Secretary-General Stresses Peace Cannot Wait, Marking 100 Days to International Observance

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to mark the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Peace, observed on 21 September:

On 21 September, the world unites for the International Day of Peace.  This year’s call:  “Act Now for a Peaceful World”.

Peace can’t wait — and it starts with us.

We all have the power to help silence guns, build bridges and plant the seeds of lasting change.

As we launch the 100-day countdown to Peace Day, let’s do our part to forge a more peaceful world.

