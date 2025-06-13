Solidarity Must ‘Go Beyond Words’, Urges Secretary-General on World Refugee Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Refugee Day, observed on 20 June:

Today, we recognize the millions of refugees forced to flee war, persecution and disaster. Every individual carries a story of profound loss — of a family uprooted and a future upended. Many face closed doors and a rising tide of xenophobia.

From Sudan to Ukraine, from Haiti to Myanmar, a record number of people are on the run for their lives while support is dwindling. And host communities, often in developing countries, are shouldering the greatest burden.

This is unfair and unsustainable. But, even as the world falls short, refugees continue to show extraordinary courage, resilience and determination. And when given the chance, they contribute meaningfully — strengthening economies, enriching cultures and deepening social bonds.

On this World Refugee Day, solidarity must go beyond words. Solidarity must mean boosting humanitarian and development support; expanding protection and durable solutions, such as resettlement; and upholding the right to seek asylum — a pillar of international law.

It must also mean listening to refugees and ensuring they have a voice in shaping their futures. And it must mean investing in long-term integration through education, decent work and equal rights.

Becoming a refugee is never a choice — but how we respond is. So let us choose solidarity. Let us choose courage. Let us choose humanity.