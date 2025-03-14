SG/SM/22588
Secretary-General Welcomes Concluded Negotiations on Draft Peace Agreement between Armenia, Azerbaijan
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General welcomes the announcements by Armenia and Azerbaijan on the conclusion of negotiations on the draft peace agreement.
He is encouraged by the progress made by the parties towards normalization of relations and strongly supports their efforts to resolve all outstanding issues in the interest of long-term peace in the region.