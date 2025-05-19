United Nations Peacekeeping Must Be ‘Fully Equipped for Today’s Realities, Tomorrow’s Challenges’, Says Secretary-General, Marking International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, observed on 29 May:

With unwavering courage, United Nations peacekeepers step into danger — to help protect those who need protection, preserve peace and restore hope in some of the world’s most challenging contexts.

Today, we honour their service. We draw inspiration from their resilience, dedication and courage. And we remember all the brave women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace.

More than 4,400 peacekeepers have died in service — 57 last year alone. We will never forget them — and we will carry their work forward.

The focus of this year’s International Day of Peacekeepers is on “the future of peacekeeping”. Today, peacekeepers face increasingly complex situations in an increasingly complex world:

Growing polarization and division around the globe; operations made even more dangerous from a multiplicity of threats such as terrorism; targeting of peacekeepers through deadly misinformation; and challenges that transcend borders — from the climate crisis to transnational crime.

As we look ahead, it is essential that peacekeepers have what they need to do their jobs. This is the shared responsibility of the United Nations and Member States.

The Pact for the Future — adopted last year at the United Nations — includes a commitment to adapt peacekeeping to our changing world. This challenge is also an opportunity to analyse what makes peacekeeping operations successful; to better understand what hinders them; and to help design new future-focused models that are anchored in political solutions, adequately resourced and have mandates that are achievable, with clear exit strategies.

The first step — reviewing our peace operations — is under way. And together, we will keep pushing this vital effort forward. Now more than ever, the world needs the United Nations — and the United Nations needs peacekeeping that is fully equipped for today’s realities and tomorrow’s challenges.