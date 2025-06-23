Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack on Damascus Church

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the Sunday terrorist attack on Saint Elias Church in Douileia, Damascus. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates that all perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable. He takes note that the Syrian interim authorities have condemned this attack and, after a preliminary investigation, attributed it to Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL, also known as Da’esh). He calls for a full investigation.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the Syrian people in their pursuit of peace, dignity and justice.