Secretary-General Tells Young Scientists Conference Their Voices, Research, Leadership Needed to Tackle World’s Challenges

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the Global Young Academy General Meeting and the International Conference of Young Scientists, held in Hyderabad, India, today:

I extend my warm greetings to the Global Young Academy and the International Conference of Young Scientists.

As an institutional partner of our Scientific Advisory Board, the Global Young Academy plays a vital role in ensuring that science — and scientists — are an essential part of global decision-making.

Your gathering in Hyderabad is another example of the power of science to unite across borders, disciplines and generations. At a time when our world faces profound challenges — from the climate crisis to raging conflict to rising inequalities to runaway technology without guardrails — your voices, research and leadership are more vital than ever.

As early career researchers, you are not only the future of science — you are its present. Your work is essential to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals and building a more peaceful, just and sustainable world.

We are inspired by your innovative research and encouraged by your efforts towards a future of open and accessible science.

I look forward to further collaboration with the Global Young Academy and wish you the best of success for your Conference.