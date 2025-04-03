‘Together, We Can Demonstrate That Multilateralism Can Deliver’, Secretary-General Underlines, in Message to Club de Madrid

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the Club de Madrid Annual Policy Dialogue, in Nairobi today:

Excellencies, dear friends, the resolve to advance a better world won’t get very far without resources. And so, I applaud the Club de Madrid for focussing this policy dialogue on the crucial issue of financing for sustainable development.

Our world groans with injustices. Gaping inequalities, developing countries locked-out of the energy revolution, and the Sustainable Development Goals woefully off track.

These problems erode trust and foment frustration. And finance is at their heart.

Debt crises, painful repayment schedules and soaring capital costs are enormous obstacles to investing in people.

But last year, countries took a critical step forward. They agreed to the Pact for the Future.

This calls for reforms of the multilateral development banks to make them bigger and bolder so they can facilitate greater investment and leverage far more private finance.

It demands steps to improve access to concessional finance for developing countries. It urges action to assist countries drowning in debt service and an overhaul of the debt architecture. And it calls for greater voice and representation of developing countries in the institutions of global governance.

The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Sevilla in June will be a critical opportunity to turn ambitions into action. I urge you to help make that a reality.

Yes, the international landscape is undeniably tough. But together, we can demonstrate that multilateralism can deliver.

We can create a more just and effective financial architecture. And we can make sure our resolve for sustainable development is matched by resources.

Thank you.