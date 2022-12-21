New Permanent Observer of International Anti-Corruption Academy Presents Letter of Appointment

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Observer of the International Anti-Corruption Academy, Jonathan Glenn Granoff, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Granoff was President of the Global Security Institute, having previously been an attorney in Philadelphia from 1980 to 2001.

He has served as senior advisor and United Nations representative of the World Summits of Nobel Peace Laureates, former adjunct professor of international law at the Widener University School of Law and senior advisor to the Committee on National Security of the American Bar Association’s International Law Section.

He sits on numerous governing and advisory boards and has lectured worldwide on the legal, ethical and spiritual dimensions of human development and security, with a specific focus on the threats posed by nuclear weapons.

A Nobel Peace Prize nominee for 2014, he is the recipient of numerous awards as well as the author of more than 100 publications.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Vassar College in 1970 and a law degree (Juris Doctor) from Rutgers University in 1976.