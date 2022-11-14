With Global Tensions Mounting, Ridding Middle East of Weapons of Mass Destruction Will ‘Reduce Risks in Region And Beyond’, High Representative Tells Conference

Finally achieving a Middle East unencumbered by any nuclear threat will go a long way to reducing heightened international risks in the region and beyond, the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs affirmed today as she addressed the opening today of the third session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Izumi Nakamitsu, speaking on behalf of Secretary-General António Guterres, voiced concern over increased geographical tensions – not least the war in Ukraine - that are shaking the international security to a level unprecedented in decades. The United Nations’ Charter is facing some of its toughest tests to date, she said, expressing regret that the tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in August had been unable to reach consensus on a final outcome. Still, she urged States parties to implement voluntarily the commitments set out in the draft text.

She highlighted the positive impacts of nuclear-weapon-free zones in regions where they have been established, and said the concept of a Middle East zone free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction merits full support as it would reinforce the global disarmament and non-proliferation regime and contribute to peace and security in the region and beyond. She noted the commitment of States in the Middle East region to a future such zone.

Chemical weapons use is intolerable and impunity for such action is equally unacceptable, she said, emphasizing that those who have used them must be identified and held accountable. Failure to do so is not only a failure to bring to justice the victims of these inhumane weapons, but also persists in eroding the taboo against them.

She called for full compliance with the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction. She also stressed the need to strengthen biosafety and biosecurity around the world through the universalization of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction.

Underscoring the importance of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the “Iran deal”, to the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture, and to regional and international security, she echoed the Secretary-General’s call on all parties to resume its full implementation, including the enhanced transparency and verification measures under the authority of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). A return to the Vienna talks to negotiate a full return to the Plan is imperative, she said.

Mansour Ayyad Sh. A. Alotaibi (Kuwait), President of the Second Session of the Conference, introduced Jeanne Mrad (Lebanon), appointed by acclamation as President of the Third Session, to run through 18 November. She noted that the work under the previous presidencies of Jordan and Kuwait had driven positive outcomes and laid a solid foundation for future endeavours in the common effort to achieve the long-sought objective of establishing a Middle East zone free of nuclear and other mass destruction weapons.

Thanking the Secretary-General for his important role as the convenor of the Conference, and Ms. Nakamitsu and the Office for Disarmament Affairs’ secretariat team for their valuable assistance, Ms. Mrad said that the session needs the continued support of the international community, Conference Members, observer States and relevant international organizations, which are indispensable to overcoming challenges and furthering the process.

The Conference then adopted its Provisional Agenda (document A/Conf/236/2022/L.1) and its Draft Programme of Work (document A/Conf/236/2022/L.2)

Xiaoyu Wang, Office for Disarmament Affairs and Secretary General of the Conference, presented the Credentials Report, noting that four States – Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Sudan – had submitted formal credentials as of 14 November, while 17 other States had communicated provisional credentials by notes verbale. Comoros, Israel and Somalia have not yet submitted credentials, and he reminded them to do so.

The Conference will meet again at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, 15 November.