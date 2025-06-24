Activities of Secretary-General in Vatican City, 11 June

On Wednesday, 11 June, the Secretary-General met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in Vatican City. They discussed ongoing and future areas of collaboration between the Holy See and the United Nations in their joint efforts to build a peaceful, just and sustainable world.

His Holiness and the Secretary-General exchanged views on peace and security issues, as well as other global priorities, including sustainable development, climate action and artificial intelligence and ways to build on the long legacy of cooperation between the United Nation and the Holy See.

The Secretary-General returned to New York in the afternoon of Wednesday, 11 June.