On World Day, Secretary-General Urges Governments to Adopt Laws, Policies Guaranteeing Rights of People with Autism

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Autism Awareness Day, observed on 2 April:

Around the globe, people with autism are making enormous contributions to societies, human endeavours and individual lives. Today, we reflect on those achievements, but we also recognize the significant challenges that remain.

People with autism often experience isolation, stigma and inequality. They have been denied healthcare and education — especially during crises — and their legal capacity has been unrecognized and overridden. Such discrimination contravenes the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sustainable Development Goals’ commitment to leave no one behind. It must change.

Governments must adopt legislation and policies that guarantee equality and promote the full participation of people with autism in society. We need inclusive health and education systems, work environments, and urban design to ensure people with autism have equal opportunities to thrive.

On World Autism Awareness Day, let us recommit to create a world where no person with autism is left behind.