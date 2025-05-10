SG/SM/22642
Secretary-General Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement as ‘Positive Step’
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a positive step toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions. He hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, long-standing issues between the two countries.
The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.