New Permanent Representative of Ecuador Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations, Hernán Pérez Loose, presented his credentials to United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed today.

A founding partner at Coronel & Pérez Law Firm, beginning in 1991, Mr. Pérez Loose served as his country’s representative before the Alternative Dispute Resolution Arbitration Commission of the International Chamber of Commerce of Paris, beginning in 2017. He also served as Arbitrator at the Arbitration and Mediation Center of the Guayaquil Chamber of Commerce from 2002 to 2022.

In 1998, he was a member of Commission Number 1 for Peace Negotiation with Peru, in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and he was a substitute Assembly Member in the National Constitutional Assembly from 1997 to 1998.

Between 1982 and 1995, he served as Legal Adviser to the National Council for Modernization of the State, Latin American Corporation for Community-led Development, First National Bank of Boston, Presidency of the Republic, State Attorney General and the El Universo newspaper, respectively. During that period, he also served as Researcher for the Development Studies Corporation and Harvard University Law School, as well as Research Adviser for the Center for International Studies in 1982.

He was Secretary of the Ministry of Public Education of Ecuador in 1979 and a teaching assistant in administrative law at the Catholic University of Santiago de Guayaquil from 1976 to 1979.

Mr. Pérez Loose received both his Science Juridical Doctor in 1989 and his Master of Laws in 1985 from Harvard University Law School, Massachusetts, United States. In 1982, he received his Master Comparative Jurisprudence from New York University Law School, New York, United States. He graduated from the Catholic University of Santiago de Guayaquil in 1976 in social sciences and politics and in 1979 with a law degree.