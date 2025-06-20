Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Confrontation That Could Ignite Fire ‘No One Can Control’ Secretary-General Urges Security Council, Parties to Conflict ‘Give Peace a Chance’

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to the Security Council, in New York today:

There are moments when the choices before us are not just consequential — they are defining. Moments when the direction taken will shape not only the fate of nations, but potentially our collective future.

This is such a moment. To the parties to the conflict — the potential parties to the conflict — and to the Security Council as the representative of the international community, I have a simple and clear message: Give peace a chance. The confrontation between Israel and Iran is escalating rapidly with a terrible toll — killing and injuring civilians, devastating homes, neighbourhoods and civilian infrastructure, and attacking nuclear facilities.

The world is watching with growing alarm. We are not drifting toward crisis — we are racing toward it. We are not witnessing isolated incidents — we are on course to potential chaos. The expansion of this conflict could ignite a fire that no one can control. We must not let that happen.

It may be easy to list a range of problems that have impacted relations between Israel and Iran in the last decades. But the central question of this conflict is the nuclear question. Non-proliferation is a must for the safety and security of us all.

The Non-Proliferation Treaty is a cornerstone of international security. Iran must respect it. And Iran has repeatedly stated that it is not seeking nuclear weapons.

Let’s recognize there is a trust gap. The only way to bridge that gap is through diplomacy to establish a credible, comprehensive and verifiable solution — including full access to inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as the United Nations technical agency in this field.

For all of that to be possible, I appeal for an end to the fighting and the return to serious negotiations. At this defining moment, I urge this Council to act with unity and urgency for dialogue.

And I urge the international community to rally behind the sole path that can deliver lasting peace: diplomacy grounded in international law, including the UN Charter. This is even more crucial given the unfolding horrors in Gaza.

The only thing that is predictable is that the consequences of continuing this conflict are unpredictable. Let us not look back on this decisive moment with regret. Let us act — responsibly and together — to pull the region, and our world, back from the brink.