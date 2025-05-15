Activities of Secretary-General in Denmark, 6-9 May

On Tuesday, 6 May, the Secretary-General arrived in Copenhagen, Denmark, to chair the biannual meeting of the Chief Executives Board of the United Nations, which brings together the heads of the UN system.

On Wednesday, 7 May, the Secretary-General toured UN City, the compound in Copenhagen that houses United Nations offices in the Danish capital. During a town-hall meeting, the Secretary-General congratulated the staff for the work they are doing.

Later on Wednesday, 7 May, the Secretary-General met with Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark. The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for Denmark’s steadfast cooperation with and support for the United Nations, including for its role as host of UN agencies as well as its constructive role as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

The Secretary-General and the Prime Minister exchanged views on issues of global importance, including the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. They also discussed ongoing efforts to reform the United Nations and the UN80 initiative.

In the evening of Wednesday, 7 May, the Secretary-General and the heads of the UN system attended a welcome dinner at Kronborg Castle, Helsingør, hosted by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Denmark.

On Thursday, 8 May, the Secretary-General attended working sessions of the CEB on “The State of the World” and “Adapting to New Realities: Leveraging the UN80 Initiative”.

On Friday, 9 May, the Secretary-General attended a working session of the CEB on “Upholding Respect for International Law”.

The Secretary-General departed Copenhagen in the afternoon of Friday, 9 May.