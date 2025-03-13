‘We Must Ensure Syria Emerges from Shadows of War into Future Defined by Dignity, Rule of Law Where All Voices Are Heard’, Says Secretary-General

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

This month marks 14 years since the Syrian people stood up in peaceful protest for their universal rights and freedoms, only to be met with brutal repression. What began as a call for peaceful change turned into one of the world’s most devastating conflicts, with an incalculable human cost. Millions were displaced and subjected to unimaginable hardship. Hundreds of thousands were killed, disappeared, tortured and died horrific deaths. The war saw the use of chemical weapons, and barrel bombs indiscriminately killing men, women and children. Prolonged sieges starved entire populations, turning food and medicine into weapons of war. The carpet bombing of hospitals, schools and homes erased any semblance of normal life. Yet, the Syrian people never wavered in their steadfast and courageous calls for freedom, dignity and a just future.

Since 8 December 2024, there is renewed hope that Syrians can chart a different course and the chance to rebuild, reconcile and create a nation where all can live peacefully and in dignity.

Disturbingly, this much-deserved brighter future hangs in the balance. Nothing can justify the killing of civilians, as has been reported in recent days. All violence must stop, and there must be a credible, independent, impartial investigation of violations and those responsible must be held accountable.

The caretaker authorities have repeatedly committed to building a new Syria based on inclusive and credible foundations for all Syrians. Now is the time for action. Bold and decisive measures are urgently needed to ensure that every Syrian — regardless of ethnicity, religion, political affiliation or gender — can live in safety, dignity and without fear.

The United Nations stands ready to work alongside the Syrian people and support an inclusive political transition that ensures accountability, fosters national healing and lays the foundation for Syria’s long-term recovery and reintegration into the international community. We stand with the Syrian people towards the promise of a better Syria — for all Syrians. Together, we must ensure that Syria emerges from the shadows of war into a future defined by dignity and the rule of law — where all voices are heard, and no community is left behind.