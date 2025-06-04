Hate Speech Traveling ‘Faster and Farther Than Ever’, Secretary-General Observance Message Warns, Calling for Partnerships, Positive Messaging to Counter It

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, observed on 18 June:

Hate speech is poison in the well of society. It has paved the way for violence and atrocity during the darkest chapters of human history. Ethnic and religious minorities often bear the brunt — facing discrimination, exclusion and harm.

Today, as this year’s theme reminds us, hate speech travels faster and farther than ever, amplified by artificial intelligence. Biased algorithms and digital platforms are spreading toxic content and creating new spaces for harassment and abuse.

The Global Digital Compact, adopted at the Summit of the Future, offers a path forward: calling for stronger international cooperation to tackle hate online, rooted in human rights and international law.

To drown out the voices of hate, we need partnerships at every level: among Governments, civil society, private companies and religious and community leaders. We need to counter toxic narratives with positive messaging and empower people to recognize, reject and stand up to hate speech. The United Nations Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech guides the way.

The Global Principles for Information Integrity that I launched last year are also supporting and informing these efforts, as we push for a safer and more humane information ecosystem.

As we mark this day, let us commit to using Artificial Intelligence, not as a tool of hate, but as a force for good. Let us stand united in the pursuit of peace, mutual respect, and understanding for all.