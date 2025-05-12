Lethal Autonomous Weapon System ‘Politically Unacceptable, Morally Repugnant and Should Be Banned’, Secretary-General Says during Informal Consultations on Issue

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the informal consultations on lethal autonomous weapon systems, in New York today:

I send greetings to everyone attending these important consultations on a defining issue of our time — the threat posed by lethal autonomous weapons systems.

Machines that have the power and discretion to take human lives without human control are politically unacceptable, morally repugnant and should be banned by international law.

I reiterate my call for the conclusion of a legally binding instrument by 2026. The work being done by you and others around the world — including within the context of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons — is moving us in the right direction.

And my report of last year on this issue demonstrates widespread agreement on some fundamental principles. First — human control over the use of force is essential. We cannot delegate life-or-death decisions to machines. And second — time is running out to take preventative action. The Pact for the Future underscores the need for urgency and action on this issue.

We are living through deeply dangerous and divided times, and we don’t have a moment to lose. As we look to accelerate action, these consultations provide an opportunity to discuss and overcome the concerns Member States have been raising. From security and human rights to ethics — there are many aspects that require deeper consideration.

On an issue of such concern to all of humanity, every voice must be heard. I thank you for providing yours, and helping us draw closer to a world in which lethal autonomous weapons systems have no place.