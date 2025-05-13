Warning Humanity Destroying Bedrock of Life, Cornerstone of Sustainable Development, Secretary-General Observance Message Urges Action to Protect Biodiversity

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for Biological Diversity, observed on 22 May:

Biodiversity is the bedrock of life and a cornerstone of sustainable development. Yet, humanity is destroying biodiversity at lightening pace — the result of pollution, climate crisis, ecosystem destruction and ultimately short-term interests fuelling the unsustainable use of our natural world.

Biodiversity loss is a global challenge. No one country, however rich or powerful, can address it alone. Nor can they live without the rich biodiversity that defines our planet.

As we pursue sustainable development, we must transform how we produce and consume and how we value nature, and deliver on the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework — the world’s blueprint to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. We need policies, regulations and other incentives to support sustainable livelihoods and build strong, green economies.

That means Governments building on progress made at CBD COP16 [sixteenth Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity], including by delivering domestic and international finance, and shifting public subsidies and other financial flows away from activities that harm nature. And it means countries delivering national biodiversity strategies and action plans that put the Framework into effect, address inequality, advance sustainable development, respect traditional knowledge, and empower women, girls, Indigenous People and more.

As the theme of this year’s International Day reminds us, living in “harmony with nature and sustainable development” is humanity’s path to a better world for us all. Together, let’s take it.