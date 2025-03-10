Marking Day to Combat Islamophobia, Secretary-General Says: When One Group Is Attacked, Rights of All Are at Risk

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed on 15 March:

As Muslims around the world come together to mark the holy month of Ramadan, many do so in fear — fear of discrimination, exclusion, and even violence.

We are witnessing a disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry: From racial profiling and discriminatory policies that violate human rights and dignity, to outright violence against individuals and places of worship.

This is part of a wider scourge of intolerance, extremist ideologies, and attacks against religious groups and vulnerable populations. When one group is attacked, the rights and freedoms of all are at risk.

As a global community, we must reject and eradicate bigotry. Governments must foster social cohesion and protect religious freedom. Online platforms must curb hate speech and harassment. And we must all speak out against bigotry, xenophobia, and discrimination.

On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, let us work together to uphold equality, human rights and dignity, and build inclusive societies where everyone, regardless of their faith, can live in peace and harmony.