Deeply Saddened by Passing of José “Pepe” Mujica, Secretary-General Remembers Former Uruguayan President for Steadfast Commitment to Social Justice, Equality

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

I am deeply saddened by the passing of former President José Mujica. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, the Government, and the people of Uruguay.

President Mujica will be remembered not only for his steadfast commitment to social justice, equality, and solidarity but also for the deeply human way in which he embodied those values. He led with humility, choosing simplicity over privilege, and reminded us — through words and example — that power should be exercised with responsibility and compassion.

President Mujica championed dialogue and multilateralism, embodying the values at the heart of the Charter of the United Nations and lending his moral authority to the cause of peace and human rights.