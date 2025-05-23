Activities of Secretary-General in Germany, 13-15 May

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, 13 May 2025 to attend the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting on the Future of Peacekeeping.

On Tuesday, 13 May, he spoke at the Opening Ceremony of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting. He reasserted that in trouble spots around the world, our blue helmets can mean the difference between life and death, adding that “they are a clear demonstration of the power of multilateral action to maintain, to achieve and to sustain peace.” (See Press Release SG/SM/22626.)

Mr. Guterres spoke about the dramatic financial constraints across the board.

During his speech, and in honour of the 4,400 peacekeepers who have died in the line of duty since the start of UN peacekeeping, he said: “We owe it to peacekeepers — and the populations they protect — to continue strengthening their ability to answer this call to peace. And to do so in the face of daunting challenges, complex, intertwined and frequently borderless conflicts.” Mr. Guterres asked the attendees of the meeting to join him in a moment of silence.

Mr. Guterres attended a panel discussion that focused on the political parameters and adaptation needed to enable UN peace operations to become more effective, efficient, responsive and accountable, meet evolving needs on the ground and ensure strategic consensus for UN peacekeeping.

Also, in Berlin, the Secretary-General met with Johann Wadephul, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany. Following that, he held discussions with Boris Pistorius, Federal Minister for Defence of Germany. Mr. Guterres discussed with both officials the importance of Germany’s role in peacekeeping.

The Secretary-General held meetings with Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland. Following that, he had separate meetings with Guido Crosetto, Minister for Defence of Italy, and with Byambatsogt Sandag, Minister for Defence of Mongolia, and Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Later, he met with General Dong Jun, Minister for National Defence of the People’s Republic of China.

Mr. Guterres ended the day with a visit to an exhibit on UN peacekeeping in action, which was held at the German Ministry of Defence in Berlin. The event featured displays on mine action, women in peacekeeping, renewable energy and the United Nations Police. The Secretary-General also interacted with German blue helmets in Lebanon through a remote connection and witnessed first hand the work of UN peacekeepers in South Sudan through virtual reality.

On Wednesday, 14 May, the Secretary-General held a joint press conference with Mr. Wadephul and Mr. Pistorius following the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting. Mr. Guterres said that “from our operations in Lebanon, the Central African Republic and South Sudan, to our partnerships with the African Union, made stronger with the Security Council’s resolution to support peace enforcement missions under the African Union’s responsibility, supported by the UN, including through assessed contributions, we are working to adapt, to tailor and to support our missions to the needs and requirements of each context”.

After that, he held a meeting with Reem Alabali-Radovan, Minister for Development and Economic Cooperation of Germany.

Following that, he held discussions with Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany, which was followed by a joint press conference. Mr. Guterres reiterated his appeal for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine to pave the way for a just peace, a peace based on the UN Charter and international law, namely respecting the territorial integrity of Ukraine. And in relation to Gaza, he reiterated his call for an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, unimpeded humanitarian access and an immediate cessation of hostilities allowing for an irreversible path towards a two-State solution.

On Thursday, 15 May, Mr. Guterres met with Frank-Walter Steinmeir, the President of Germany, before leaving Germany to attend the League of Arab States Summit in Baghdad, Iraq.