On Vesak Day, Secretary-General Highlights Buddhism Alignment with UN Values

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the Day of Vesak, observed on 12 May:

On this Day of Vesak, I extend my warmest wishes to Buddhists worldwide as they commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and passing of the Buddha.

The Buddha’s teachings of compassion, tolerance and selfless service resonate deeply with the values of the United Nations.

In an era of profound global challenges, these timeless principles must guide our shared path forward.

As we honour this sacred occasion, may we be inspired to bridge divides, foster solidarity, and work together towards a more peaceful, sustainable and harmonious world.

Happy Vesak Day to all.