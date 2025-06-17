Secretary-General Laments Passing of Former President of Nicaragua Violeta Barrios de Chamorro

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General laments the passing of former President of Nicaragua, and the first woman to be democratically elected as President in the Americas, Violeta Barrios de Chamorro. Her presidency is remembered for bringing an end to the civil war and initiating a period of peace and democratization in Nicaragua. The Secretary-General extends his condolences to her family, the Government and the people of Nicaragua.