Secretary-General Hails Denmark’s Unwavering Commitment to International Cooperation and Mutual Respect, at Royal Welcome Dinner

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks at the welcome dinner hosted by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Denmark, in Helsingør, Denmark, today:

Let me begin by extending my deepest gratitude to our hosts — Your Majesties King Frederik and Queen Mary — for your warm hospitality. And thank you for choosing such a spectacular, symbolic setting. This magnificent Kronborg Castle is much more than the inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

But, around the world, the lessons of that story echo around us. The dangers of unchecked power and the consequences of division. But, unlike the tragedy that unfolded in Shakespeare’s imagination, Denmark has chosen a story of unity and principled leadership.

You have shown us that true strength lies not in solitude, but in solidarity. That leadership is not assuming commands, but forging connection. That courage is not breaking bonds, but building bridges.

These are not just ideals. They are principles you have lived, as did Her Majesty Queen Margrethe before you. Whether through advocacy for human rights, efforts to promote Arctic cooperation, or tireless support for inclusivity.

Your Majesties, King Frederik, Queen Mary, you both exemplify Denmark’s unwavering commitment to international cooperation and mutual respect.

The world needs these principles now more than ever. Conflicts are raging. Our planet is burning. Inequalities are deepening. We have a choice in the face of these challenges. To retreat into suspicion and division, or to stand together in the pursuit of peace and justice. The mission of the United Nations has never been more urgent, and this is a vital time for the meeting of the Chief Executives Board.

The United Nations remains a unique and essential meeting ground to advance peace, sustainable development and human rights. It is where we come together, not just to discuss our differences, but to find common purpose. It is where any country, regardless of its size, can have its voice heard. It is where we reaffirm a simple, powerful truth: that hope lives in dialogue.

That we are one human family, rich in diversity, equal in dignity and rights. And Denmark stands tall in that family. Denmark does not just participate in multilateralism — it embodies it. A strong voice for peace on the United Nations Security Council. A bold defender of human rights and sustainable development. A first-mover on climate action blazing a trail towards a greener future. A champion for women’s full, equal and meaningful participation. And a nation that amplifies the vital voices of youth. In a world fraying at the edges, Denmark remains a constant thread.

We have the power to forge a different future, one built on cooperation, justice and peace. Let us write a different ending than Hamlet’s. Not of tragedy — but of triumph. A story of nations united — not by fear or force – but by the belief that together, we can shape a more prosperous and peaceful world for all.