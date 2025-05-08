Congratulating Pope Leo XIV on His Election, Secretary-General Says He Looks Forward to Building on Long Legacy of UN-Holy See Cooperation to Advance Global Solidarity

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and Catholics around the world.

The election of a new Pope is a moment of profound spiritual significance for millions of faithful around the world, and it comes at a time of great global challenges. Our world is in need of the strongest voices for peace, social justice, human dignity and compassion.

I look forward to building on the long legacy of cooperation between the United Nations and the Holy See — nurtured most recently by Pope Francis – to advance solidarity, foster reconciliation and build a just and sustainable world for all.

It is rooted in the first words of Pope Leo. Despite the rich diversity of backgrounds and beliefs, people everywhere share a common goal: May peace be with all the world.