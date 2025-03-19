Secretary-General Condemns Attacks on United Nations Personnel, Calls for Full Investigation as Staff Member Killed in Gaza

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the death of a United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) staff member, when two UN guesthouses in Deir al Balah were hit in strikes. Five other UN personnel were seriously injured.

The locations of all UN premises are known to the parties to the conflict, who are bound by international law to protect them and maintain their absolute inviolability.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation. He underscores that all conflicts must be conducted in a way that ensures civilians are respected and protected.

The Secretary-General sends his deepest condolences to the family of the staff member killed.

Today’s deadly strike brings the number of UN colleagues killed in Gaza since 7 October 2023 to at least 280.

The incident follows reports from yesterday — which saw the deaths of hundreds, including many children — marking one of the deadliest days in Gaza since late 2023.

The Secretary-General stresses the need for the ceasefire to be respected to bring an end to the suffering of the people. Humanitarian aid must reach all people in need. The hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally.

He also recalls that international law must be complied with at all times.