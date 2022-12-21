New Permanent Representative of Greece Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Greece to the United Nations, Evangelos C. Sekeris, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Sekeris was his country’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels from Marth 2019 to December 2022.

He was Director of the A5 Directorate for the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Caucasus, Black Sea and Central Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens from September 2018 to February 2019, having previously served as Consul-General in Istanbul, Turkey, from April 2015 to August 2018.

He was Deputy Director and Acting Director of the Diplomatic Cabinet of the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2011 to 2015, Political Counsellor at Greece’s Permanent Representation to the European Union in Brussels from 2007 to 2011, Deputy Director of the Diplomatic Cabinet of the Deputy Minister for European Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Athens from 2005 to 2007 and Consul in Izmir, Turkey, from 2002 to 2005.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree from the National University of Athens’ School of Political Sciences and International Relations in 1995.

Born in Marburg, Germany, on 8 August 1967, he is married and has three children.