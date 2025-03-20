World Should ‘Commit to Ensure Fashion Sense Makes Good Sense for People, Planet’, Says Secretary-General, in Message for International Day of Zero Waste

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Zero Waste, observed on 30 March:

This year’s International Day of Zero Waste puts the focus on fashion and textiles. And rightly so. Earth is a fashion victim.

Textile production often uses thousands of chemicals — many of them harmful to people and the environment. It devours resources, like land and water. And it belches out greenhouse gases — inflaming the climate crisis.

Yet, clothes are being produced at a staggering rate. And textile wastage is huge: every second, the equivalent of a garbage truck full of clothing is incinerated or sent to landfill.

We need a different approach: One that delivers on the commitment in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for sustainable production and consumption.

There are signs of hope. Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainability.

Important initiatives are bringing together business, industry associations, civil society and more to drive sustainability across the sector.

They include the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action — convened by the United Nations — and the Fashion Pact, launched by the Government of France. And the United Nations Advisory Board on Zero Waste is uniting partners to end waste — including from textiles — and to help meet the SDGs.

But we must do more to secure change: Consumers through their choices; young people and civil society through advocacy; Governments through regulations promoting sustainability and decent jobs; and businesses through embracing circularity, waste reduction and resource efficiency across their supply chains.

On this International Day for Zero Waste, let’s all commit to ensure fashion sense makes good sense for people and planet.