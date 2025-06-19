Lifelines for Communities, Economic Backbones, Micro-, Small, Medium-Sized Enterprises’ Transformative Power Must Be Unleashed, Secretary-General Observance Message Urges

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for Micro-, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Day, observed on 27 June:

Micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises are engines of economic activity, and lifelines for communities.

Representing more than two thirds of businesses worldwide, these enterprises are the backbone of economies, particularly in emerging markets. From mega-cities to remote villages, they create jobs, empower women and youth, and shape the fabric of everyday life. Their ingenuity fuels breakthrough solutions that benefit all of society.

Yet, these enterprises face persistent barriers including limited access to finance, markets and technology. Many are often ignored or left behind in global value chains and policy discussions. Today they are also contending with new and cascading challenges — including trade disruptions, limited access to emerging technologies and artificial intelligence, conflict and economic uncertainty. Often the first to suffer, they are also the most resilient, adapting and innovating in response.

To unlock their full potential, we must invest in their success by increasing availability of affordable financing, opening market opportunities and strengthening digital infrastructure and skills.

Together, let us commit to unleash the transformative promise of micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises as drivers for sustainable development and innovation.