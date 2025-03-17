‘International Community Must Move with Urgency to Invest in Syria’s Future’, Secretary-General Tells Brussels Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the ninth annual Brussels Conference, “Standing with Syria: Meeting the Needs for a Successful Transition”, today:

Excellencies, distinguished guests, I thank the European Union for hosting this conference.

This is a watershed moment for Syria.

Syrians are on the threshold of a historic opportunity to realize their aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and inclusive future. But the road ahead is a rocky one.

After 14 years of war, Syria’s economy has lost out on an estimated $800 billion in GDP [gross domestic product].

Infrastructure for critical services has been devastated. And millions of Syrians — inside and outside Syria — continue to need massive levels of support for food, shelter, basic services and livelihoods.

This includes the thousands of Syrians who have returned since December. And it includes the 5 million Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries who are deciding their next step.

In all, over two thirds of the population require humanitarian assistance, making Syria one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world.

But funding for the humanitarian response continues to fall short.

The international community must move with urgency to invest in Syria’s future.

By expanding humanitarian support and reconsidering any cuts to funding at this critical time. By investing in Syria’s recovery, including addressing sanctions and other restrictions. And by supporting efforts to ensure an orderly and inclusive political transition, along with the creation of institutions that serve, reflect and protect all Syrians.

The future of Syria is a matter for Syrians to determine, and my Special Envoy is working with them to help shape that future.

The United Nations remains committed to helping Syrians build a country where reconciliation, justice, freedom and prosperity are shared realities for all.

This is the path to sustainable peace in Syria. A Syria for all Syrians. A prosperous and thriving Syria. A Syria — finally — at peace.

Let’s work together to help the people of Syria as they take these momentous next steps in their journey towards a free, prosperous and peaceful future.