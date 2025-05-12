Welcoming Release of Edan Alexander from Gaza, Secretary-General Renews Call for Immediate Permanent Ceasefire, Release of All Remaining Hostages

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the release of Edan Alexander, an American-Israeli national who had been held hostage in Gaza since 7 October 2023. He is profoundly relieved that Mr. Alexander has been freed and is now returning to his family and loved ones after this harrowing ordeal.

The Secretary-General renews his urgent call for an immediate permanent ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages. Hostages must be treated humanely and with dignity.

He calls on all parties to immediately ensure the rapid, unhindered and safe humanitarian relief, including the delivery of critical services, for all civilians in need. Aid is not negotiable.

The Secretary-General commends the sustained efforts of the mediators — Egypt, Qatar and the United States — to bring about an end to the hostilities. The Secretary-General urges all parties to build on today's release to reach a comprehensive agreement that will ensure the release of all hostages, an end to the hostilities, the provision of humanitarian aid and the long-overdue alleviation of the human suffering in Gaza.