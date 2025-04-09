Activities of Secretary-General in Switzerland, 16-18 March

On Sunday, 16 March, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, where he convened the two Cypriot leaders and the Guarantor Powers of Greece, Türkiye and the United Kingdom for an informal meeting on Cyprus at the United Nations Office in Geneva.

The meeting took place from 17 to 1 March and was held in the context of the Secretary-General’s good offices efforts on the Cyprus issue and as agreed with the two leaders on 15 October 2024.

The informal meeting was convened to provide an opportunity for a meaningful discussion on the way forward on the Cyprus issue. The United Nations remains committed to supporting the Cypriot leaders and all Cypriots.

On Monday evening, 17 March, the informal meeting began with a dinner hosted by the Secretary-General with the two Cypriot leaders and the Guarantor Powers of Greece, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

Earlier in the day, the Secretary-General visited the construction site of the Portail des Nations, a new visitors centre currently under construction at the UN campus in Geneva. Built through a private donation from the Fondation Portail des Nations, the new facility will provide visitors with an interactive experience to learn about the UN’s work and it will enable UN colleagues in Geneva to better welcome visitors.

On Tuesday, 18 March, the Secretary-General held bilateral meetings with the two Cypriot leaders and the Guarantor Powers of Greece, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

Immediately after the conclusion of the bilateral meetings, they held a plenary meeting at the Palais des Nations.

Following the conclusion of the informal meeting on Cyprus, the Secretary-Generalspoke to the press assembled at the Palais des Nations. He told reporters the discussions were held in a constructive atmosphere, with both sides showing clear commitment to making progress and continuing dialogue.

The Secretary-General added that the leaders have agreed to a group of initiatives to build trust: opening four crossing points; demining; the creation of a technical committee on youth; initiatives on the environment and climate change, including the impacts on mining areas; solar energy in the buffer zone; and the restoration of cemeteries.

Mr. Guterres said the leaders also agreed to hold another meeting in the same format at the end of July, as well as to the appointment of a Personal Envoy to prepare the next steps.

In answer to a question about the situation in Gaza, the Secretary-General said that unfortunately, that day, we witnessed a situation in which we had an intolerable level of suffering for the Palestinian people, with the air strikes that killed hundreds of people, and with the humanitarian aid still blocked.

He added that the role of the UN is to do everything to convince the parties and to have the international community pressing for three essential aspects. First, for the ceasefire to be fully respected. Second, for humanitarian aid to have access to Gaza in an unimpeded way. And third, for the unconditional release of hostages. And we will not, we will not give up on these objectives, he said.

Later that day, the Secretary-General left Geneva for Brussels, where he was scheduled to meet with European Union leaders.