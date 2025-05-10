Meetings Coverage and Press Releases

In progress at UNHQ

Press Release
SG/SM/22642

Secretary-General Welcomes India-Pakistan Ceasefire Agreement as ‘Positive Step’

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a positive step toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions.  He hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, long-standing issues between the two countries.

The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.

India
Pakistan
For information media. Not an official record.