Secretary-General Reiterates Call for Ceasefire between Israel, Iran

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I remain profoundly alarmed by the ongoing military escalation in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. I reiterate my call for immediate de-escalation leading to a ceasefire. I strongly appeal to all to avoid any further internationalization of the conflict. Any additional military interventions could have enormous consequences, not only for those involved but for the whole region and for international peace and security at large.

I condemn the tragic and unnecessary loss of lives and injuries to civilians and damage to homes and critical civilian infrastructure.

Diplomacy remains the best and only way to address concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security issues.

The Charter of the United Nations remains our shared framework to save people from the scourge of war. I urge all Member States to comply fully with the Charter and international law, including international humanitarian law.