Secretary-General Deeply Alarmed by Further Escalation of Conflict in Middle East

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

From the outset of the crisis, the Secretary-General has repeatedly condemned any military escalation in this conflict, including today’s attack by Iran on the territory of Qatar. He further reiterates his call on all parties to stop fighting.

The Secretary-General urges all Member States to uphold their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and other rules of international law.