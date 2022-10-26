New Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials

(Based on information provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

The new Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Akan Rakhmetullin, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Rakhmetullin was his country’s Ambassador to Pakistan from 2019 to 2021. He was Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs from 2015 to 2019 and Deputy Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations in New York from 2011 to 2015.

Mr. Rakhmetullin served as his country’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna from 2007 to 2011; Counsellor and Deputy Director of the Department of International Humanitarian and Economic Cooperation of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs from 2004 to 2007; and First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations in New York from 2002 to 2004.

He was also Second Secretary, First Secretary and Counsellor at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Almaty from 1999 to 2002; Third Secretary and Second Secretary of that Ministry’s Consular Department Office from 1996 to 1999; Consul Attaché and Third Secretary at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan from 1994 to 1996; and Desk Officer and Attaché in the Consular Department of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs from 1993 to 1994.

Mr. Rakhmetullin graduated with honours from the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in 1999.

He was born on 2 February 1967 in Almaty.