‘We Will Not Rest until Rights of All Are a Reality, No Matter Who They Are or Whom They Love’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, observed on 17 May:

It is a tragic truth that violence and discrimination continue to be a part of everyday life for millions of LGBTIQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer) people around the world. They face an onslaught of hate speech, attacks and restrictions on their rights. Meanwhile, funding cuts for critical health services and civil society organizations threaten further devastating impacts.

The theme of this year’s international day — “the power of communities” — reminds us that we are strongest together. LGBTIQ+ people, and those working with them to secure their rights, have proved time and again the value of communities in providing support and driving change.

Their example should inspire us all to come together and realize the vision of a world where every member of our human family can live a life of freedom, equality and dignity. Working as one, we must push to repeal discriminatory laws, combat violence and harmful practices, and end the scapegoating of marginalized communities.

The United Nations is a proud partner in these efforts. We will not rest until the rights of all are a reality, no matter who they are or whom they love.