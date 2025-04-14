Secretary-General ‘Deeply Alarmed’ by Israeli Strikes on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, Dealing Severe Blow to Strip’s Already Devastated Healthcare System

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by Sunday's strike by Israeli forces on Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, incapacitating the hospital in Gaza City and dealing a severe blow to an already devastated healthcare system in the Strip.

The Secretary-General recalls that, under international humanitarian law, wounded and sick, medical personnel and medical facilities, including hospitals, must be respected and protected. Medical supplies are running low while mass casualties continue to fill hospitals.

Nearly 70 per cent of Gaza is now under Israeli-issued displacement orders or within a “no-go” zone, leaving Palestinians in Gaza with no safe place to go and little to survive on.

The Secretary-General once again voices his strong concern as aid continues to be blocked, with Israel not having allowed any humanitarian aid or other essential supplies in for more than seven weeks.

The humanitarian consequences are devastating, with food stocks running out, water production drastically dropping and shelter materials almost totally depleted.

The Secretary-General recalls that, under international humanitarian law, if the whole or part of the population of an occupied territory is inadequately supplied, the occupying Power shall agree to relief schemes on behalf of the said population, and shall facilitate them by all the means at its disposal. This is reflected in a number of Security Council resolutions, including resolutions 2730 (2024) and 2417 (2018), which strongly condemn the unlawful denial of humanitarian access and depriving civilians of objects indispensable to their survival.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations will not participate in any aid-delivery arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality.

Civilians must be respected and protected at all times and they must have the basic necessities to survive. All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally.

A ceasefire must be restored and renewed without delay.