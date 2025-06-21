Gravely Alarmed by United States Use of Force against Iran, Secretary-General Calls on Member States ‘at This Perilous Hour’ to De-escalate
Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ statement on Iran, today:
I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge — and a direct threat to international peace and security.
There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control — with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.
I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law.
At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos.
There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.