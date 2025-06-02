Secretary-General Appalled by Reports of Palestinians Killed, Injured while Seeking Aid in Gaza

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I am appalled by the reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza yesterday. It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food.

I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.

Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law to agree to and facilitate humanitarian aid. The unimpeded entry of assistance at scale to meet the enormous needs in Gaza must be restored immediately. The UN must be allowed to work in safety and security under conditions of full respect of humanitarian principles.

I continue to call for an immediate permanent, sustainable ceasefire. All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. This is the only path to ensuring security for all. There is no military solution to the conflict.