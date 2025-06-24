Digital Cooperation ‘an Absolute Necessity, Shared Responsibility’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for Internet Governance Forum

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Internet Governance Forum, in Lillestrøm, Norway, today:

Excellencies, I am pleased to take part in this Internet Governance Forum – and my thanks to the Kingdom of Norway for hosting.

This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Forum and its work advancing inclusive collaboration on internet public policy.

Through the years, you have shown how dialogue — across sectors, regions and generations — can help shape an Internet that is rooted in dignity, opportunity and human rights. You are carrying that forward through this year’s focus on “Building Digital Governance Together”, which could not be more timely.

Nine months ago, the Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact recognized the Internet Governance Forum as the primary multi-stakeholder platform for Internet governance issues.

The Compact also called for broader participation from developing countries — backed by voluntary funding.

Since then, we have begun translating global commitments into concrete action.

In New York, negotiations are under way to establish the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence and a Global Dialogue on AI governance — within the United Nations.

In Geneva, a new United Nations multistakeholder Working Group is advancing principles on data governance and sustainable development.

As digital risks accelerate, so must we. That means: Bridging the digital divide by expanding affordable, meaningful internet access — to achieve universal connectivity by 2030; closing the skills gap; countering online hate speech; promoting information integrity, tolerance and respect; addressing the concentration of digital power and decision-making in the hands of a few; and fostering greater diversity, transparency and trust in digital spaces.

Dear friends, two decades ago, the idea of digital cooperation was a bold aspiration. Today, it is an absolute necessity — and a shared responsibility.

Let us keep building a digital future that protects, empowers and includes everyone — everywhere. Happy twentieth anniversary.