of Governments to the importance of the Commission having their views on the various aspects of the topics on the Commission’s agenda, particularly: general principles of law; sea-level rise in relation to international law; prevention and repression of piracy and armed robbery at sea; and settlement of international disputes to which international organizations are parties. It also called attention to the importance of Governments contributing their comments and observations to the Commission by 1 December 2023 on the draft articles on immunity of State officials from foreign criminal jurisdiction.

Further by the text, the Commission was encouraged to take particular account of the capacity and views of Member States — as well as its own workload — when including topics in its current programme of work and continue to take measures to enhance its efficiency and productivity and consider making proposals to Member States to that end. The Assembly also recalled the importance of an in-depth analysis of State practice and the consideration of the diversity of Member States’ legal systems to the Commission’s work. In addition, it underlined the importance of having the Commission’s documents published in due time in the six official languages of the United Nations. To this end, the Special Rapporteurs were urged to submit their reports within the specified time limit and the Secretariat to give due consideration to the quality of the translation of such documents. Additionally, the Assembly stressed the desirability of further enhancing the dialogue between the Commission and the Sixth Committee.

By the terms of the second resolution contained therein and adopted without a vote, the Assembly welcomed the International Law Commission’s conclusion of work on and adoption of draft principles on the protection of the environment in relation to armed conflicts and commentaries thereto. It also took note of all the views and comments expressed in the debates of the Sixth Committee on the subject, including those made at its seventy-seventh session, as well as the comments and observations submitted in writing by Governments on the draft principles. The Assembly, noting that the text of the principles is annexed to the present resolution, spotlighted that annex to States, international organizations and all who may be called upon to deal with the subject, and encouraged their widest possible dissemination.

Next, the Assembly turned to the draft resolution concerning “Crimes against humanity” (contained in document A/77/416). The Chair informed Member States that action on the draft resolution is postponed to a later date to allow time for the Fifth Committee to review its programme-budget implications. The Assembly will take action on the draft resolution as soon as that Committee’s report on this issue is available, he added.

The Assembly also adopted, without a vote, the resolution on “Diplomatic Protection” (document A/77/417). By those terms, the Assembly commended the articles on diplomatic protection to the attention of Governments and invited them to submit in writing to the Secretary-General any further comments, including comments concerning the recommendation by the International Law Commission to elaborate a convention on the basis of the articles. The Assembly also decided to include in the provisional agenda of its eightieth session “Diplomatic protection” and take into account the written comments submitted to the Secretary-General, as well as the views expressed in the debates held at the sixty‑second, sixty‑fifth, sixty‑eighth, seventy-first, seventy-fourth and seventy-seventh sessions of the General Assembly. On that basis, the question of a convention on diplomatic protection, or any other appropriate action, on the basis of the articles on diplomatic protection, with a view to identifying any difference of opinion on the articles, would continue to be examined.

The Assembly turned to the draft resolution, “Consideration of prevention of transboundary harm from hazardous activities and allocation of loss in the case of such harm” (document A/77/418) and adopted it without a vote. The Assembly commended the articles on prevention of transboundary harm from hazardous activities, the text of which is annexed to General Assembly resolution 62/68, to the attention of Governments, without prejudice to any future action, as recommended by the International Law Commission regarding the articles. Governments were also invited to submit further comments on any future action, bearing in mind the recommendations made by the Commission in that regard, including in relation to the elaboration of a convention on the basis of the articles, as well as on any practice in relation to the application of the articles and principles. In addition, the Assembly decided to include the topic in its eighty‑second session.

Adopting, without a vote, the draft resolution “Status of the Protocols Additional to the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and relating to the protection of victims of armed conflicts” (document A/77/419) the Assembly welcomed the universal acceptance of the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and noted the trend towards a similarly wide acceptance of the two Additional Protocols of 1977. It called on all States parties to the Geneva Convention to consider becoming parties to certain related international instruments, including the Additional Protocols if they have not yet done so, and called on all States who are parties to the Additional Protocols to ensure their dissemination and implementation. Member States were also called upon to actively participate in the thirty‑fourth International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, to be held in Geneva in 2024. In addition, the Secretary-General was requested to submit to the General Assembly at its seventy-ninth session a comprehensive report on the status of the Additional Protocols relating to the protection of victims of armed conflicts, as well as on measures taken to strengthen the existing body of international humanitarian law, inter alia, with respect to its dissemination and full implementation at the national level, based on information received from Member States and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Assembly adopted without a vote the resolution, “Consideration of effective measures to enhance the protection, security and safety of diplomatic and consular missions and representatives” (document A/77/420). By its terms, the General Assembly strongly condemned all acts of violence against diplomatic and consular missions and representatives, as well as those against missions and representatives to international inter-Governmental organizations and officials of the same. The Assembly urged States to strictly observe, implement and enforce — including during armed conflict — all applicable rules and principles of international law governing diplomatic and consular relations, and to take all appropriate measures at the national and international levels to prevent any acts of violence against such missions, representatives and officials present in territories under their jurisdiction. Further, the Assembly called on States that have not yet done so to consider becoming parties to the instruments relevant to the protection, security and safety of diplomatic and consular missions and representatives and, in cases where a dispute arises in connection with a violation of their international obligations in this area, to make use of the means available for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Next, the Assembly took up the draft resolution, “Report of the Special Committee on the Charter of the United Nations and on the Strengthening of the Role of the Organization” (document A/77/421) and adopted it without a vote. By its terms, the General Assembly decided that the Special Committee shall hold its next session from 21 February to 1 March 2023. The Special Committee was requested to continue its consideration of all proposals concerning the question of the maintenance of international peace and security in all its aspects in order to strengthen the role of the United Nations. It was also requested to consider other proposals already submitted or which may be submitted at its session in 2023, including strengthening the relationship and cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations or arrangements in the peaceful settlement of disputes. As well, the General Assembly recognized the important role of the International Court of Justice in adjudicating disputes among States and requested the Secretary-General to distribute the advisory opinions requested by the principal organs of the United Nations as official documents of the United Nations. The General Assembly also commended the Secretary-General for the progress made in the preparation of studies for the Repertory of Practice of United Nations Organs, as well as the progress made towards updating the Repertoire of the Practice of the Security Council. The Secretary-General was called to continue his efforts towards updating the two publications and making them available electronically in all their respective language versions and continued updating of the Repertory and the Repertoire websites.

Turning to the draft resolution, “The rule of law at the national and international levels” (document A/77/422), the Assembly adopted it without a vote. By its terms, the General Assembly, among other things, requested the Sixth Committee to continue its consideration of ways and means of further developing the linkages between the rule of law and the three pillars of the United Nations. Recognizing the importance of restoring confidence in the rule of law as a key element of transitional justice, the General Assembly also recalled the commitment of Member States to take all necessary steps to provide fair, transparent, effective, non-discriminatory and accountable services that promote access to justice for all. The Assembly, stressing the importance of promoting the sharing of national practices and of inclusive dialogue, invited Member States to voluntarily exchange national best practices on the rule of law in informal meetings, including on an electronic depository of best practices on the United Nations rule-of-law website. In addition, the Assembly decided to include in the provisional agenda of its seventy-eighth session the item “The rule of law at the national and international levels”, and invited Member States to focus their comments on the subtopic “Using technology to advance access to justice for all”.

Acting again without a vote, the General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, “The scope and application of the principle of universal jurisdiction” (contained in document A/77/423). The General Assembly invited a working group of the Sixth Committee to be established at its seventy-ninth session to consider and comment on the question “on the relevant elements of a working concept of universal jurisdiction”. As well, the Secretary-General was requested to prepare and submit to the Assembly, at its seventy-ninth session, a report reviewing all the submissions of Member States and relevant observers — as well as views expressed in the debates of the Sixth Committee — since the sixty‑second session of the General Assembly and identifying possible convergences and divergences on the definition, scope and application of universal jurisdiction for the consideration of the Sixth Committee. Such a report will not be an additional report of the Secretary-General, but rather an updated request for the content of the annual report.

The Assembly then adopted, without a vote, a draft resolution, “Law of transboundary aquifers” (document A/77/424). By the text, the General Assembly called the attention of Governments to the draft articles on the law of transboundary aquifers annexed to its resolution 68/118 as guidance for bilateral or regional agreements and arrangements for the proper management of transboundary aquifers. Further, it encouraged the Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to continue its contribution by providing further scientific and technical assistance upon the consent of the recipient State and within its mandate.

Also, without a vote, the Assembly adopted the draft resolution, “Measures to eliminate international terrorism” (document A/77/425). By its terms, among other things, the General Assembly called upon all Member States, the United Nations and other appropriate international, regional and subregional organizations to implement the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, as well as the resolutions relating to the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh reviews of the Strategy, in all its aspects at the international, regional, subregional and national levels without delay, including by mobilizing resources and expertise. The text also recalled the General Assembly’s pivotal role in following up the implementation and the updating of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and spotlighted the eighth review in 2023. The Secretary-General was also requested to provide information on relevant activities within the Secretariat to ensure overall coordination and coherence in the counter-terrorism efforts of the United Nations system.

The Assembly next adopted, without a vote, a draft decision contained in the report titled “Revitalization of the work of the General Assembly” (document A/77/426). By the terms of that decision, the Assembly noted that the Sixth Committee has decided to adopt the provisional programme of work for the seventy-eighth session of the General Assembly, as proposed by the Bureau.

The Assembly then took note of the “Provisional programme of work of the Sixth Committee for the seventy-eighth session” (document A/77/427).

Adopting without a vote a draft resolution titled “Report of the Committee on Relations with the Host Country” (document A/77/429), the General Assembly strongly urged the host country to remove all remaining travel restrictions imposed by it on staff of certain missions and staff members of the Secretariat of certain nationalities. It further noted the statements of affected delegations that travel restrictions impede their ability to carry out their functions and negatively impact their staff and families. In addition, the General Assembly expressed serious concern regarding the denial and delay of entry visas to certain representatives of certain Member States and noted that the Committee remains seized of an increasing number of entry-visa-related issues raised at its meetings. The General Assembly also stressed the need for the permanent missions and the United Nations to benefit from appropriate banking services, anticipating that the host country will continue to assist the permanent missions accredited to the United Nations and their staff in obtaining such services.

The General Assembly then adopted without a vote the draft decision “Observer status for the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States in the General Assembly” (document A/77/430). By its terms, the sponsors requested that the General Assembly defer a decision on the request for observer status for the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States in the General Assembly until the seventy‑eighth session.

Also adopted by the Assembly without a vote was a draft decision titled “Observer status for the Eurasian Economic Union in the General Assembly” (document A/77/431), in which the sponsors requested that the Assembly defer a decision on the request for observer status for the Eurasian Economic Union in the General Assembly until the seventy-eighth session of the Assembly.

The Assembly also adopted a draft decision, “Observer status for the Community of Democracies in the General Assembly” (document A/77/432) in which the sponsors requested the Assembly to defer a decision on the request for observer status for the Community of Democracies in the General Assembly until the seventy-eighth session of the Assembly.

Without a vote, the Assembly adopted a draft decision “Observer status for the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Secretariat in the General Assembly” (document A/77/433) in which the sponsors requested the General Assembly to defer a decision on the request for observer status for the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Secretariat in the General Assembly until the seventy-eighth session of the Assembly.

As well, the General Assembly adopted, without a vote, draft decision “Observer status for the Global Environment Facility in the General Assembly” (document A/77/434), in which the sponsors requested the General Assembly to defer a decision on the request for observer status for the Global Environment Facility until the Assembly’s seventy-eighth session.

Also before the Assembly was the draft decision “Observer status for the International Organization of Employers in the General Assembly” (document A/77/435), which was adopted without a vote. By the terms of that text, the General Assembly deferred a decision on the request for observer status for the International Organization of Employers in the General Assembly until the seventy-eighth session of the General Assembly. The decision was adopted without a vote.

The Assembly next adopted, without a vote, a draft decision “Observer status for the International Trade Union Confederation in the General Assembly” (document A/77/436). By the terms of that text, the sponsors requested that the General Assembly defer a decision on the request for observer status for the International Trade Union Confederation in the General Assembly until the organ’s seventy-eighth session.

The Assembly then took up the draft decision, “Observer status for the Boao Forum for Asia in the General Assembly” (document A/77/437), adopting it without a vote. By that text, the sponsors requested that the General Assembly defer a decision on the request for observer status for the Boao Forum for Asia in the General Assembly until its seventy-eighth session.

The Assembly also adopted without a vote a draft resolution, “Observer status for the Digital Cooperation Organization in the General Assembly” (document A/77/438). By its terms, the Assembly decided to invite the Digital Cooperation Organization to participate in the sessions and work of the General Assembly in the capacity of observer. The Digital Cooperation Organization aims to fill the digital gap, counter all challenges facing this issue and achieve all its objectives in enhancing Sustainable Development Goals.

The Assembly then adopted without a vote a draft resolution, “Observer status for the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization in the General Assembly” (document A/77/439), adopting it without a vote. By its terms, the Assembly decided to invite the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization to participate in the sessions and the work of the General Assembly in the capacity of observer. The Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization works to preserve the Amazon, which is one of the most important regions on the planet.

The representative of the Russian Federation , speaking in explanation of position after action, noted that, during this session, Member States “came within a hair’s breadth” of destroying the Sixth Committee’s longstanding tradition of consensus. Stressing that continuing to pass over this issue in silence is “simply inappropriate”, he said that the practice of consensus stems from the Committee’s unique mandate to codify and progressively develop international law. Consensus drives States to work hard to find balanced approaches and solutions, making it more likely that texts emanating from the Committee’s pen will become genuinely universal international treaties. Conversely, documents adopted by a vote, from the very outset, have no chance to be universally recognized. However, there is growing politicization in the Committee’s work, accompanied by assertions that consensus stands in the way of progress and stagnates the Committee’s work. Underscoring that States must consider matters on the Committee’s agenda in a uniform, consistent manner, he said that “the hottest heads here” should realize that renouncing consensus on certain issues — while maintaining it on others — “will not work”.

Closing Remarks

CSABA KŐRÖSI (Hungary), President of the General Assembly, thanked Pedro Comissáro Afonso of Mozambique and Chair of the Sixth Committee, along with the members of the Bureau, for their leadership. Noting the successful conclusion of what proved to be a challenging session, he commended the Committee for maintaining gender balance in the Bureau and expressed hope it will serve as a model for other committees.

Also thanking the Secretariat for keeping the Committee running smoothly, he thanked everyone for their commitment and engagement in the work of the Committee with a spirit of dialogue and compromise. “The Sixth Committee is tasked to grapple with some of the most complex issues and crises this Organization and the global community face,” he pointed out.

Member States must continue to work together to identify and develop tools — including in the realm of law and jurisprudence — that serve the international community and offer sustainable solutions, he continued. The rule of law must be maintained and strengthened, for without it there will be deeper divides, more conflicts and chaos. Adherence to the law paves the way for a more peaceful, prosperous and just world — for the current generation as well as future ones, he emphasized.

United Nations and Latin American and Caribbean Economic System Resolution

The General Assembly then adopted, without a vote, draft resolution “Cooperation between the United Nations and the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System” (document A/77/L.22). The document emphasized that the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System is an important partner of the United Nations in implementing the 2015–2030 regional action plan for the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030, in the Americas and the Caribbean, which was updated at the seventh Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean, held in Jamaica from 1 to 4 November 2021.

By the text, the Assembly urged the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean to keep deepening its coordination and support activities with the Economic System and the specialized agencies and other organizations, funds and programmes of the United Nations system — particularly the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, World Health Organization, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, World Food Programme, United Nations Development Programme, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, United Nations Children’s Fund, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of the Secretariat, as well as the International Organization for Migration and the World Tourism Organization — and to strengthen their cooperation with the Economic System’s activities.

The text also urged joint actions to achieve sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbean, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. By the text, the Assembly asked the Secretary-General for a report on the resolution’s implementation at its seventy-ninth session.

[The Latin American and Caribbean Economic System is an intergovernmental regional organization that groups 25 Latin American and Caribbean countries.]