Your Expertise, Innovations Key to Fighting Poverty, Discrimination Secretary-General Tells Electrical, Computer Engineering Students at Lisbon Conferences

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the twenty-fifth week of the Electrical and Computer Engineering Conferences of the Instituto Superior Técnico, in Lisbon today:

I send warm greetings for this important and exciting week at Instituto Superior Técnico.

As a former student, I can say that Técnico played a decisive role in my own education and in my ability to learn how to learn, and to begin seeking solutions to the challenges of our rapidly changing world. This search for solutions is what the science, technology, engineering and math subjects are all about.

From fighting poverty, hunger, inequality and discrimination, to addressing conflicts and the climate crisis, to harnessing the great potential of rapidly evolving technology like artificial intelligence (AI), we need the ideas, expertise and innovations of all of you. By pursuing a career in electrical and computer engineering, you can play a critical role in tackling these challenges and improving people’s lives.

Through the recently adopted Pact for the Future, countries agreed to accelerate investments in education systems, to ensure that learners of all ages can better access the training and technology they need throughout their lives.

The Pact also calls for the creation of an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI that promotes a common understanding of risks, benefits and capabilities — and a global dialogue that ensure that all countries have a voice in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence.

Your studies at Técnico are giving you the foundation you need. But, the next steps are up to you. So, stay curious and engaged. Keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and human knowledge. Continue learning how to learn.

And thank you for lending your hands, minds and hearts to the most important task of all — shaping a better, fairer, healthier future for all people.